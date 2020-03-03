The first picture I am sharing this week is a great shot of Moore Mill & Lumber Co., which many of my readers probably have never seen since it was dismantled in the mid-80s after serving as Bandon's biggest employer for decades. This aerial shot, which I purchased from The Oregonian archives, is a comprehensive look at the mill in 1966, from the log pond in the foreground, to the finished lumber behind the mill itself.
The mill was originally built by the Cody family, but burned in 1909, and was rebuilt by Cody and the Moore family, and became Moore Mill.
According to information from historian Dow Beckham, "Moore Mill, the main economic base of the area, also struggled with the times. In 1935, the entire Moore Mill was appraised at $168,000 and the Moores were having financial problems. W. J. Sweet, president of the Bank of Bandon, worked closely with Ralph Moore.
"Sweet urged Moore to bring in a new sawmill operator. Sweet knew of David (D.H.) Miller's reputation as a first-rate operator. A fire had just taken the sawmill Miller operated in Glendale. In 1936, Miller moved to Bandon and took over management of the sawmill.
"Throughout the 1930s, the Great Depression held sway, yet Miller was able to cut and sell lumber. His tenacity kept many families in the Bandon area supplied with the necessities of a livelihood. With wartime orders beginning in the 1940s, things began to change. In 1945 W. J. Sweet and D.H. Miller bought out the Moores. Miller became the sole owner in 1948 when Sweet sold his interest to him. Miller was 65 years of age, a time when most men were ready to retire. He now took on the greatest responsibility of his life."
W.J. Sweet was the grandfather of county commissioner John Sweet and his sister, Sue; D. H. Miller was the great-grandfather of locals Robin Miller and his cousin, David Miller.
In March of 1960, a group of 30 men from the community visited the Ocean Drive home of D.H. Miller Sr. and his wife Emma to name him Man of the Year for 1959. The presentation was made by Dr. E.F. Lucas, who had been similarly honored in 1958.
The ceremony, sponsored by the citizens of the Bandon area through the voice of the Bandon Lions Club, had been planned for late December but because of Mr. Miller's illness, it was postponed for several months.
The second picture was taken in January of 1959 as Ed Capps, co-owner of Capps Motor Co. hands the keys to driver training teacher and coach Tex Whiteman after driver education had been re-instated with support of state funds. Looking on is Principal Alvin "Swede" Mullikin.
The car was loaned to the school by Capps Motor.
I found an interesting item in the Jan. 4, 1923, Western World announcing the wedding of Ed (known then as Edgar) Capps and Maude Lowe.
"The groom came to northern Curry County from California, with his parents when a child, and, except for a number of years spent away at college and his absence during the war when he served as a volunteer in the Navy, he made his home in the small community of Denmark.
"Last fall he gave up dairying at Demark and purchased the Whitsett Service Station, which is now Capps' service station."
That, of course, was the beginning of many years in business for Ed Capps, who was later joined by his son, Edgar, in operating Capps Motor Co., which after the Fire was on the corner of Second and Chicago, where Washed Ashore and Broken Anchor are now located.
Whitsett Service Station was operated by the grandfather of the late Joe Whitsett, who served as mayor of Bandon in the early-2000s.
The third picture of Tom Thumb Royalty was taken in March of 1960 when Peggy Ward and Russ Fraser were named Queen and King of the Bandon Women's Civic Club's 11th annual talent show. At right is Jane Chappell, Cranberry Queen. Introduced as Bandon's oldest living Tom Thumb King and Queen were Mike Dobney and Donna Tucker, who is 1960 were high school students.
* * *
Monday morning, I went to my mail box and discovered an expensive, slick political piece urging people to vote against our ballot measure, 6-175. Rob Taylor has been an outspoken critic of the city for years and following his display at the town hall meeting last Thursday night, nothing surprises me any more.
It is important to point out that the city is at a crossroads. If we are not able to set our utility rates for our water and sewer systems, we will consider selling the utilities to a private company BEFORE we will gut the police department, close the Sprague and The Barn and eliminate other important city services. We would lose all control of our utility rates, which is something that will impact all of us. We continue to have the lowest utility rates, and property tax rates, in the entire area. Our ballot measure will sunset in three years, and allows us to set rates as long as they are below the average of similar utility services in the area. which is a guarantee that we will not have exorbitant rates.
Please do not listen to someone who has never volunteered to serve on any city committee or stood for election in the city of Bandon. It's easier to tear down local government than it is to assume the responsibility to care for our critical water and sewer systems.
This is one of the most important elections to face the City of Bandon. Anyone with questions is invited to contact me by email at marys@coosnet.com, by mail at PO Box 521 or by phone at 541-404-7291.
Also be sure to read the Question and Answer sheet that will accompany your utility bills which are in the mail this week.
* * *
I was so sorry to learn that Dee Staten had fallen off a roof Thursday afternoon and was taken to Eugene by ambulance where he underwent surgery. His father-in-law Warren Strycker posted on Facebook that he was in communication with Dee's wife Cathy, who said that Dee suffered a fractured femur, his right elbow bone was shattered, his left wrist was fractured and he fractured several ribs. He is expected to be on a walker for three to four weeks, and have his elbow in a sling for about 8 weeks.
Several hours earlier I had seen Dee in Rite Aid and we talked about Cathy, who suffers from Lyme Disease. I told him how lucky Cathy was to have him by her side (they were high-school sweethearts) all these years, but he said he was the lucky one. I've been close to Cathy since I worked for her parents, when they owned the Western World during the 1970s and she was in high school. Dee and Cathy are a special couple and I pray for his speedy recovery.
* * *
Both the Bandon High School girls and boys basketball squads have qualified for the State 2A tournament, being held this week in Pendleton. The Tiger girls, who are 25-1 on the season, defeated Faith Bible at home Friday night 56-43, led by Traylyn Arana's 30 points, to earn a berth at state. They will play Thursday at 3:15 p.m. They are coached by Jordan Sammons.
The Tiger boys, coached by Vince Quattrocchi, defeated Pilot Rock 58-48, to earn their state tourney berth led by Braydon Freitag with 27 points. Sean White had 9 and Coby Smith scored 8. They meet Toledo Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
* * *
There will be a memorial service for Darry Van Leuven, who died Feb. 23 at the age of 85, on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Amling Schroeder Bandon Chapel, with a reception to follow at the VFW Hall. A lifetime resident of the Bear Creek area, Darry is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Jodi, and their families and his older brother, Dean Van Leuven. Two other siblings, Dixie and John, died earlier. They were the children of Edith and Willis Van Leuven and cousins to the Chappells, Jack, Jill and Jane.
Darry was definitely one of the good guys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In