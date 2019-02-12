The first picture I am sharing was taken over 50 years ago ... in 1965 ... of the First Church of God at Fifth and Elmira. That building has long since been torn down and replaced by a large office building constructed by Eugene Hill and later sold by the previous owners to Dan and Mary Wilson, who plan to open an assisted living center there.
The Church of God is one of the oldest churches in Bandon, having celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2012. The church building in this picture was built in 1924, burned in 1936, and was rebuilt at the same location, where it served its congregation until 2003 when parishioners built a new church in west Bandon, now known as Seabird Chapel Church of God. One of the longest serving pastors was Earl Bissett, who was pastor from 1968 until 1984.
Their first church was located at Riverside Drive and Caroline Street; later they moved into an old laundry building on First Street, where they held services until they built this church on Elmira.
Among the early pioneer members of the church were the Pullen and the Boone Lee families, whose descendants (including Boone Lee's granddaughter Virginia Weaver) still live in Bandon.
Jim Minkler is the pastor of the Seabird Chapel Church of God.
The second picture, taken in April of 1965, introduces the new officers of the Bandon Junior Chamber of Commerce, better known as the Jaycees. From left are Earl Robertson, who now lives in the North Bend area; the late Sid Dominy; Gene Scott of Bandon and Graydon Stinnett, a long-time resident who moved several years ago to Albany.
The third picture was taken in June of 1964 as then Fire Chief Bob Schultz catches fish for the Chamber of Commerce Fish Fry, held annually in City Park on the Fourth of July. Schultz, who owned Bandon Plumbing and Heating, was fire chief from 1960 to 1968, when Walt Ashton became chief until 1974 when the present chief, Lanny Boston, assumed the position.
* * *
Much of the Oregon news media spent the last month or so bashing the University of Oregon softball team, who lost nine of its players off the championship team of last year, most of whom went to the University of Texas to play for former Oregon coach Mike White.
It appears sports writers had pretty much given up on new coach Melyssa Lombardi, who had previously been associate head coach at the University of Oklahoma.
The KVAL sports team, who I watch during the 11 o'clock news every night, had never failed to mention when another player left the Ducks.
So I was amazed when there was not one mention of the Ducks on the Saturday night news cast talking about Oregon's success at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz., where they went into Sunday morning's game with a 4-0 record, having beaten Kansas (14-5), Cal State Northridge, Missouri and Bradley. Sunday they topped off the tournament by beating Seattle 8-6 to finish with a perfect 5-0 record.
I also scanned Sunday's Oregonian for mention of the team, and could find not one word ... even in the lengthy list of sporting events that were taking part that day.
Nor was there any mention of the fact that both Oregon and Oregon State softball clubs were in the tournament. And I did read Sunday in the Register-Guard that Oregon State won their first four games at the tournament, but couldn't find out if they won their fifth game.
I will be watching Sunday night to see if KVAL finally figured out that the Oregon Ducks may still be a softball team to reckon with ... and the fact that they finished with five wins in the Tempe, Ariz., classic.
The R-G did have articles both Saturday and Sunday, so maybe the TV sports guys will figure it out.
* * *
I learned this week of the death of Flo Curran, who was one classy lady. She died at the age of 94 after having suffered a stroke. I just saw Jim and Flo at the Bakery around Christmas time, as they loved coming from their home in Coquille to visit the local shops and the many friends they have here.
Their son, Jim, told me that his parents had been married 73 years, which is a true testament to their love and devotion for each other. Local survivors include Jim and Patti and their son, Jimmy.
I first met Flo and Jim Sr. when he taught school at Harbor Lights for many years. He always comes to the museum's Bandon Fire anniversary programs to talk about his experience of delivering the Coos Bay Times at the time of the Fire, when he was 12 years old. And Flo always accompanied him.
* * *
The other night we went to Pony Village Cinema to watch "Can You Ever Forgive Me," the true story of author-turned-forger Lee Israel, which was co-written by Coos Bay's own Jeff Whitty, who has been nominated for an Academy Award. Melissa McCarthy, who generally stars in comic roles, was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Israel.
It's a great movie as is another one we saw recently, "Green Book," which is also based on a true story and resulted in Oscar nominations for Viggo Mortensen (as Tony Lip) and Ali Mahershala as Don Shirley.
* * *
Wow. Just watched the Oregon women trounce Stanford 88-48 for the Ducks' first win on the Cardinal's home court since 1987, and the worst home loss for 18-year Stanford coach Tara VanDeveer. It is such a thrill to see talent like this, led by Sabrina Ionescu, the all-time NCAA leader in career triple-doubles, who was only a rebound and two assists away from her 17th Sunday.
The Ducks are the top squad in the Pac12, followed by Oregon State in second place and Stanford in third. Oregon and Oregon State meet twice next week, which should be two very exciting games.
* * *
The Bandon Police Department put out a scam alert last week letting the community know that people are receiving calls saying that the City of Bandon Electric Dept. will be shutting off their electricity if they do not make a payment electronically by 5 p.m. The City is not calling any customer regarding any electricity shut-off at this time. This is a scam. Do not make any electronic payment over the phone.