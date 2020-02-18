The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in July of 1958 when the Perry brothers started their new box factory at the corner of 11th and Rosa Road. Brothers Voyle C. (Sid) and Carl (Bub) Perry had been operating a box factory and electric sawmill in that location under the firm name of Perry Bros. Veneer. The new plant was to be in addition to present facilities, and was to manufacture fruit and vegetable boxes for the California trade.
Construction work on a concrete block and sheet iron building 50 x 150 feet was already underway by Dow-Conn-Struction, local builders.
"The Perry brothers are the third generation of local box manufacturers. Their grandfather, F.S. Perry, started in business some 50 years ago (around 1908). He was later joined by his son Frank and O.L. Zentner operating as the Perry Veneer Co. Later Frank Perry continued in a similar line, and now his two sons, Voyle C. and Carl, are carrying on the family tradition."
This was on the site that now houses Tom Stadelman's Bandon Supply business. The car in the photo is traveling north on Rosa Road.
Some 10 years later (1969), the Perrys built a new sawmill on the east side of Rosa Road on the site of the former mill, which was completely destroyed by fire in August of 1966.
The second photo I am sharing features Wolf Daniel Braun, who moved to Bandon in the spring of 1979 where he opened a leathersmith shop on Second Street in Old Town Bandon in the same building occupied by Bandon Candle and Gift Shop.
Interestingly enough Braun's shop, The Cobbler's Bench, continues to operate at the west end of Second Street under the ownership of his son, Peter Braun. Bandon Candle and Gift Shop started by Lynn Markham (now Davies) and her late husband Chuck Markham continues under the ownership of Lynn and her daughter, Jessica Brink, but has branched out to include several shops along the east end of Second Street, including the Toy Store. Lynn estimates that she is the oldest business in town under single ownership, about 45 years, and the Cobbler's Bench is not far behind.
In an interview, which appeared in Western World, and written by me, Braun said he had signed up for a position on the board of Grains and Goods Co-op, and was also interested in the Bandon Playhouse. Over the years, Daniel did, in fact, appear in a number of Playhouse productions. He is retired and lives in Hawaii.
The third picture I am sharing was taken in June of 1961 during a fish derby for youngsters sponsored by the Bandon JayCees. The kids fished in the whey that spilled into Ferry Creek from the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op. In the upper edge of the photo you can see a truck hauling milk cans that has backed into the cheese factory to deliver its load of milk.
Winners pictured in back are, from left, Richard (Rick) Howard, Bill McNair and Terry Dornath; in front are Victor Napier and Eddie Napier. Terry, who I understand has recently moved to the Sixes River area, caught the biggest fish ... a 16 and 1/4-inch trout, as well as two nine-inch trout. Victor Napier won the younger division with a 10 and a half-inch trout. This was just the beginning of Rick Howard's long avocation as one of the best sports fishermen in the area. Bill McNair spent his adult life in Gold Beach. The McNair family owns Cougar Lane Lodge at Agness as well as the jet boats which travel up and down the Rogue River.
* * *
I was sad to read of the death of Dan Almich last week. Through their non-profit New Artists Productions, Dan and his wife Anita have touched the lives of hundreds of young people who learned about all facets of the theater and how to be good citizens under their tutelage.
Dan and the late Ray Kelley, as volunteer members of the Bandon Lions Club, spent months spearheading the building of the Sprague Community Theater, which was later turned over to the City of Bandon. It is a priceless asset, cherished by the community, and Dan Almich played a major role in overseeing the construction of the facility.
Dan is also survived by sons Daniel and Michael.
* * *
I've also learned that long-time Bandon resident Steve Perkins died last week, but I do not know the details. If I learn more, I will let my readers know. He did a lot of construction/handyman work for people and was the one who painted the exterior of my house five or six years ago.
I understand that he and his girlfriend recently became parents.
* * *
The City Council will be holding a town hall meeting on the upcoming ballot measure to return rate-setting authority to the council this Thursday night, Feb. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Barn/Community Center. This is the same date that the Coast Guard will be hosting a community meeting from 3 to 6 p.m. to explain their plans for the foghorn. So if you're interested in one or both issues, come to the Barn Thursday.
It is also important to point out, as we talk about our utilities, that they are considered enterprise/business funds and need to pay for themselves. We cannot continue to lose money in our water and sewer departments, and if we are not able to set our rates, there is a real possibility that we would consider selling those two utilities to a private company. At that point, we would lose all control over the rates. We are not going to gut our police department and other city services while we sell our water for less than it costs to provide it. It just doesn't make sense. We have also provided in the ballot measure that we will not raise rates higher than the average of like services provided by other cities and utilities in the area. That in itself is a guarantee.
* * *
I heard last week that the newest elected member of the Bandon Port Commission, Brian Kraynik, has resigned. And he confirmed it for me.
"I stepped into public service too soon in my life and need to spend the next 10 years focusing on my young family. My kids (9 and 11) and boat tour business are my top priorities. I fully intend on being involved with the Port after my kids have left the house. I don't wish to comment on the commission or staff, other than to say, I was not a good fit with the current makeup."
Port Commission chairman Reg Pullen said he "was sorry that Brian decided to resign, because he did have a lot of interesting new ideas. It would be good to have some younger people on the board," Pullen said.
* * *
Will Shindler left an envelope at city hall for me last week to let me know that his sister, Sarah Shindler, had died at the age of 68. Sarah had recently moved from Bandon after purchasing a park model along the Rogue River and was looking forward to her new life.
A friend who was expecting Sarah to visit her early in the week became worried when she did not show up, so she called a neighbor, who found her in a diabetic coma. She was rushed to the Gold Beach hospital and then to a hospital in Salem where her daughter, Molly (Mrs. Perry) Herbst, lives. She died Wednesday night.
Sarah had three daughters and a son, and is survived by her brothers Will of Bandon and Bo of Gold Beach, and sisters, Rachel Hernandez of Bandon and Mary Shindler of Seattle. A brother, Mickey, died years ago, and a sister, Catie, died several years ago.