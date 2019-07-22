The first picture I am sharing was taken over 50 years ago (1965) during the building of what is now a Mexican restaurant at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 42S. I found the picture in Western World, and under the caption it says: "Construction work is progressing rapidly on a new 'hand-out' restaurant being built ... by Ernie Wehner (right) and Ernest Tiegs (center). Other carpenter pictured is John Dornath, at left.
"The restaurant, which will specialize in sandwiches and ice cream, will be leased by the Gordon Texley family, and is to be operated by Mrs. Texley (Ann) and their three daughters, Donna, Linda and Marcia. Texley is the Williams Bread distributor and the family has lived in Bandon for two years."
The original building, which was run by the Texley family as the Snack Shack for many years, is considerably smaller than the building that is there today, which I believe is owned by the Pullen family.
I had to search through the back issues of the paper to find out what happened to this clearly wrecked school bus, taken in May of 1965.
And it was quite a story. The bus was carrying members of the Class of 1965 (including my sister Molly), who were en route to LaVerne Park for their annual Senior Skip day. They were accompanied by teacher Ruth Prahar and principal Jerry Judy.
The accident occurred on Highway 42S near Lampa Creek, resulting in minor injuries (cuts and bruises) to 10 students and Mrs. Prahar. The bus went out of control when the right front wheel went off onto the shoulder of the road, which gave way and the driver was unable to pull the bus back onto the highway before it crashed into a telephone pole and came to rest right side up in a gully on the right side of the highway.
Mrs. Prahar, who was sitting in the front of the bus, was thrown to the floor, as was Mike Erdman who was sitting in the same seat. Others who suffered bruises, bumps or cuts, were April Thompson, Rosalie Welch, Jerome Lester, Diana McAllister, Jerry Calame, Nancy Goddard, Tia Carmichael, Marvin Robertson and Mary Lou Burgher. Most of the injuries resulted from picnic supplies (including a large ice chest) which were hurled around inside the bus.
All, but Miss Carmichael, continued on to the picnic in another bus. She was taken into Bandon after suffering a severe bump on the forehead.
The third picture is of long-time Port commissioners Jim Hanna, left, and Jim Weber, who were attending a meeting at the port office during a visit of Oregon Governor Vic Atiyeh in March of 1981.
Jim Hanna was long-time manager of the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, and Jim Weber and his wife, Betty, bought the Bandon Theater from Jack and Shirley Ward. Weber's Pier at the boat basin is named after him.
* * *
Wow, I was sorry to learn that Scott Vierck, a Bandon native (Class of 1977), had suffered a heart attack and is now in Riverbend Hospital in Springfield awaiting open heart surgery for a double bypass. His daughter, Katy Gonzales, posted on Facebook to say that he was resting comfortably and was stable awaiting surgery.
Best of wishes to Scott and his family.
* * *
There has been a lot of information circulating about a general obligation bond that the city plans to put before the voters in the November election to do much-needed work on its sewage treatment plant.
As there are people in the community who do not have sewer service, they are questioning why they would have to help pay for the bond.
At a recent planning commission meeting, Chairman David Kimes explained that he and others often pay for school bonds even though they have no children attending the schools. He explained that part of living in a community is supporting the infrastructure, whether you use it or not. He added that the city is willing to extend sewer service if a neighborhood comes to the council willing to form an LID (Local Improvement District) to pay the cost, which is commonly how sewer infrastructure is paid for. Although admitting he wasn't sure, he thought the sewer plant was able to support 3,000 homes, and now serves 1,300 to 1,400 of the estimated 1,700 homes in the City.
Commissioner Sheryl Bremmer added that even people who live in neighborhoods that are not served by city sewer probably end up using the service when they shop, eat or visit other parts of town.
She suggested that infrastructure improvements, such as extending sewer lines, could be brought up for discussion once the City is in a better financial position, but she emphasized the City is currently functioning under an emergency action due to its budget shortfall in the water and sewer enterprise funds.
* * *
A special program of jazz, swing band, solos and overall delightful entertainment is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, with all funds going to support the annual memorial scholarship given in memory of Dr. Nina Dominy (Class of 1977), who died suddenly in 2006 at the age of 47. Bay City Swing is a group of very talented musicians with a fabulous stage presence.
A Doctor of Psychology, Nina had helped many people, especially abused children. At the time of her death, Nina's family and friends began an annual $1,000 scholarship, which is given to a deserving BHS graduate.
Nina's sister, Debbie Dominy Siebert, (Class of 1975), who lives in Montana, will be at the concert to answer questions and to visit with people.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $15 for adults and $10 for children.