Every time I find something online to add to my collection of old Bandon, I scoop it up ... unless it is just outlandishly expensive. The first picture I am sharing was from an old faded 1964 colored slide that I bought on the internet. I was able to scan it in and clean it up before sharing it. But this is one of the best pictures I have seen of the old Golden Rule department store, which is now the home of the Continuum Center. The front has been changed over the years, so that there are now two doors at the west end of the building, one which leads upstairs to the two apartments and the other which is the entrance to the Shoestring Cafe. Outside of that, nothing much has changed from a structural standpoint, but the awning is different today, with cedar shakes and fancy blue metal across its face. Next door you can see the sign for the Minute Cafe, which has been raised and enlarged over the years. Next door is Fred Moore and Carl Lorenz' M&L Grocery, which has long since been torn down and is now the cafe's parking lot. Fred's wife Marjorie was one of Carl's sisters.
At the end of Second Street you can barely see piles of lumber stacked on the vacant lot, which is now a public parking lot. This, of course, was long before the building was constructed that now houses Devon's.
I love this second picture, taken during the Homecoming bonfire in 1973, which turned out to be the year that my youngest sister Mindy, a BHS sophomore, was homecoming queen. She was escorted by Wade Schirmer and crowned by football captain Hiemer Kiefer.
Pictured here are freshman class Princess Lois Littles, who was escorted by Scott Vierck. Other members of the court were Senior Peggy Curran, escorted by Perry Vaughn, and junior class princess Teresa St. George, who was escorted by John Haga.
The thing that makes this picture so special, in addition to the bonfire behind them, is the fact that the negative was badly damaged, which resulted in the halo of "fire" around them. Sorry that Scott had his eyes closed, but it's still a great photo.
I mentioned last week that I would write more about the oil drilling operation that took place round-the-clock in May of 1963. While it seemed to be a bit outside my expertise, my uncle assigned me to go out to the drilling site, slog through the mud, take pictures and write a story about what was happening out there.
What I failed to do was follow up on what actually happened in the ensuing weeks. I am pretty sure they never struck oil, but I searched through week after week of old Western Worlds and could find no mention of the operation after the first articles in May.
But here is what I learned the first few weeks of the operation. The May 8, 1963, issue of Western World reported that "Half a million dollar oil drilling rig was stymied by rain the middle of last week as it arrived in Bandon on 12 large flatbed trucks from California in preparation for the drilling of oil which began Monday on the Beaver Hill site between Bandon and Coos Bay. Hampered by rainy weather and deep mud at the site, the trucks were unable to get up the hill to the point of drilling, making it necessary to unload the equipment at the Port of Bandon dock.
"The oil-seeking venture has brought some 20 men into the area, several with their families, as three crews are employed by Hoover Drilling Co. in work around the clock.
"Several local men including Roger Winters, 'Buck' Kiefer, Russell Conn and Jesse Conn, have been helping with various parts of the operation. Winters cleared the location and built the road leading to it."
The drilling operations were on some 19,830 acres of land leased from Coos County.
I recall that the foreman said one of the reasons they were interested in this property was because of the coal beds in area. He said oil is not found as a lake in the ground as so often portrayed by Hollywood but is found in the sands of the earth.
During a meeting with the chamber of commerce, the foreman said they planned to drill 5,500 to 6,000 feet deep. He added that the deepest well in the world was in Pecos County, Texas and was 25,000 feet deep.
He explained that the deepest wall which has been drilled in Coos County was drilled just five miles south of the present site in 1944 and was 7,000 feet deep, where the company ran into volcanic material.
He told me at the time that should oil be found in the area, the economy would receive a tremendous boost and the population would undoubtedly double within months.
I am not sure how long they remained at the site, but I think it is pretty clear that they never found what they were looking for.
I received a press release recently from former Bandon resident and author Jack Mullen, who has recently published his third novel, "Dear Jerome, Letters from a Cop." Jack said it is available in paperback for $15.95 and in the Kindle version through Amazon.
Jack is a former Marine and retired San Diego Police homicide detective, who now lives in Orange County, Calif. He has published two previous novels: "In the Line of Duty" and "Behind the Shield." I remember that he was living in Bandon when he published his first novel and he asked me to take his photo, down at the south jetty, for the back cover of the book.
Friends who want to get in touch with Jack can email him at jvm606003@gmail.com.
In his note, Jack said, "This, I believe, is my best work. I saw first-hand the devastating impact the closing of the steel mills had on the families of Youngstown, Ohio. And yes, I also witnessed the affect the counterculture of the sixties and seventies had on cops and their families."
The Supreme Court refused in mid-December to hear a case on homelessness, which essentially upheld a ruling last year by the 9th Circuit that cities cannot enforce ordinances that criminalize the simple act of sleeping outside on public property when no alternative shelter is available to them.
What the ruling does not address are the problems associated with human waste, needles and garbage left behind...which downtown merchants in many of the larger cities face on a daily basis as homelessness explodes because of rising housing prices, addiction and mental illness. It is particularly difficult for smaller communities who simply do not have the necessary services for people in need or crisis.
I don't often promote a movie, although I have a lot of favorites, but you don't want to miss "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," which is partly the story of Fred Rogers, but more about broken families, and the impact that he had on one man's life.
I believe it scored 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the new movie "Cats," which received a rating of 17 percent. It is widely panned. One reviewer said, "I am hard-pressed to think of many worse movies. For the most part, Cats is both a horror and an endurance test, a dispatch from some neon-drenched netherworld where the ghastly is inextricable from the tedious."
I don't believe I will waste my time seeing Cats, even though I did go to the Broadway show when it was in Portland many years ago, and loved it.