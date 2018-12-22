The deeper I get into Bandon's history, the more excited I get. Some would say: "get a life," but this is becoming my life, with the exception of trying to do what is right for the City.
The first picture I am sharing was taken sometime between 1919 and 1925 because I can see the sign for the Nestle's Food Co. under the tall smokestack, spewing out black smoke, in the top right of the photo. Nestle's Food Co. began operating in Bandon in 1919, and closed in 1925. To the left of the smoke stack, up on the hill in East Bandon, you can see the old Bandon High School peeking through the trees.
Some history books seem to infer that the Nestle's Company used to be in what we later knew as the Moore Mill Truck Shop, which is that long white building on the waterfront in this picture. But this picture pretty clearly shows that is not true. The Nestle's Condensery was a separate building that was later torn down, and for years all that remained on the waterfront was the old Moore Mill Truck Shop. And now that is also gone.
If you look closely at the buildings along First Street (also referred to as Main Street or Front Street), you will see the Bandon Athletic Club and Pacific Garage in the building at the lower left.
I can only imagine/dream what Bandon might have looked like had it not been hit by a disastrous fire years later. We would have such a wonderful mix of old and new buildings ....
The second picture was taken in 1970 of the Ray's Pharmacy building, which was erected within a couple of months of the Bandon Fire in 1936 as a temporary building, which has stood the test of time. It was the home of Bob and Phyllis Ray's pharmacy. Today it is Winter River Books. Next to it is Hazel Colgrove's antique business, which today is the home of Bandon Baking Co. Before that it was the long-time home of Carr's Variety Store.
I love this third picture, taken directly in front of the building in the second photo. This was shot during the Bandon Lions Club's annual March of Dimes drive, in 1960, as Howard Tucker wheels Marie (Mrs. George) Kronenberg down the sidewalk as friends enjoy the fun.
Looking on, from right, are Mathilda (Mrs. Leonard) Gibbs, Elaine (Mrs. Howard) Kehl, Norma (Mrs. Max) Howe, Norma (Mrs. Howard) Tucker, Donna Tucker and a friend, whose name I do not know.
As you can see, in those days, Bandon had parking meters, and cars were paralleled parked along Second Street, not head-in like we park today.
* * *
I just learned that Johnna Hickox died Friday morning. My heart goes out to Hank and her daughter and sons. I know she had a long battle with cancer, but she had recently undergone experimental treatment which was expected to give her several more years, but apparently that was not to be.
Johnna was a great gal, and I remember her in so many positive ways. She operated the book store that is now Winter River Books for several years and was a strong supporter of the chamber. But most of all I loved seeing her in so many roles on the Sprague Theater stage as a long-time member of the Bandon Playhouse, which, by the way, seems to be reviving.
* * *
In the past few months, I have been bothered by a woman, who insists that I meet with her, email her, talk with her, meet her for coffee, etc. Based on my past experiences, and those of several others in the community, I have chosen not to respond to her emails, including one several weeks ago that tried to teach me email etiquette as to how to respond to someone. I have reached out to the police department with several of her emails to determine if I could legally stop her from contacting me.
This week, she told the city office that she would not pay her utility bill if the city manager and the mayor did not respond to her. She says: "I have sent many emails to the manager and got no response and also asked if the mayor if I could meet with her to talk to her about issues and got no response therefore I will not be paying my city bill until I get a response so if you could please pass that on to them and tell them that I'm not a pushover like some people might be. I deserve respect and I'm not a doormat!"
My response to Linda was simple: If she does not choose to pay her bill, please send her a shut-off notice.
* * *
I hate mistakes, and I know we all make them, but this week I was reading the entertainment section of the Register-Guard when I noticed a picture of a woman who was identified as Toni Pimple. My immediate reaction was: "Oh dear, how sad to be saddled with such a name." That was until I read the accompanying article and learned that the name of the woman, who is the Eugene Ballet's Artistic director, is actually Toni Pimble.
* * *
It was fun to watch all the festivities at Billy Smoothboar's Wednesday as owners Lynn and Dan Barnett opened their restaurant and their hearts to a big crowd of local children and their parents for a festive Christmas party. It was a very special event.
* * *
One of my long-time and dearest friends, Pete Goodbrod, 89, who has been suffering from Parkinson's Disease for a number of years, took a bad fall at the apartment he and wife Joan share at Pacific View earlier this month, and he has been in Southern Coos Hospital since the fall.
He has good days and bad days, and I wish only the best for his family. His daughter, Michelle White, has kept up updated on Facebook and I had a long talk by phone with Joan last week.