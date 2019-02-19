The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in February of 1961 as members of the Bandon High School student body installed the new readerboard sign along U.S. Highway 101 and Ninth Street, at the site now occupied by the Bandon Dairy Queen. At far left you can see the back of the baseball grandstand and part of the football stadium.
Among the students who were helping install the sign, under the watchful eye of Principal Alvin Mullikin (just out of the photo) are Kay Yockey, front left, Mike Mullikin, in front of the sign, John Conrad and Glen Willis.
The sign was a great way to advertise home sporting events.
Since I remember taking this picture, I am pretty sure the white Karman Ghia parked the wrong way on Ninth is my car. I must have been late for the "shoot."
I love this second photo because it features two of Bandon's much-loved old-timers, Howard Ohman and Rudy Backlund, along with other schoolmates alongside the Bear Creek School in 1917. I do know that Howard is in front, at left, and Rudy is the smaller boy in front of the stars on the flag. Next to him is Cecil Albertson, and in front, at right, is Arthur Trott. The girl next to Rudy is someone with the first name of Margaret, but that is all I have.
Rudy, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Backlund (and the father of the younger Vic Backlund), owned the Pastime Club on First Street at the time of the Bandon Fire. In February of 1937, only a little more than four months later, he opened the Pastime in a temporary building on the north side of Second Street. Like so many of the buildings in Old Town which were built within months of the Fire, it is still standing today. The former Pastime is the home of Bandon Sweets & Treats.
Rudy was also very involved in local politics, having been mayor from 1947 to 1956, and later he served two stints as City Recorder (from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1967 to 1971).
Howard Ohman used to deliver milk from a basket on his bicycle, and for many years was a favorite around town with his cowboy hat and big cigars, while always riding his trusty bicycle.
The third picture was taken in 1973 as Mayor Don Goddard hands the gavel to Municipal Court Judge Ruth Prahar (a much-loved high school teacher). This is such a great picture of both of them that I couldn't resist sharing it. Don hasn't changed much today, even though he is in his 90s. Ruth died many years ago.
* * *
A friend of mine recently asked me where Coquille Point got its name. I had recently posted a photo of the U.S. Life Saving Station lookout on the point, which allowed the men to keep 24-hour track of what was happening on the Coquille River because of the increasing amount of shipping out of the port.
I went out to Coquille Point to see if, in fact, you would be able to see the mouth of the river from the point. And the answer is a decisive yes. My guess is the lookout was at the farthest point of the property, which is northwest of the parking area, and provided a great view of the river. Carpenters constructed a boathouse directly below toward the mouth of the river for a surfboat, breeches buoy, line, life preservers and other equipment. In 1915 the Life-Saving service merged into the U.S. Coast Guard.
And I am pretty sure that is where Coquille Point got its name.
* * *
I learned this week that former Bandon School Superintendent Irv (Pepper) Easom, 85, died last week in Ontario, Ore., where he had made his home for many years. His wife, Charlotte, died in January of 2017; he is survived by his two sons, Cody and Cory, and their families. I had recently connected with him through Facebook and last talked with him at Christmastime.
He served as superintendent here from 1975 to 1980.
* * *
The January rainfall, according to Gerry Terp, was 6.79 inches, compared to 13.49 for the same month last year. In the last 14 years, the January with the most rainfall (20.45) was the 05-06 rain year, and the least (2.56) was recorded in the 14-15 rain year.
* * *
In spite of some on and off again weather, it looked like the third annual Gorse Blossom Festival was a big success. I read that 300 tickets were sold for the Bloody Mary Stroll Sunday morning, and with the sun shining bright, I am sure it was a big event for the merchants and those who took part.
I was there on Saturday and there was a big crowd enjoying plenty of food and spirits ... and some great music, while at the same time learning about the evils of gorse through photographs (most of fires from my collection) and other information..
* * *
A few weeks ago, several kids were in front of Ray's selling candy bars. After telling them that I don't eat sweets, the young girl approached me again on my way out and said it was a fundraiser for her school. I asked her what school she attends.
Her answer: "we're homeschooled."
* * *
I saw an item in the news this week about the recent death of a beautiful 13-year-old Vancouver, Wash., girl Gabby Perez, who died Feb. 6 after playing the dangerous choking game. Youngsters are said to be in search of a high.
I Googled to see what this is and it appears that young people (mostly junior high and early high school age) have taken to choking themselves with their hands or a noose until they pass out. Generally they revive soon, but in Gabby's case that did not happen. Even if they revive, this "game" can definitely cause brain damage. The CDC said in 2008 that at least 82 youths died as a result of the game.
Steve Fox posted on Facebook that Gabby was the granddaughter of his sister, the former Sandra Fox, who graduated from Bandon High School in 1964.
* * *
I don't know how many of you have a Gmail account, but if you do you probably aren't getting a lot of your emails.
Apparently Gmail has been blocking a lot of emails. I've sent my sister Maggie five or six that were blocked in the last few weeks, and they definitely weren't spam. This message comes up when they are returned: "Undelivered mail. Return to sender. Our system has determined that this message is likely unsolicited mail. To reduce the amount of spam sent to Gmail, this message has been blocked."
Not only did this happen to Maggie over and over again, but now I have received back as undelivered two important emails I sent to Madeline Seymour, and a host of others ... most with Gmail accounts.
If I were you, and this was happening to me, I would get a second account from someone like Yahoo.
I have two addresses: one from Coosnet and the other from Comspan, and to my knowledge this is not happening to me .... just to people that I am trying to message.