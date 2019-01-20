The first picture I am sharing is from my collection of old postcards, and it's one not often seen. I had no idea that the U.S. Life Saving Service had established a lookout on Coquille Point until I saw this photo, and began researching.
Not only was this lookout out on the point, but carpenters constructed a boathouse directly below toward the mouth of the river for a surfboat, breeches buoy, line, life preserves, and other equipment, according to Dow Beckham, in his book Bandon By-The-Sea.
A book on lighthouse and life-saving on the Oregon Coast pointed out that "The watch house was similar to those mounted at other stations on a tower. This one, however, was elevated by its location on Coquille Point and had no need for additional height. The watch house was an 8-foot cube with windows on each side, capped by a hipped roof, and built on a wooden platform."
Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S Life-Saving Station on the Coquille River in 1889 because of the increasing amount of shipping out of the port. The service built the station in 1891 and in 1892 brought in a trained crew. It was then that they build this lookout. In 1915 the Life-Saving Service merged into the U.S. Coast Guard. Crewmen maintained watch 24 hours a day from the lookout tower at Coquille Point.
A fire in 1921 destroyed the Bandon crew quarters. The Coast Guard then moved to a harbor building on First Street between Cleveland (what we now refer to as Little America) and Bandon avenues.
That building burned in the Fire of 1936, and was replaced several years later by the building, now owned by the Port of Bandon, that is on the property today.
The Department of the Treasury provided for a crew of seven men whom it paid $60 per month and a captain who received $70.
One of those crewmen was Leslie Kranick, grandfather of the Kranick siblings, several of whom still live in Bandon.
The second photo, probably taken around 1910, shows five men from the local Life-Saving station on the dock near the station (at the west end of First Street) after a day of fishing. Leslie Kranick is second from the right. He married Ethel Metzler of North Bend and they had one son, Martin. In 1917, Leslie bought 160 acres of land south of Bandon, some with cranberries already planted. Later the family named it Kranberry Acres. Ethel taught in area schools for many years, and after her husband died, she married Walter Reichenbach. Martin married Vivian House (who died recently) and they had four sons, Dave (Pete), Gordon, Doug and Ron.
Leslie Kranick died in 1959 at the age of 67.
Dave and Marci Murray Kranick continue to operate the cranberry bogs, and in 2017, Kranberry Acres became the first cranberry Century Farm, with Doug and Marci accepting the honor at the Oregon State Fair.
The third picture I am sharing is a great photo of Pete and Joan Goodbrod, taken years ago during one of many local social events.
Joan grew up in Bandon, while Pete arrived here, I think, in the early 1950s to play baseball.
Pete, who will be 90 in May, has suffered from Parkinson's Disease for quite a few years and the couple had been living at Pacific View. But recently Pete ended up in the local hospital and because of his condition, he was not able to return to assisted living.
His daughter, Michelle and her husband, have now moved Pete to a skilled nursing home in Woodland, Wash., while Joan has moved into a studio apartment on the Assisted Living side of the facility.
I talked with Joan shortly before she left, and she really hates to leave Bandon and her many life-long friends, but she knows it's the best thing for Pete.
"My heart breaks for them as this is going to be a traumatic move from what's so familiar. Bandon has been their home for so many years and they are going to miss everyone and the memories that keep them going," said Michelle, who lives not far away in Kalama.
Jerene Fraser Shaffar, who was best friends all through high school with their other daughter Cindy, was instrumental in helping Joan prepare for the move. "She's like another daughter to me," Joan said.
* * *
Never was the adage "when bad things happen to good people" more apropos than with the news that Jesse Pullen, son of Port Commission Chairman Reg Pullen and Joan Lovell, died suddenly last week at his home in Eastside.
Jesse, 34, graduated from Bandon High School in 2003 where he was a star football player ... and an all around special guy. I was covering sports for the paper in those days and he was one of my favorites.
A family member said he had recently been in an ATV accident, and although he hadn't been feeling well, had apparently not gone to the doctor. One theory is that he may have suffered a blood clot to the heart.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his younger brother Jordan, his grandmother Rose Pullen, his significant other Sara Breckon, and their eight-year-old daughter Makenzie.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Old Town Marketplace building.
This is the second tragedy for the Pullen family, as Reg's brother Gary and his wife Teresa also lost their son Will several years ago.
Our hearts go out to the Pullen family.
* * *
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Brookings Senior Center for Herb Looney, who died Dec. 13 at the age of 90. The Looney family moved to Bandon around 1951 and lived here for many years before he moved to Brookings in the early '70s where he and his son Bob opened Reliance Appliance.
While he lived here he was a shovel operator, ran the projector for the Bandon theater, and coached Peewee baseball, according to his daughter, Diane Looney Armitage.
* * *
I also learned this week that long-time resident Chuck Chowning died Friday of a heart attack. Chuck, who I best remember as always having a smile on his face no matter the kind of day he was having, was a member of the class of 1970 and was in his mid-60s.
* * *
A one-time star athlete at Bandon High School, Stan Goodell, was recently named a National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Goodell, who graduated from BHS in 1972, is a cross-country coach in Grants Pass. He was one of two winners from Oregon and one of 22 total winners from all high school sports across the country.
The honor was not so much about winning and losing, but rather about the impact he has made on the lives of his athletes.
"You can't mention the word cross country in the state without his name coming up," said Grants Pass athletic director Clay Rounsaville.
He was an all-sports athlete at Bandon High, having been involved in football, basketball, wrestling and track and field.
In 2013, Stan received the Distinguished Alumni award from SWOCC, where he ran track and received his associates degree in 1974. He attended Southern Oregon University, where he also ran cross country and track, and graduated with a teaching degree in physical education and social sciences.
I have known him since he was a young boy and am so proud of the man, coach and person that he has become. This is a well-deserved honor for a man who has touched so many lives.