The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in November of 1956 as repairs are being made to the North Jetty. If you blow it up you can see the lighthouse behind the men who are standing on the jetty, watching the huge boulder as it is being lowered off a dump truck.
The contract to complete the work included 150 cubic yards of concrete to restore the capping and the placement of some 9,000 tons of rock for revetment on both sides of the jetty. The work extended several hundred yards westward from the old lighthouse. Miller & Strong of Eugene were the low bidders on the project, getting the contract for $90,430.
To do the job, it was necessary to build about three miles of road from the north end of the Bullards Bridge to the lighthouse, which required about 5,000 cubic yards of rock.
The large rocks (like the one above, which weighed 29,000 pounds) used for revetment were being quarried on land owned by J.J. Morris in the upper Two Mile area. They weighed up to 17 tons. Hauling was done by local log trucks, with concrete furnished by Robertson's of Bandon. The article said the crew at the jetty was mostly local. A 25-ton motor crane was used to lift the rocks from the trucks and place them in their proper places.
Before the rocks could be placed, it was necessary to utilize a mammoth bulldozer which swept up the thousands of drift logs that had been thrown up by the surf on the north side of the jetty.
The second picture I am sharing is not of very good quality because I copied it out of a 1942 Bandon High School yearbook, but it is one of the best I've seen of Gallier's plumbing shop on Highway 101 near the intersection of Elmira Avenue, now the home of Bandon Mercantile. Although you can't see it in this picture, the Galliers (Ed and Edith) lived just west of and behind the store, with a small walkway leading back to their living quarters. Next to it is the building which housed several car dealerships over the years and is now the home of The Laurel. The large building behind them is the Coast Lumber Yard, which survived the Fire of 1936, but was torn down years later and is now the parking lot for The Laurel.
The third picture I am sharing was taken in 1971 in the Edgewater Department Store (formerly The Golden Rule and now The Continuum Center) as the Richert twins, Trina and Traci, are pictured with store owner Dave Gradt. Trina is now Mrs. Mark Johnston and lives in Bandon; Traci Davis lives in Ketchikan, Alaska.
As I was going through the January 25, 1973, Western World, I came across an article that stunned me. The article, which I am pretty sure I wrote, said that a youth had been overcome while battling a blaze.
The story goes on to say that 16-year-old Gary Duncan was rescued by the Bandon fire department after he had lost consciousness while attempting to put out a fire at a home owned by his father-in-law, Earl Robinett.
Duncan, who lived in the house with his wife and their three-week-old daughter, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
He told firemen that after his father-in-law had gone to work at Moore Mill, he and his wife had discovered the wall behind the wood furnace was smoking. He thought he had it extinguished and left the house to go help a sister-in-law, and by the time he got back, the fire had flared up again. It was then that he said he was overcome by smoke.
The irony is the fact that it was almost one year to the day later that this same teenager/arsonist set fire to the Bandon High School, which was completely destroyed in the January 24, 1974, blaze. He confessed to acting alone and was sentenced to jail time.
Even though I was the one who told police I thought he was the guy who set the high school on fire because I had seen him standing at the fire hall when I responded to cover the fire, I did not remember the 1973 incident involving a fire at his father-in-law's house ....until I saw it in the paper 48 years later. I did remember that the police chief and I had been having coffee at Lloyd's one morning before the high school fire when Gary Duncan came in to tell Big Mac that the hardware store was going to be burglarized on a certain night. And it was, but Duncan was not there although he had apparently been part of the planning. I knew he was a bit unstable .... to say the least, so when I saw him near the fire hall, and a few minutes later at the scene of the high school fire, I was definitely suspicious. It took a few months for the state police arson squad to make the case, but they did.
You never know what you will find in the old pages of Western World ....
Speaking of the Oregon State Police, I learned this week that my first husband, William R. Harris, died in Corvallis on Dec. 26 at the age of 82 after battling prostate cancer and other health issues.
When Bill and I were married in December of 1963, he was with the state police, stationed in Coquille.
After leaving the state police, he worked in security at Oregon State University, including on the famed Ted Bundy case.
When I met Bill in 1963 he was stationed in Coquille, under Captain John Heenan, the uncle of Jim Proehl. Heenan later became head of the state police in Salem.
The death of Jim Seeley, 77, former executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, was such a loss for his wife Rae, his friends and our community. Jim was a tireless worker for anything that would benefit Bandon. One of his latest and most important crusades was to get people to start thinking about how we are going to control the gorse infestation that surrounds our town. He is responsible for much of what has taken place in recent months through the Gorse Action Group as attempts are made to educate people about the dangers of gorse and how to combat it.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim on Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Judging from the sports pages, both Bandon's boys and girls basketball teams are doing very well this year, but there is another team that has been very successful over the years, and that is the speech team.
If you haven't had an opportunity to hear these impressive young people present their speeches, you don't want to miss Sweet Speeches Thursday night, Jan. 23, at the Sprague Theater, beginning at 7. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $3 for students.
