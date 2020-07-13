The first picture I am sharing is said to have been taken during a Fourth of July celebration on First Street in 1903. The thing that I found most fascinating about this photo is the fact that Mike Breuer's building, long thought to have always been on the north side of the street where it still exists today (as the vacation rental River House), is on the south side of the street in the photo.
Adding to the confusion is the fact that, if you enlarge the photo, Breuer is actually spelled Brewer on the side of the building. Since I am pretty sure that Mike Breuer's name was never spelled with a "w" except in the census, which was incorrect, my guess is that someone doctored up the photo. The writing was probably barely legible and they mistook the "u" in Breuer to be a "w" which is probably a more common spelling.
At any rate, Mike Breuer, who died in 1962 at the age of 92, apparently either constructed a new building across the street, sometime around 1905, or maybe he just moved across the street to the building, with the "furniture" sign on it, which looks a lot like what we know as the present "Breuer Building."
"The River House was listed on the national historic registry in 1992, and remains the oldest commercial structure in Bandon. It was built by cobbler Michal Breuer who housed his retail outlet for 'boots, shoes and gents furnishings' in what was then known as the Breuer Building." That information came from the River House website.
I can still remember seeing Mike hard at work in his small shoe shop on the west side of the building ... when I was in high school.
The second photo is from my post card collection, and is captioned "Looking over the Bay at Bandon, Ore." I can't see the name, but it could be the schooner Advance, which was built in 1902 by Stein Danielson at Parkersburg. It was a three-masted sailing vessel, 139 feet in length.
The ship was parked at one of the docks along the waterfront, with other ships in the background toward the east end of the harbor, and Moore Mill clearly visible in the background. Or depending on when this photo was taken, it may have been Cody Mill, which burned in 1909, but was rebuilt as Moore Mill.
What I find most interesting about the picture is the size of this schooner, which completely dwarfs the small (probably a tug) boat in the river left of the big vessel.
I love this third photo, which is from the photo album given to me by Diane Blake Lewis, and features Rudy Backlund in front of his Pastime Tavern, probably sometime in the late 1930s or early 1940s. Note the plank sidewalk, and the Pepsi sign on the front of the building, which has Rudy's name on it.
Rudy owned the Pastime at the time of the fire, but his business like most others was destroyed. A little over a year later, November of 1937, Rudy, Lloyd Threadgold and Mr. and Mrs. George Erdman bought three lots along the north side of Second Street for a total of $1200 to rebuild Erdman's City Market, Lloyd's, and the Pastime, but not in the same location as their previous stores. Today Erdman's is part of the larger Lloyd's Cafe and the Pastime is Bandon Sweets & Treats.
* * *
This is one part of my column that I don't look forward to .... letting people know about local residents or former residents who have passed away in the past week.
This week we lost two Bandon men, and two women who formerly lived here.
Darwin Noorda, husband of Marilyn Noorda and brother-in-law of former city councilor Nancy Drew, died July 9 after having been hospitalized the previous day with pneumonia.
I learned Sunday of the death of Mark Tierney, husband of well-known artist Victoria Tierney, who died suddenly on Saturday. Mark had been active for some years in the Bandon Playhouse, and I particularly remember his role in On Golden Pond, playing opposite the late Johnna Hickox.
I also learned last week of the death of former resident Barbara Eakley Braddy, who died Friday morning at the age of 85, surrounded by her family, which includes husband Bob Braddy. When she lived here, Barbara was very active in St. John's Episcopal Church, where she shared her musical talents and her friendship with the congregation.
Hester Longanecker, the matriarch of the Longanecker family who lived here for many years, died Saturday morning in Gresham at the age of 88. Among her survivors is her husband, Orval, and three children, Michael, Connie and Dan. A son, Harvey "Skip," died earlier.
* * *
I just learned that one of Bandon's favorite pharmacists, Steve Wilson, is the new pharmacist at Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center. After selling his drug store next to McKay's, he went to work for Rite-Aid. Good to hear that he is now with the hospital.
* * *
Long-time Bandon residents Clayton and Jean Duval recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Jean will be 94 on July 16th, and Clayton turned 93 on June 29th The news was shared with me by Jean's youngest brother, Eddie McMahon, who was a classmate of mine in the Class of 1957. Another brother, Jack McMahon, lives in Bandon. An older brother, Wally, died some years ago. The Duvals oldest son, Chuck, is 71. Congratulations to the Duvals.
* * *
The increase in COVID-19 cases across the country is not good news. In Florida alone, there were over 15,000 new cases in a single day this week. It is not surprising since the news often shows huge crowds of mostly young people flocking to the Florida beaches, seemingly without regard to social distancing or the wearing of masks. They apparently felt it couldn't happen to them .... until it did.
Coos County's numbers have slowly edged up, but I will say that most people that I come in contact with in the local stores seem to be abiding by the governor's mask mandate, and that is good. No matter how you feel about it, the wearing of masks seems to be a small price to pay for the hope that we may not be shut down again. It would be devastating to a lot of our small businesses.
News from the Oregon Health Authority said that since Oregon began reopening, the largest spread of the virus has come when people get together to celebrate with family and friends, and is spreading "more among social activities involving groups of younger people."
The latest report from Coos Health and Wellness showed that as of July 9, there were 43 positive cases, nine presumptive cases, one person in the hospital, no deaths and 3,268 people who had tested negative for the virus.
* * *
The rainfall total for the month of June, provided to me by Gerry Terp, showed June with 1.53 inches of rain. Rainfall for June ranges from a low of 0.36 inches last year to 16-year high of 5.15 inches in June of 2010.
