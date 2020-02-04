I love the first picture I am sharing because part of it still stands today, although you have to look hard to realize it's the same building. It's not far past the old golf course on Beach Loop Road, on the right side of the road before you get to Crooked Creek/Devil's Kitchen. This picture was taken before the Fire of 1936, apparently to advertise the Dornath's new artistic building materials on sale at their shop in Coquille. The complex, which much later was owned by Margaret Gorman, did survive the Fire, and I still remember the little cottages that were to the left of the main house, which is pictured here. Everything is gone today except the main house, which no longer looks like this.
If you look closely to the right in the photo you will see the windmill, which was described along with details about the house in a June 6, 1935, article in Western World, from which I will quote.
The headline on the 1935 article reads: "Novel House Attraction," with a subhead: "John Dornath & Sons Feature Unusual Showplace at Beach."
Years earlier the Dornath family had come to Coos County to engage in the manufacture of fancy cut shakes for house-building.
"After experimenting over a period of four years they developed various specially designed machinery with which to produce distinctive and unusually attractive materials from comparatively low grades of lumber. Then a printing method was developed to produce fancy designs in any shade of coloring.
"The elder Dornath, born in the old country, has knowledge of the native architecture of various parts of Europe.
"Wishing to show what can be done with the materials and plans that he has worked out, Mr. Dornath has used nine different kinds of woods and as much coloring as possible. The main house is of English design on the exterior and of Swiss design on the interior.
"To the north of the main building is an old-fashioned Dutch windmill, which furnishes the water supply. The building has three stories, with a tank on the third, sleeping quarters on the second, and a little summer kitchen and the pumping plant on the first floor.
"Another building is a caretakers cottage and still another, decorated with Indian relics, is in the nature of a tea garden.
"An ornamental fence has been erected across the front of the property, which blends well with the buildings and the landscaped garden."
The complex was constructed by Mr. Dornath and his sons, John, Theodore (Ted), Enno, Stanley and Jasper.
Ted Dornath was the father of two of my classmates, Marlene and Ted Jr., as well as Diane and their younger brother, Terry, who I understand may be living in the Sixes area.
John Jr. was the father of Art and Clifford Dornath, both of whom raised their families in Bandon, with several descendants still living here, including Art and Kathy's children, Betty Albertson and Theresa Paxton, and Clifford's son Mike Dornath and his three sons, Mark, Josh and Jay.
The senior Dornath also had five daughters, but it was his sons that were involved in the construction business with him.
The second photo was taken in May of 1960 when Bill Ellis Sr. and Ken Hickam opened Bandon TV and Appliance, in the building that recently housed Bandon Video and is now being remodeled by Randy Hoffine of Coos Bay for his Pacific Properties business, across the highway from the Asian Garden. Just south of this building is where Banner Bank is now located. When this picture was taken, Western Bank was behind this building.
This was the same weekend of McKay's grand opening, with Denny Atkinson as manager and Kenny McKay as owner.
I had a great picture of Punt, Pass and Kick winners from October of 1970 (with Brian Davis, Mitch Moody, Jerry Kiefer, Brad Bowder, Bill Caldwell and Wayne Strong) that I wanted to run as my third picture; unfortunately it was such low resolution that I could not get it to print, so I had to make a change.
You have free articles remaining.
The picture I am sharing is of me at the age of 26 in March of 1966, sitting on a log on Moore Mill property where I had gone with the Bandon High School sophomore class to plant trees. My sister Maggie was a member of the class so I had probably gone along as a chaperone, although the bag on the log beside me clearly contains my Western World camera. I remember doing a photo page for the paper with pictures I had taken that day. If I ever find the negative of the PP&K kids, I will scan it at a higher resolution and share it.
* * *
Once again, the city's number one critic, Rob Taylor, is on Facebook ranting about our ballot measure, which will restore rate-setting authority to the city council so we can take care of our utilities.
What we all need to remember is the utilities (water, sewer and electric) belong to all of us; we, as elected officials, are simply the people who are responsible for taking care of them.
The day may come, and I pray that it doesn't, that if the water and sewer funds (which are considered enterprise/business funds) continue to lose money, we may be forced to sell them to a private business. And then none of us will have any control of how high the rates could go.
Personally, I would support the efforts of the city council and vote yes for ballot measure 6-175 rather than face the possibility of losing our ability to operate our utilities in a cost-effective and safe manner. But maybe that's just me.
I truly believe that the majority of people in Bandon understand that we are trying our best to take care of our utilities... and name-calling probably won't assist us in that effort.
* * *
I received the rainfall figures for January from my "rain guy" Gerry Terp, who reported 14.57 inches for January, which made it the wettest in the last 15 years, since he recorded 20.45 inches in the 05-06 rain-year. January's rainfall for last year was 6.79 inches.
Calendar year rainfall has been all over the chart in the last 15 years, ranging from a high of 86.59 inches in 2017 to a low of 34.19 inches in 2013.
The average calendar year rainfall for the last 15 years was 64.32 inches, which included three years (2017, 2012 and 2006) with over 80 inches. The low year of 2013 was definitely an anomaly as the next lowest year was in 2009 with 50.50 inches.
January of 2015 was very dry, with only 2.56 inches recorded.
* * *
I was sorry to learn of the death of Rose Pullen, who died Jan. 26 at her Prosper home at the age of 91. Rose and her family had arrived in Bandon when she was 5 years old and made their home with the Pullen family. She later married Bill Pullen, who she had met when she was 5 and he was 7, according to her beautifully written obituary. Bill owned a number of businesses in town, including the Western Auto Store which is now Bandon Ace Hardware. They also grew cranberries for many years.
She was such a beautiful gentle lady, who will be missed by all who knew her. Her survivors include two sons, Reg and Gary (Terri), and their families.
A funeral service will be held at Amling-Schroeder Bandon Chapel this Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon, with interment to follow in the VFW Cemetery on Bates Road.