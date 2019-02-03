The first picture I am sharing this week is the Bandon City Hall in 1961 as city officials (including manager of utilities John Fasnacht on porch) look over the flooding from Ferry Creek, which threatened businesses in the area. The building, of course, is now the home of the Bandon Historical Society museum, which has recently undergone an exterior facelift. At left you can see the service station that stood on the corner of Fillmore and 101 for many years (now Baja Imports), and facing Fillmore, Yockey Electric (now Reese Electric).
The second picture, taken during high school baseball season in 1970, pictures catcher Dennis Williams, Pat Fraser and Russ Fraser during a game. I've heard that Dennis has recently moved back to town after having been gone for many years, so all three of them now live in town.
The third picture was taken in September of 1957 of a gorse fire on Beach Loop Road, which threatened several homes, including that of the Darrell Ward family.
An article in Western World reports that someone either deliberately or carelessly tossed a cigarette or a match into the gorse along the Beach Loop Road south of the golf course ... and set off a blaze, that except for quick action on the part of interested parties, the Bandon Fire Department and the Coos Fire Patrol, could easily have destroyed some valuable property.
The picture shows the City of Bandon line crewmen attempting to protect the base of a power pole at the intersection of Beach Loop and the road into the Ward home. The sign on the pole reads "The Wards." Although the home was surrounded by fire, Bandon firemen and their pumper stayed with it and averted damage.
Carl "Bub" Perry arrived on the scene with his Caterpillar from the west side and a big bulldozer from the Oberg Lumber Company started from the east side and between the two they circled the blaze with a trail that brought it under control.
* * *
The two concerts that I talked about in last week's column, which were scheduled for this weekend at the Sprague Community Theater, will not be held at the Sprague.
At 4:30 a.m. Friday, smoke alarms that were wired into Gold Coast Security went off, and minutes later, both Sprague manager Jeff Norris and Fire Chief Lanny Boston and several others arrived on scene.
The belt had broken on the heater unit upstairs next to Jeff's office, causing it to become red hot, and begin melting duct tape off the ducts. Smoke from the overheated unit apparently went throughout the ducts because it could be smelled throughout the theater.
The city's insurance agent, Joseph Bain, was immediately on scene and began preparation to contact the commercial cleaners who will clean all the theater seats as well as the huge curtains on the stage. He told me it will probably be a month before the theater can be utilized again.
Jeff told me that had the alarms not gone off, it would probably have been only 45 minutes to an hour before the unit burst into flames, which could have been disastrous for what many consider one of the community's greatest assets.
At any rate, we dodged the proverbial bullet, but the situation caused a headache for the Bandon Showcase board. As I write this, I do not know if the Halie Loren concert will be held, and if so, where it might be, but I do know they are considering The Barn.
The Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival group, who were to play Saturday night, will now be at the Langlois Cheese Factory, where they have performed twice in the past. The concert will begin at 7.
* * *
If you haven't tried the new Shoestring Cafe in the Continuum Center in Old Town (where Jason Tree's shop used to be) you have missed a real treat. Rick Jackson, who owned restaurants in both Gold Beach and Brookings, is a first-rate chef. His grilled eggplant is one of the best dishes I've ever tasted.
He is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m., and I can't wait to try his braised leg of lamb or his spicy pork, which can be served as a sandwich or a wrap.
* * *
I have been listening to radio station 105.9, The Legend, lately, and I really enjoy the oldies, but repeated, and I mean every few minutes, ads for Herbal Choices, the recreational marijuana business located just south of Bandon, as well as in Coos Bay and Charleston, get a bit tiresome.
I had heard that Herbal Choices owner and local realtor Jim Deatherage owned a local radio station, so I began to wonder if this was the station.
I Googled 105.9 and found that while the station was previously owned by Harry Abel and Mike Gaudette, it has been sold to Roger Morgan (the station manager) and Jim Deatherage.
I absolutely love the format ... and not only have I switched my car radio to 105.9 The Legend, but it's playing in my bedroom and in the living room...as I write my column.
It you love the songs that we grew up, be sure and give it a listen. It's renewed my faith in radio . . .
* * *
There's been quite a bit of activity on Fillmore Avenue in recent weeks. A friend of mine stopped to talk to the guy who is moving into Reinhard Schoepel's former vehicle repair shop on Fillmore, between Fourth and Fifth.
It is becoming a machine shop, manufacturing specialty high-performance parts for ATVs. What people have been seeing installed is a CNC lathe and material handling equipment, all of which he describes as state of the art.
Just a block north, people may have noticed the work going on at the old garage, shop, just south of the museum.
The building, which is getting a beautiful face-lift, is reportedly being converted into a residential rental duplex. This is the kind of conversion I wish more people would make as there is a desperate need for rental housing.
* * *
There are several big events slated for February, with the first being the third annual Gorse Blossom Festival, Feb. 15-17, in the Old Town Marketplace building on the waterfront.
The festival kicks off Thursday night, Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day), with a Science Pub at Bandon Brewing Company, where people can learn from a "Gorse is Gross" expert.
Several gorse and noxious weed experts will speak during the program, which lasts from 6 to 8 p.m.
Admission to the festival is $10 each day, with Friday hours from 3 to 9 p.n., Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be various events in the evening, including a pub crawl, and on Sunday morning, beginning at 10, the popular Bloody Mary Stroll, ($30 in advance or $35 that weekend).
The following weekend, on Sunday, Feb. 24, is the big community crab feed at the Old Town Marketplace from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30, with proceeds donated to the Bandon Historical Museum, according to Lori Osborne of the Beverage Barn, who is spearheading the event, and sponsoring the facility. Goddard Energy is the title sponsor, and will be providing the crab, while Cardas Audio is the music sponsor.