The first picture I am sharing is a wonderfully clear aerial of Old Town and the waterfront taken in 1966. I know my uncle, Lou Felsheim, was a pilot and he may well have taken this photo. At any rate, you can see the First National Bank (now the Masonic building) in the lower right hand side of the picture. Across Second Street is the M&L Grocery, which is now the parking lot for The Minute Cafe. Behind M&L is the former W.H. Johnston office building, which is now owned by Ed Landucci and leased to Olivia Andor for Olivia's Cottage. Next door is the vacant lot, which is now the home of the second Arcade Tavern. Midway through the picture you can see the former Bandon Fisheries office building, which is now The Wheelhouse Restaurant. Behind that is the old hospital building, which has long since been torn down and is now an empty lot behind Alloro and Bandon Coffee Cafe. Across from what is now the Wheelhouse was Bandon Seafood, later Bandon Fisheries' other location. It was later torn down. Adjacent to it the Port of Bandon built its office building across the Chicago Avenue right of way leading out to the dock, which is now the home of The Loft.
This is a particularly good view of the old Moore Mill Truck Shop and you can get a better idea of where the old Nestle's building was located just south of that building. Moore Mill is in the background.
Back on Second Street, you can even see a "new" Ford in the showroom of Capps Motor Co., in the part of the building now occupied by Broken Anchor. I hope people can blow this up enough on line to really see where all the buildings were located.
I chose the second picture because it is a better shot of the old hospital, which had been a rental for many years after the hospital was moved to its "new" location on the bluff overlooking the river in 1960. This picture of the old hospital was taken in 1978 after the roof caught fire. I believe it was torn down a couple of years later.
Bandon had a small, but well-equipped hospital that was destroyed when the town burned Sept. 26, 1936.
Just two months after the Fire, Western World carried an article indicating that two men, Dr. E. F. Lucas and O.C. Shindler, local pharmacist (and later grandfather of the Shindler clan), had formed a nonprofit organization, with the hope of getting one of the Red Cross office buildings to house hospital equipment as soon as the relief organization ended its work in Bandon on Dec. 10.
And that is exactly what happened. So the building that you see in the second picture was thrown up by the Red Cross shortly after the Fire, and less than three months later was given to the R.V. Leep Memorial Hospital Association of Bandon. The Red Cross also provided materials to complete and remodel the interior to make it suitable for hospital purposes.
The building was remodeled by the WPA (the federal Works Progress Administration) who came to Bandon immediately after the Fire and helped with many projects, including building what was Bandon's City Hall for over 30 years (and is now the home of the museum), as well as housing near the old high school in East Bandon, which survived the Fire.
Dr. Lucas and Otto Shindler made sure that the hospital association would be a public body, with representation on the board of directors from all the various civic organizations. Today, it remains a public entity, with an elected board thanks to the vision of these two community leaders.
The third picture is very blurry, having come from the pages of the 1942 Bandon High School yearbook, but I think you can see the two buildings on the pier just south of what later became the Moore Mill Truck Shop building. The one on the right was the Nestle's Condensery building.
* * *
One of my dearest friends, Anita Straus, died Nov. 25, at the age of 78. Anita and her husband, Roger, have lived in Bandon since 2003 and had made many friends in the community.
Anita was born in New York but moved at a young age to what became her hometown of San Diego. She had a long career in the legal field as a paralegal in Los Angeles and Orange County working for law firms and retiring from Pacific Life Insurance in 2007.
Anita and Roger were married Oct. 17, 1999, and visited Bandon on their honeymoon. Anita was involved in many local activities, including serving on the City Parks and Eecreation commission, and being active with the Coos County Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers.
Anita and I shared a special bond ...and I will miss her.
* * *
I learned this weekend of the death of Frank Conn, who was a member of the BHS Class of 1965 and a Vietnam veteran. Frank lived in the Portland Metro area and last year had retired from the Portland VA.
* * *
I am at a loss for words to describe what John Hubbard, the retired pastor of First Presbyterian Church, who died last week, meant to this community. Even though he was gravely ill, John never missed an opportunity to help someone and had devoted many years to one of his favorite causes, the Good Neighbors Food Bank.
He was a big part of Bandon Playhouse and played many roles on stage over the years.
My heart goes out to his wife, Kathy, who was his soulmate and caregiver. John will be hard to replace.
* * *
In case you haven't heard, the cost of first-class stamps will go up five cents on Jan. 27 ... to 55 cents. Now is a good time to buy those Forever stamps at the current price of 50 cents.
* * *
Wow. I attended the lighted vehicle parade Sunday night, and it was absolutely wonderful. It makes me appreciate what we have here in Bandon even more after reading a number of snarky Facebook posts about the Christmas lights on the community tree in Coos Bay. I posted how great Bandon looks, thanks to cooperation among the merchants, the chamber and Greater Bandon Association, and how proud I was to be mayor of Bandon. Anything to generate a little positive energy . . .