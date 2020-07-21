I love this old picture of the Coquille River Lighthouse. A similar picture in Dow Beckham's book about Bandon reports that the lighthouse "had a booming fog signal trumpet serviced by a redwood tank holding 5,000 gallons of water." The trumpet is very visible on the left side of the photo. I am guessing that the tank at right is the redwood tank to which he refers, but in the photo in Beckham's book, taken from a different angle, the tank is not visible.
The Notice to Mariners confirmed completion of the Lighthouse and its illumination Feb. 28, 1896. "Notice is hereby given .... a light of the fourth order, showing fixed white for 28 seconds, followed by an eclipse of 2 seconds, will be established in the structure recently erected on the westerly part of Rackliff Rock, on the north side of the mouth of the Coquille River. The light will illuminate the entire horizon, but can be seen from seaward only between Cape Arago, to the northward, and the outlying rocks to the southward.
"The light will be shown from a black lantern surmounting a conical tower, 40 feet high from the rock to the focal plane, attached to the easterly side of a fog-signal building. The tower and building are white, with a stone foundation. The roof of the fog-signal is brown."
I was curious when I saw this photo of me alongside plans for the Surfridge Mobile Home Park, taken in March of 1972. Not sure why I was in the photo, although maybe I was covering the meeting for the paper since I didn't go on the city council until 1977 or the planning commission until the mid-80s.
At any rate I found a lengthy article about the proposed development in the March 30, 1972, Western World, headlined "530 Acre Park Announced."
In part, here is what the article said: "Plans are being unveiled this week for a new 530-acre mobile home park, presently under construction nine miles south of Bandon off Highway 101.
"Formerly the Jim Hanna ranch, the land was purchased several years ago by NBH Land Co., according to John Firestone, manager.
"The new venture, which has been made possible through a unique and carefully matured concept of land ownership, will be known as Surfridge, Inc."
He said the basic concept was simple: everyone who bought into the corporation would own everything.
The plan, as prepared by Edward W. Riley, architect-engineer from North Bend, called for a golf course, riding stable, archery range, tennis court, country club, many recreational facilities and a shopping center. The developers had set aside 26 acres at Highway 101 and Croft Road for the development of the shopping center.
Their plans called for 800 units to be developed, with the first unit to be occupied within 90 to 100 days.
That was nearly 50 years ago, and to my knowledge the property was never developed, or if it was, certainly not to the extent that was unveiled that night at a Bandon Planning Commission meeting.
The third photo, taken in October of 1978, features the top three Harbor Lights Middle School winners in the magazine sales drive, all of whom still live in Bandon.
From left are Maria Stadelman (now Merriam), LeeAnn Remy, and Missy Rauschert (now Hagopian).
* * *
Several people have asked me if I knew what was going to happen to Ed and Beth Wood's Bandon Mercantile building once they have completed their "going out of business" sale. The answer was in a great article by Amy Moss Strong, which appeared in the paper and on line several weeks ago.
The building is being sold to local realtor Gina Morelli, who will be using it for her business, Beach Loop Realty.
Just one more reason to read the Bandon Western World each week ....
* * *
Last week, an alert was sent to hospital board members by Kim Russell urging people not to respond to email requests for credit cards or any other financial transaction. Staff and board members have continued to receive email requests from positions of authority including "from" Eugene Suksi (the new CEO) as well as Esther Williams (the board chairman).
"This may switch to other board members or leadership members at the hospital as the fraudsters keep at it.
"Multiple people have received and nearly acted on very convincing messages from persons in leadership or roles of authority, asking them to purchase gift cards. DO NOT DO THIS. This is a scam. The first scam identifier is the email address. These scammers are not using the actual email address of whomever they are claiming to be," explained Russell.
Several days later the scammers turned their attention to the city of Bandon, and sent out emails to members of the city council, supposedly from me, as well as from City Manager Dan Chandler and former planning commission chairman David Kimes.
The first email from "me" says "Could you please spare a minute to assist me in completing a task discreetly? Would be glad to receive your response through email because I'm presently in a meeting." Two members of the council did respond; and as a result, they received a second email asking them to send 5 $100 ITunes gift cards, explaining that I would reimburse then when I was "through later today. I would have preferred to call you but I can't receive or call at the moment with my line. Let me know if you can purchase them now."
Since Geri Procetto did respond, and quickly realized it was a scam, they contacted her a third time saying, "Hi Geri, I didn't get your response." Nor, did they get any gift cards.
On Dan's email, he was supposedly in a meeting with doctors and nurses and could not contact people at that time.
Apparently they got their jurisdictions mixed up, as it became increasingly clear that it was the same person targeting both the hospital board and the city council.
I did hear that recently, emails were sent out in the name of the Catholic priest and at least one person did fall for it and sent the requested gift cards.
There is certainly no better way to lose your money .... unless you decide to flush it down the drain.
But I can tell you these are pretty realistic when you first get one; my first introduction to the scam was the previous day when I received one from Esther Williams. I immediately contacted her and asked if she had sent it, and that is when I learned about the scam ..... not realizing that I would soon become a target.
* * *
One day last week the Oregon State Police put out a press release asking anyone if their car had been hit by a bullet while driving on Interstate 5 between Roseburg and Grants Pass.
In the last several weeks, OSP had investigated five vehicles that had been struck by bullets on the freeway between milepost 67 and 100.
They added: 'If you are driving in that area and believe your vehicle has been struck with a bullet please call 9-1-1, note the time, location and if possible continue out of the area. People with information call 1-800-442-2068.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported and they are hoping to keep it that way.
* * *
Even the comics are weighing in on current events. This week, comic character Ziggy is standing in front of a statute, on which are inscribed the words: "Never did anything in his life to offend anyone, ever!"
Ziggy says ...."This is the only one left."
