I love the humor of the first picture I am sharing, which occurred during a particularly heavy rainfall in February of 1975 near what was then Bob Elliott's Shell Station, now the site of The Station Restaurant and Art By The Sea Gallery.
Bob's daughter, Gayla, recalled that the city had not done anything to fix the road between Coast Lumber Yard and her dad's station (Fillmore Avenue) which caused the water to pond alongside the station. Mike Morris brought his decoy ducks down and let them "swim" around in the water while he stood on the sidewalk with a gun, pretending to be hunting ducks. Among those looking on were Bob Elliott, left, and his son, the late Roger Elliott, at far right. Nord Johnson is next to Roger, and I think that is Steve Birkholz next to him. Not sure about the tall guy next to Bob. On a side note, I always love talking to Bob when he visits the museum during special programs and events. He's been here even longer than I have.
The second picture was taken in the same area, even though the Shell station is out of the picture at left. This was taken during 1962 as the city installs a sewer system across the highway near the intersection of Fillmore Avenue.
This is a great picture of the service station that was there in those days. In fact, I think my father (Bill Dufort) had the first Gilmore station on this site in 1941. Later, in the 1970s, Ray Hallinan operated Bandon Book & Stationery at the location before it became Gibson Graphics. And now it is the home of an eclectic array of interesting looking metal sculptures.
You can also see the large building, which is now a quilt shop, that housed Thelma and Herb Lindvall's real estate and insurance business, as well as the Bandon Beauty Shop. Thelma, who lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Dick Copsey in the Portland area (Tualatin), celebrated her 95th birthday in early December.
Next to their building is the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, at that time home of Bandon's Cheddar Cheese.
The third picture features one of my all-time favorite people, Dick Sutherland, who was one of the most successful coaches to ever guide Bandon Tiger teams, both football and baseball.
While going through the October 24, 1957, Western World, I found a neat tribute written to Coach Sutherland by a WW staffer.
"The alumni of Bandon High and many other sports-minded football fans were pleased at Friday night's victory when the Tigers, for the first time in more than 20 years, won a game from the Red Devils (Coquille). It was a great victory and cause for rejoicing.
"Incidentally, however, local fans should realize that Tiger football has been built up during several years past, and that the present time, good as it is, is a build-up of football strategy and physical experience that goes back to the first year that Coach Dick Sutherland arrived on the scene. He and his assistants deserve the credit.
"We've heard some criticism about how tough Sutherland is with his boys, but we've noticed that in all the tough games this season the Bandon lads came out unscathed while some of their opponents were carried off the field. The Tigers have learned to hit hard and how to take it. When they make the team under Sutherland, they've got to be good."
Having kept both the official baseball scorebook and football stats for Coach Dick, I can definitely echo what the writer says.
* * *
I was saddened to learn of the sudden death of Angelo Giardinelli, owner of Angelo's Italy in Old Town Bandon, who died Friday afternoon. Angelo and his wife, Sarah Mautner, were loved by the community and tourists alike, as evidenced by the many positive reviews on Yelp commenting about the wonderful family atmosphere, delicious food and the great music.
Allen Giardinelli, one of Angelo and Sarah's 10 children, is an accomplished jazz guitarist and, along with his mother, often entertained people while they dined while Angelo was busy making the guests feel at ease. He was particularly proud of his large and extended family, whose pictures grace the walls of the popular diner.
On his Facebook page, Angelo posted that his was the third generation of Giardinelli family owned restaurants, the first two having been in Rome, Italy.
A Celebration of Life for Angelo will be held Tuesday (New Year's Day) at 2 p.m. at the old Langlois Cheese Factory.
A sign on the door of Angelo's advises that they will be closed until further notice.
* * *
Bandon lost a long-time resident, John Procetto, whose wife Geri is the longest serving member of the Bandon City Council. John was 88 and had been in failing health in recent months. He died Sunday evening.
He and Geri had already retired to Bandon to enjoy their twilight years when John suffered a massive stroke in December of 1997, and was given 6 months to live. But with Geri's loving care and support, he lived an additional 21 years. He often accompanied her to city functions and demonstrated how active a person can be while confined to a wheelchair.
Their daughter, Trish, visited from her home in California in mid-December, and wrote a wonderful Facebook tribute to her parents. Another daughter, Dona, died in 1984 when she was a teenager.
* * *
I've known for quite a while that two Bandon men had purchased property along the waterfront in Coos Bay for commercial development.
The project known as Coos Bay Village is located north of the Coos History Museum and has received approval of the planning commission to begin construction.
The applicants are Greg Drobot, president and owner of Face Rock Creamery, and Daniel Graham, vice-president of Face Rock Creamery. Daniel has been spearheading the project on the ground.
The applicants will be installing, at no cost to the city, a new stoplight and intersection at Hemlock Avenue.
A spokesman for the City of Coos Bay said the applicants have "worked very hard to get where they are. Now that they have all of their approvals, it's just going forth and making it happen." Construction will begin this spring with occupancy in the summer of 2020.
A You Tube video touts the project as an exclusive mixed-use waterfront village development, with retail-restaurant, second-floor office with open water views, building pads, flexible lease space and built-to-suit custom buildings.
* * *
Pauline Brown, who with husband John moved from Bandon last summer to be closer to their kids, posted a sign from McKinney, Tex., seen by her son, which made her feel right at home.
Two street signs at an intersection read: Royal Liverpool Drive and Bandon Dunes Drive.
Bandon Dunes was the home of the 2007 Curtis Cup, and Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in Hoylake, England, will be the site of the 2019 Walker Cup.
It's hard to beat advertising like that.