I found the first picture I'm sharing some time ago, but I wasn't sure about the story until I found several articles about the South Jetty Road in the 1957 issues of Western World.
A South Jetty property owner William Schlichting posted this sign, indicating that the road would be closed after May 17 (1957).
An item in the May 23 issue of the paper sports a headline: "Present Jetty Road Open Temporarily."
It adds: "The present road to the south jetty will remain open temporarily, according to William Schlichting, who posted a sign over 90 days ago stating that the portion of road crossing his property would be closed May 17.
"Schlichting said his decision resulted from the present impassable condition of the proposed new jetty road. He added that after he begins work on a new rock shop early next week the road across his property will be open to one-way traffic only."
Not sure how it was eventually resolved, but I do remember this picture.
The second picture was taken in August of 1957 of Jess Moore's Golden Eagle Service Station (across from the present City Hall), which later became the Chevron/Standard station.
Last week, after opening in their new location downtown, Chevron closed this service station. Earlier, a spokesman had advised the city planners that they would either close it or try to turn it into a keylock station for large trucks.
It appears that they have chosen to close it. It's probably just as well as large trucks coming into this already dangerous intersection would not be good.
The third picture was taken in June of 1957 at the city's old reservoir site on Spring Creek east of town off Highway 42S (on the north side of the highway across from Goodnight Lucas' Bandon Feed business).
The city was planning to turn the old reservoir into a community swimming pool. The council had given the go-ahead to Warren Albertson to begin the ground-moving and clearing.
"The immediate needs appeared to be an access roadway north from Highway 101 (this was before the highway to Coos Bay was built) opposite Twin Fir motel, some shaping to make a gentler slope at the water's edge, and scraping some vegetation and mud off the sand bottom of the reservoir, which has been drained."
"The consensus of opinion expressed .... was to complete, as quickly as possible, the minimum amount of work that would allow people to swim in the reservoir, under recreation program supervision, this season.
"The idea was to 'try it and see' whether a favorable reaction will result, before going into construction of any extensive facilities. If use of the reservoir swimming area can be made soon, it is planned to use part of the annual $1200 summer recreation funds, supplied $600 each from the school and the city, to provide life-guard supervision.
"At the June 19 council meeting, Raleigh Greene, pool committee chairman, presented a sketch of the reservoir site and of a proposed bath-house building with full facilities, for which a rough estimate of $8200 was submitted."
Other members of the pool committee were John Fasnacht, Bob Schultz, Ralph Swenston, Alvin Mullikin and Ron Larson. Fasnacht was manager of utilities (city manager) and Mullikin was the high school principal. I believe Swenston was on the school board, and Schultz and Larson were businessmen. Greene owned the theater.
This is the year that I graduated from high school, and I have no memory of ever swimming out there, so I am wondering if some kind of liability issue surfaced. But as soon as I find out what happened and why this apparently did not materialize, or if it did, it was short lived, I will let my readers know.
* * *
Two weeks ago I told you how Bandon Inn, owned by Peggy Howard Backholm, had been named the No. 2 fan-favorite destination out of 100 honored in Oregon.
It gets even better.
Sunday's Oregonian named the 25 Northwest Adventures for 2019 ... and that is not just for Oregon but for the entire northwest.
Of the five towns named, Bandon was one of them. The others were Leavenworth, Wash., Ashland, San Juan Island (Washington) and Spokane, Wash.
The writer says: "Bandon: The southern Oregon coast has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to natural beauty and attractions, and Bandon is one of the best small towns to anchor your visit.
"The town has a requisite lighthouse, craft brewery and sandy beaches, but is also home to a renowned sand labyrinth artist, world-class golf course, recycled art museum and a trio of dueling seafood shacks."
This is the kind of positive publicity you can't put a price on ...
* * *
City Manager Robert Mawson advised the city council this week that he, planning director Dennis Lewis and public works director Richard Anderson had met with the city's parks and recreation commission to talk about moving forward with a grant application to Major League Baseball for the purpose of improving the two baseball fields in the center of city park, best known as the Little League (Peewee) complex.
He said the idea for the improvements started 10 years ago, but never moved forward. Two members of the commission, Troy Russell and Christine Hall, are helping put together the construction estimates and narrative for the grant application, due April 1.
It would be neat to see the Little League facilities upgraded.
* * *
Speaking of recreational facilities, the City recently completed a transaction to purchase the old Face Rock Golf Course.
The primary focus is to keep it as a natural resource and greenway area with walking/hiking trails, educational opportunities and related activities. It is not intended to become a park with ball fields and playgrounds. It is the largest piece of undeveloped, natural resource-designated land in the city limits. The property will need to go through the parks and recreation commission and the planning commission to come up with a conceptual plan for development into a park. There will be a public process that will allow plenty of time for public input.
One man familiar with the purchase said the city got it at a great price ... and should have purchased it sooner.
I think it will be a wonderful opportunity for long-term recreational uses.
I played golf there for years and still remember how much the eastern part of the property is protected from the wind. It's like a different climate as you move away from the ocean ... along Johnson Creek.
* * *
Don't forget the jazz/folk concert Friday night at the Sprague Theater, beginning at 6:30. The Hot Licks band will be playing music of their founder, the late Dan Hicks. We will also be treated to the folk music of Josh Reynolds (son of Kingston Trio great Nick Reynolds) and friends, who call themselves the Powerline Junkies.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Bandon Mercantile, Norris the Taylor, Langlois Market or in Port Orford at Circle K Market. Bandon Historical Society is one of the sponsors.