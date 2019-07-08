I just love this first picture and when I first saw it I couldn't believe that it was taken in Bandon. I found a similar photo in a December 1915 issue of Western World about shoring up the jetties. After years of having the mouth of the river shift toward the south, the first efforts made to confine the channel occurred in 1884 when Congress appropriated $10,000 for the work, and the government engineers started construction of a jetty on the south side of the river. The first jetty had its inland end at the foot of the bluff near what is now (1915) Second and Edison Avenue. The north jetty was built in 1907.
During the winter and spring of 1913 the high tides and heavy storms, aided by the ever-present tendency of the channel to shift northward, cut a gap between the river and the ocean inside of the north jetty and behind the lighthouse, causing the ship channel to shoal to such an extent as to make it dangerous. (It is important to remember that the river was the lifeblood of communities like Bandon in those days). The government then appropriated $102,000 for the north jetty work that was occurring when this picture was taken. The article refers to the locomotive, which is running on the trestle built to haul rock (which had been mined from the Tupper Rock quarry) out to the jetty. Here's how the article explained it: "A battery of drills sunk hole after hole in the rock to be filled with powder for the blasts that brought down as much as 1500 tons of rock to the shot. Swung from the pit to the cars (rail) the rock started its journey, an average of 25 tons to the car load. Arriving at the dock it was swung onto the waiting barge and ferried across the river, where it was reloaded on cars, hauled out over the trestle and dumped into place. As much as 400 tons in a single day and nearly 7,000 tons for the banner month, were the record runs on the job. Up to the first of December, 35,000 tons of rock were placed in constructing the 2,000 feet of jetty."
It wasn't without problems, as one time a 10-ton rock broke from the derrick on the receiving dock and crashed through the only barge available at that time for ferrying the rock across the river, but that did not stop the work in the quarry. I believe the receiving dock was about where Cleveland Street meets the river, behind the marketplace building.
It appears that the rock had already been dumped when this picture was taken. The men of the life-saving station are probably out on a drill.
The second photo was taken in February of 1970 of six band students who had been chosen to represent BHS in the annual Honor Band. From left are Robert O'Dell, Eve Clausen, Susan McGinty (front), Peggy Howard (behind her), Doug Kranick and Darla Bowman.
Dennis Lindahl, who was the band director at the time, was in Bandon Saturday for the program about the high school arson fire of 1974 which I presented at the Bandon History Museum.
The third picture, taken in December of 1966, featured Hazel Colgrove sweeping up the old Carr's Variety Store, which had closed a year earlier, as she prepared to open an antique business at the location. Today that is the home of Bandon Baking Company.
* * *
I absolutely love going through the old issues of Western World and often I print out articles or tidbits to share with my readers.
In the Dec. 21, 1916, paper I found a column titled "From Morris Heights" written by J.J. Morris, grandfather of Barry Albertson and the late Karin Albertson Prewitt, who apparently paid for a little space in each week's paper where he could say anything he wanted to. J.J. raised dairy, prize-winning pigs and registered Berkshires on his Dew Valley farm.
"The Western World will not be responsible for anything I say under this heading. The right is reserved to exhaust my grouches, expand my appreciation or tell about my Berkshires. I even reserve the right to abuse my neighbors."
For a minute I thought I was reading an early-day Facebook post ...
* * *
Another interesting item appeared in the Dec. 12, 1916, Western World describing the small communities around Bandon, including Parkersburg, Prosper, Lampa, Bullards and Riverton.
Here's what it said about Prosper, which had a population of about 400 in those days.
"Prosper, on the Coquille River two miles and one-half above Bandon, is one of the busiest towns in the lower valley. Unlike the majority of the river towns, it derives little support from the surrounding farm lands and depends almost entirely for support upon the lumber mills, a shingle mill and two salmon canneries located there.
"Each year 50,000,000 feet of lumber is loaded on vessels at the wharves of the two Prosper mills, while 5,000,000 shingles and 20,000 cases of salmon fill out the cargoes of those ships.
"On top of the bluff are several pretty homes and the attractive $10,000 grade and high school building ... modern in every particular."
* * *
In case you have sent me an email in the last couple of weeks and did not receive a reply, there is a reason. It took four important missed emails (that I knew about) before I began trying to figure out what was happening. I contacted Comp-U-Talk in North Bend and after a little investigating, Janet said there were 500 spam emails in my folder which they had filtered out. She did release about 20 of them, which included several that I had no idea had been sent to me.
I expressed my frustration and said I would prefer to decide which ones I wanted to keep and which ones I didn't, but I guess that is not possible. They said they would try to adjust the filter a bit so hopefully I will be receiving everything that is sent to me legitimately. Of course, I don't want the filth, but then again I don't want people to think that I am simply choosing not to answer them, which is not the case.
I have two email addresses, so for now, while I try to figure out if this has been rectified, just send email to me at both addresses: marys@coosnet.com and marys@mycomspan.com. I should be assured of getting one of them, or do as some people do, request a receipt to show I've received it.
* * *
I was sorry to learn that Chas Waldrop. local real estate agent and Bandon native, had undergone heart bypass surgery at River Bend Hospital in Springfield. When I talked to a friend last week, he was still in intensive care. There are few people who are as fit as Chas, which is worrisome for the rest of us. I hear that he is now on the mend and probably will be home by the time you read this.
* * *
Several weeks ago I was invited by Grace and Dick Horning to visit the Coos County Radio Club's field day in Coquille's Sturdivant Park where ham radio operators, like the Hornings, interact with the public, instruct children and demonstrate emergency skills of radio communication, part of a nationwide event involving more than 35,000 amateur radio operators throughout the United States and Canada.
During my visit I also spoke with Tom Noel of Bandon and Dan Bissell.
These people provide a much-needed service, and are prepared for any emergency. I was impressed with the scope of their equipment ... and their enthusiasm.