The first picture I am sharing was taken during 1941 when Ferry Creek overflowed its banks and flooded part of the downtown area. This is Bob-Otto Court, which survived the Fire of 1936 and quickly became the epicenter for a number of local services. It was located on the corner of Elmira and Highway 101, now the site of the Chevron gas station.
In his book about the fire, Dow Beckham points out that the term "going downtown" now meant going to the Bob-Otto Court, which included a service station and a few motel units. One could always find someone who knew what new buildings were being constructed — or information on friends not yet seen. The Court also maintained a bulletin board for messages.
Medical personnel from Myrtle Point, including Dr. Reuben Mast, "rushed to the aid of the burned and injured victims, and set up a work space at the Bob-Otto Court where they began treating burned victims with dressings and ointment and also helping to clear smoke-filled eyes, said Beckham. They worked throughout the night. Sometime before daylight the Coquille Hotel sent in a ten-gallon can of coffee. They worked without rest until sometime Sunday. Bandon's Dr. Lucas was there, but Dr. Wilson was out of town. The medical team from Myrtle Point was the first out-of-town group to reach Bandon."
The Bob-Otto Court was a relatively new building at the time of the Fire.
By the time this second photo was taken, the Bob-Otto Court property had been purchased, and the old motel torn down to make way for Jess (Bud) Laub's new Texaco service station, which opened in January of 1958. Laub was the former operator of a grocery store at Wintersville, at the top of Bear Creek Hill east of Bandon.
An article in the July 25, 1957, Western World told about the "new $14,000 Texaco service station" that was to be erected on the site.
At the right of the Robertson's dump truck, you can see owner Fred Robertson supervising the dumping of fill. The building behind the dump truck is now Dr. Sharen Strong's dental office, and across Delaware is the old American Legion hall. That site is now the home of a Mexican restaurant, La Fiesta.
The third picture was taken during a basketball game at Bandon High School in January of 1972 when Oregon Duck basketball coach Dick Harter, right, talks with Nelson Forrest, father of star basketball player Bayard Forrest, who Harter had come to watch.
The 6-10 center opted to play ball at Grand Canyon University in Arizona before being drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1976 NBA draft. Forrest, who is married to the former Peggy Ward, whose sister Sharon Ward Moy recently moved back to Bandon, never played for the Sonics but played one season for Athletes in Action, according to information on Wikipedia.
While we didn't have a traditional Fourth of July celebration, people of Bandon definitely did celebrate, thanks to the efforts of Deborah Kelley of the local VFW Post and Bandon businessman Anthony Zunino, owner of Freedom Graphics.
Deb and other VFW members were joined by a large contingent of locals (including Fire Chief Lanny Boston) in decorating their vehicles and driving through town and local neighborhoods shortly after noon on the Fourth. They definitely brought the parade to us, and it was much appreciated by all who saw or heard them.
That night, Zunino gave the community a gift by shooting off a fantastic fireworks display over the river. After learning that the City had decided not to have fireworks this year, Zunino decided he would do it himself. Knowing that one of the major concerns was not having people swarm here from other areas, he decided to basically keep it a secret (well almost) until Saturday when it was officially posted on Facebook.
Not only was the weather perfect the whole weekend, but the last few minutes of the fireworks was probably the most stunning display I have ever witnessed. Thanks, Anthony.
For the last several months, I have been receiving the Register-Guard at my home, which is a wonderful service by the long-time agent Karen Keller. Until I started having a problem.
At least five times in the last couple of weeks, the plastic bag that Karen wraps the paper in has been torn. At first I figured that my neighbor had driven over it before I was able to pick it up in the morning. But there were never any tire tracks, which I couldn't figure out.
Last week, there was a big chunk missing out of the front page; again I figured someone had run over it. This morning the paper was clearly not in the way of any vehicle, but this time there were two large holes in the plastic, and a huge hole which went through the entire first section of the paper, making it impossible to read the letters to the editor or other parts of the paper.
I finally figured it out. It was the crows. I should have known as I see them often ripping at plastic bags peeking out of people's garbage. You would think by now they would figure out that there is nothing tasty in the bag, but I fear they haven't. I personally am not a big fan of crows (mostly the noise), and even less so now. Not sure what the answer is, but I don't want to give up getting the paper delivered to me. It is a wonderful service ....
I've been reading about the ongoing problem with police protection in North Bend, and after the voters refused to authorize the fee for public safety purposes, the city announced that there would be no one on duty between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
I can understand telling people that they no longer have 24-hour coverage, but announcing to all (burglars, car thieves, etc.) the exact hours that no one would be on duty seemed to be extremely irresponsible.
It now appears that they have worked out a deal with another agency to cover those hours, but in the future it might be wise not to share quite so much specific information.
In the past, there have been times that Bandon did not have 24/7 coverage but I can assure you we did not announce the exact hours without coverage.
Criminals can read too, you know.
I received an email this week from Dan Lorenz, who is the son of the late David Lorenz and his wife, Pat, who lives in a retirement community near Orlando. Dan and his family live in New Jersey, but he told me he and his wife got engaged at the beach in Bandon. His grandfather, Carl Lorenz, was co-owner of M&L Grocery and he was happy to see a picture of the store in one of my recent columns. He and his wife plan to spend a month in Bandon in September and I hope to meet him and share stories about his family as I served on the city council in the late '70s with his grandmother, Eleanor Lorenz.
"Bandon is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been and I hope to spend more time there as I edge toward retirement," he said.
He's right!
