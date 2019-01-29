The first picture I am sharing was taken in the early 1980s after the remodeling of many of the Old Town buildings had started as evidenced by the clock tower shop, now occupied by Sassy Seagull, which had previously been the Kronenberg & Waldrop insurance office.
Bonnie Joyce of Myrtle Point was giving carriage rides through Old Town. Behind her you can see the former 230 Second Street gallery building, the barber shop next to it (now a large building which houses both Coastal Mist and Second Street Gallery), and at far left, the former Arcade Tavern building, now owned by Bill and Louise Moore.
The second picture was taken in 1968 as Bullards Bridge is closed to allow a small fishing boat to go under the bridge.
I am sharing the third picture of members of the Bandon Fire Department and a team of high school girls with a trophy, taken in 1976, because one of the members, Lyle Fleetwood, front right, died last week. Others in the picture are Barry Winters, front left; the girls are, from left, Gayla Elliott, Cathy Strycker, Terri Titus and Lori Kreutzer. In back are Steve Fox, Jack Chappell, Roger Elliott and Bruce Jarvis. Jack, Roger and Bruce have all passed away since I took this photo over 40 years ago.
* * *
I learned this week that Judy Knox, long-time executive director of the Bandon Historical Society, was recently released after spending two weeks in Eugene's River Bend Hospital where she underwent surgery on her heart, including two stents and a valve replacement. She is now in a swing bed at Southern Coos Hospital, where she was sent for several weeks of rehabilitation.
Judy is one of my favorite people, and I wish her the best as she recovers from surgery.
* * *
Two musical events are coming up the weekend of Feb. 8-9 at the Sprague Theater. On Friday, Bandon Showcase will host award-winning jazz singer-songwriter Halie Loren, with the show beginning at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Bandon Mercantile or at the door.
Saturday night, the renowned Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, who have played several times at the Cheese Factory in Langlois, will be in Bandon for a 7 o'clock concert featuring the work of Ludwig van Beethoven and Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.
While the concert is free, there is a pay-what-you-can suggested donation of $20 at the door.
* * *
I received a phone call from Joan Goodbrod last week. She admits she's having a hard time adjusting to moving to a new location after having spent her entire life in Bandon. But she's happy to be near daughter Cindy and knows it was a good move for her husband, Pete.
After I posted a picture and story about the Goodbrods in my column last week, several asked for their address.
Her address is Joan Goodbrod, PO Box 69, Apartment 112, Woodland, Wash., 98674. I know she would love to hear from her friends.
* * *
Received a note from his proud aunt Pat Hutchens Gripentog this week that Hunter Pier (grandson of Pat's sister, Alice) , who moved to Idaho last year with his mother, Stacey Pier, is starring in basketball . . . as I knew he would. From a very young age, Hunter had such a natural gift for all sports, and it's fun to hear about his success...although I wish they were at BHS.
He plays for Eagle, Ida., and this week they played their last regular season game, finishing with a 7-0 record and headed for the playoffs. Hunter is now 6-4 ... and still growing. He scored 113 points this season with 80 rebounds.
He has also been invited to be part of a summer travel team, and their are in the process of raising money for their expenses. Their school team is on line at Eagle Basketball Club Inc.
It's good to hear that both Hunter and Stacey are doing great!
* * *
I learned this week from Kirk Fleetwood that his dad, Lyle, died at the age of 83 in his sleep Friday night. Lyle moved to Bandon in 1961 where he went to work as a mechanic for Moore Mill at the old truck shop before retiring in 2000.
He married Janie Richert, who survives, in 1966.
He also had a small cranberry farm on Bates Road that kept him busy. Ironically, Kirk says, while looking at the original title for the farm, it showed that the property had once been owned by my father, Bill Dufort.
I knew Lyle best as a long-time member of the Bandon Fire Department. He stayed involved with the department in his senior years by serving on their finance committee, and he was also a member of the Langlois Lions Club for many years.
Lyle was one of the really good guys ....
* * *
I also received a call last week from Jerry Whitsett (brother of the late Joe Whitsett, former mayor of Bandon) telling me that Mark Garoutte had died at the age of 92.
Mark lived in Lookinglass, Ore., and was a 1944 graduate of Bandon High School -- in the same class as my aunt Anne Sweet (Felsheim), Violet Gunter (Howard), Fred Cox, John Fogle, Jay Hess, George DeOs and June Scott (Gene's sister), among others.
Mark was a brother of Bette Garoutte Scotti's father, Bud Garoutte. His wife died several years ago and he is survived by a daughter, Rena, in Roseburg. His only son, Mark, died in a massive landslide in January of 1974 near Canyonville that killed nine of the 10 men who were repairing long-distance telephone cable for service to Medford. It had rained 11 inches in the previous five days on top of one of the wettest winters on record, which caused 15,000 cubic yards of soil to break loose from the hillside as the crew worked below.
* * *
I read a heart-wrenching story in The World last week about Steve White, a popular senior at Pacific High School and a member of the Pirates varsity basketball team, who is battling stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
The Pirates head coach, Ben Stallard (who lived next to me in Powers when he was growing up and now lives with his family in Bandon) said that there are five White siblings, three of which go to Pacific High. The family lives between Bandon and Langlois; the mom works at Langlois Market and the dad is a mechanic.
Several fundraisers have been held for the family, including one at a recent game in Bandon, and after reading the story in The World I sent $200 to help with expenses. I am urging anyone who would like to help to send a donation to Steve White, in care of Ben Stallard, Pacific High School, PO Box 8, Port Orford, Or., 97465. Or you could send the donation to me, and I will see that it gets there.
I know any help would be greatly appreciated.