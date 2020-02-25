The first picture I am sharing this week is of the original Chappell's Service Station, taken during a time of flooding by Ferry Creek in 1940. I had a lot of good pictures of the "new" station, which I will talk about in today's column, but it appears that I may have already run the best ones, but without the interesting story. An article on the front page of the Aug. 29, 1963, Western World talks about the open house scheduled for Chappell's new service station. It sat on this same lot, across from the cheese factory, which today is a vacant lot just east of the Station Restaurant.
Here's what the article said: "Open House is scheduled tomorrow at George Chappell's Chevron Service Station to celebrate the opening of new, larger, modern facilities erected this summer in place of the small station (pictured above) which was torn down to make room for the new.
"Opening of the new station comes in Chappell's 23rd year of business at that same location, on Highway 101 (2nd street east) in downtown Bandon, where he has been operating since 1940.
"Chappell, a graduate of Bandon High School, entered the service station business in June 1937 in partnership with Ralph Young as Chappell & Young at an 11th and Highway 101 location.
"During his 26 years in business, Chappell has served in various community activities, including several terms on the school board and city council."
The second picture is one that I borrowed from the Bandon Historical Society museum. Jim said I can use their photos any time I want to since they often post pictures from my collection on their website. As I have mentioned in the past, I have left my entire collection of Bandon history to the museum in my will, and it's fun to be able to share each other's pictures.
The photo is from an old postcard, simply titled "Dance Pavillion Bandon by the Sea," and is a picture of the Silver Spray Gardens, which was located on the bluff overlooking the beach. Pavilion is actually spelled with one 'l' but maybe in those days it was two "ls" who knows.
A front-page article in the May 30, 1935, Western World (a year and a half before the disastrous Bandon Fire which wiped out the Silver Spray Gardens along with pretty much everything else on the west side of town) is headlined: "Bandon Beach Season Opens."
"The summer beach season is here and with the closing of the schools more and more visitors from distant places, as well as from the inland neighborhoods directly tributary to Bandon beach, are seen enjoying the wonderful scenery and the modern recreational facilities that are offered here.
"The coming weekend will see hundreds of visitors from all over the southern Oregon and northern California areas. It is the formal opening of the Silver Spray Gardens, the initial event each year that is looked forward to with pleasure"
Two years earlier, in May of 1933, there was an article about the Silver Spray having been leased by the county court to Geo. P. Topping for another five years. Topping was an attorney, who served as mayor from 1914 to 1923, and school board chairman. It is confusing because the item in Western World would lead the reader to believe that the Silver Spray was somehow in receivership and under the direction of the county.
But this same picture in Dow Beckham's book about the Fire says that George Topping built and operated the Silver Spray Dance Hall in the '20s and through the 1930s.
At the time it was the largest dance hall in Oregon, and the orchestra was among the best. The band leader most often mentioned in connection with the Silver Spray was Bum Garten, who often played for dances throughout the county. Members of his Swing Band included Piercy Sweet (father of John and Sue Sweet), Robert Norton (father of the late Barbara Norton McMahon) and Gene Wade, who was the uncle of Marilyn and Margaret Wade.
Just to give you an idea how popular the Silver Spray was .... the June 6, 1935, Western World carried a front page article, headlined "Three Thousand Attend Opening Dance Here."
"It was attended by probably the largest crowd in the history of the big dance pavilion. Traffic officers in charge of the parking in the vicinity of the hall estimated that there were some 500 more people in attendance than last year. They estimated that the crowd numbered close to 3,000."
And that was only one of the dance halls in Bandon during that era. Others included Dreamland Pavilion, which was on Second Street where Lloyd's Cafe now sits. The other was Azalea Gardens east of Bandon off what is now Highway 42S. All three were destroyed in the Fire, along with Wecoma Baths, Bandon's salt water natatorium, which I will be talking about in future columns.
I love this third picture, taken in front of the Western World office in December of 1980, when the paper office was located in what is now the east end of McKay's Market.
A group of Cub Scouts had gathered in front of the office with some of the Christmas trees that they were planning to sell from their lot near the intersection of highways 101 and 42. I eagerly turned to the issue that this picture appeared in, only to learn that the photographer (probably me) did not get the names of the kids in the picture.
I am hoping that one of my readers will recognize these three Cub Scouts. The middle boy looks particularly familiar, but I am afraid to guess for fear I will be wrong.
We had a little excitement at the Town Hall meeting Thursday night, at which time we fielded questions about the upcoming election for rate-setting authority.
But if you have read anywhere that someone was thrown out of the meeting, it simply is not true. I did rap the gavel (which turned out to be the hand-held mic) but I certainly did not ask anyone to leave the meeting.
For the most part, people were respectful but at times asked questions that the council simply could not answer as several had to do with the budget.
We are planning to hold another Town Hall meeting, probably in mid-March as staff begins preparation of the budget. Staff will be available to explain various facets of the budget, with particular emphasis on answering the questions that were posed the other night.
I opened the Town Hall with a statement, which said, in part:
"If we are not able to set our rates as 99 percent of other cities and utility companies do, we will have to consider drastic action. And that would be to sell our water and sewer utilities to a private company, which would mean we would have no control over the rates.
"I can assure you that we will not gut our police department, close the Sprague Theater and The Barn and slash our other city services, just so we can continue to sell our water for less than it costs to provide it."
I then urged people to support ballot measure 6-175.
A large sold out crowd packed into the Port of Bandon's marketplace building Saturday and Sunday for the second-annual crab feed fundraiser, to enjoy crab and listen to some top-notch local area bands.
The next big event is the always popular Bite of Bandon, which will be held Saturday, March 7, at The Barn. My guess is it will be sold out soon so people need to get their tickets at soon as possible.
It was interesting as I asked Google the date of the 2020 Bite of Bandon and it came back: "Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m." Of course the 2 a.m. time was a dead giveaway that something was wrong with that answer, but I have seldom found mistakes like this when I turn to Google, so it was surprising. Tickets are $40 each or a table of 8 for $280, and can be purchased at Bandon Ace Hardware, Bandon Mercantile or online.