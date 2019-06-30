The first picture I am sharing was taken in December of 1973 at the dock as divers from Coos Bay attempt to right the fishing vessel Lou Rita, which had sunk at the dock where it was moored behind the tug Active.
The vessel was towed out of the water and onto the parking lot area awaiting a trip to Coos Bay for repairs. The owner, Alonza Allman of Bandon, said outside of a little hole in the side where it apparently rubbed against a piece of floating driftwood, it really wasn't damaged very much.
As you can see looking west, this was before the Port of Bandon's fisheries building (now the Old Town Marketplace) was built.
The second picture was taken after a fire at The Golden Rule (now the Continuum Center) in July of 1970 caused extensive damage, necessitating a proverbial fire sale. I can identify three people in the picture including Gloria Gant (now Haga) in the foreground, and her mother, Grace Gant, back right, and Florence Anthony, with back to the camera, who worked at the Golden Rule.
I chose this picture because the Gant siblings are having a reunion this week in Bandon, with youngest sister Susan (class of 1962) here from Alabama with her family to visit oldest brother Tom and sister Gloria (class of 1954), both of whom live in Bandon. Also here is their brother Jim Gant and sister Glenda Gant (class of 1952). Tom and Jim were members of the BHS Class of 1948. Their father, Elmer Gant, owned a clothing store in Bandon both before and after the Fire of 1936 and was a long-time pillar in the community. Susan said that she had only recently learned that the reason that Tom and Jim ended up in the same grade, back in the second grade, was because Tom suffered from smoke damage caused by the '36 Fire and was unable to go to school for the remainder of that year.
The third picture was taken in December of 1974 as the Seafair Ford owner, right, gives the keys to a 1975 Granada he sold to P.R. and Carol Vaughn. For the life of me I can't remember the Seafair owner's name, but I believe it was Smith, just not sure.
This is now the Napa Auto Parts Store along Highway 101 behind McKay's Market.
I believe I had a black Granada at the time of the high school fire (in January of 1974) because I remember parking it in front of the high school after arriving on scene to take pictures, only to see that it was in harm's way when I realized that it wasn't just the industrial arts and music room that were burning ... it was the high school, too. I quickly drove it to an area near the football field.
Just a reminder, I will be sharing the story and my photos of the burning of the high school at a special program Saturday, July 6, with one program at 11 a.m. and the same program at 2 p.m. at the Bandon History Museum.
The 30-year celebration of the restoration of the Coquille Indian Tribe was a glorious event, which brought many tribal members and locals to the marketplace lot Saturday for a full-day of festivities, dancing and special ceremonies. The weather was absolutely gorgeous (until the fog rolled in and then back out mid-afternoon), but it was so unusual to be at that location along the river, the Tribe's ancestral lands, without any wind.
I heard that a third business was burglarized in the last few weeks. The latest was the Asian Garden, which was entered sometime after 2 a.m. This is believed to be connected to a burglary at Bain Insurance a week or so earlier. We understand that as soon as Sarah Lakey returns from emergency gallbladder surgery (probably this week), a photo will be posted on the Police Department's Facebook page, after the guy was caught on a surveillance camera.
People are urged to be super vigilant about locking their doors and windows, and to report anything suspicious.
Last Tuesday, shortly before 6:30 a.m., BPA lost power on a 115 KV line that feeds the City of Bandon, Coos-Curry Electric and others. Limited power was restored to Bandon about 15 minutes later. The outage affected customers all along the south coast, form Bandon south to Brookings and east to Fairview.
BPA traced the problem to the Fairview Substation, where a breaker on the Fairview-Bandon line had tripped.
During the process of bringing everyone back on line, the southern portion of the city's customer base was turned off momentarily, then re-energized.
Long-time Bandon resident Joye Van Leuven Olson is now residing at Pacific View in apartment number 309, and would love a note from her friends, according to daughter Jodie.
Jodie said her sister, Michelle Van Leuven McWhorter, 59, of Springfield recently underwent triple by-pass surgery at River Bend Hospital, and is doing great.
I've learned the former Bandon resident Matt DePaolo, who was critically injured in a 4-wheel ATV accident in October, is getting better and is back at his home in Glendale, Ariz., according to family friend Barry Winters. His future father-in-law died in the accident.
After basically being in and out of consciousness for the first four and a half months, Matt was transferred to a rehab center, where he received wonderful treatment. He then went to Vancouver, Wash., to live with his brother, Nick, where he also continued to make great strides, so that he was able to return home.
Barry says Matt's right arm still needs physical therapy, but his cognitive skills are "coming back each day" after he suffered a severe brain injury. "He's back to working on 4-wheelers again. It's a very positive story," Barry said.
I continue to be amazed at all the ways that scammers can hack into your phone and computer. This week I looked at my phone and it said " you have a message from Margaret Ann Huston." I looked through messages and messenger and there was nothing, nor do I have a number for Margaret Ann (who lives around the corner from me) in my phone. So I went to the good ole phone book and called her. She assured me she had not tried to contact me, and since I could find no message from her on my phone ...except the alert ... it's hard to figure out how that occurred ... or why?