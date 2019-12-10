The first picture I am sharing was taken over 60 years ago when Floras Lake was a thriving recreational site. This picture was taken in September of 1957 as boats line the bank for the speedboat races, sponsored by the North Curry Boat Club. Several hundred spectators were there for the event. At left you can see the Floras Lake lodge, which was part of the resort.
Among those assisting with the race were Alma Deets (sister of Mary Capps); Jerry Boice (one of Mary's six brothers) and Dr. Donald B. Crane of Bandon, who served as the race doctor.
An article from 30 years earlier, in the Sept. 1, 1927, Western World, talks about improvements made by the owner, John R. Smith. The article says: "The popularity of the Floras Lake resort has increased materially during the past summer and is becoming widely known as a favorite stopping place.
"The lake is an ideal place for boating and swimming and the hotel and campground is well protected in all kinds of weather. Mr. Smith has just completed erecting another cottage ... which has two bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen with range and hot water tank, a shower bath and a wood shed. Mr. Smith now has hotel and cottage accommodations for 40 people."
The lodge and several of the cottages are visible in the picture.
I know the lodge is no longer there, but I am not sure if any of the cottages remain.
I am sharing the second picture, taken Dec. 30, 1960, at Davis Slough during the dedication of the Bandon-Davis Slough portion of Highway 101, because it is one of the photos from my collection that is being displayed at Robin Miller's law office. Robin put together a fantastic display of photos, mostly taken by my uncle Lou Felsheim, which are part of the more than 30,000 negatives (from about 1955 through 1981) that I saved from being hauled out to the dump. For those of you who did not attend his Christmas open house Friday night, I know that he would love for people to stop by and look at the photos, most of which were taken between 1955 and the early '60s, and line the halls of his building.
In this picture, I am the cub reporter taking notes for the dedication article as state and local officials gather for the ceremony. The man to the left of me is chamber president Ralph Swenston. The man at the microphone is Bandon Mayor Eddie Waldrop, who joined the mayors from the other cities linked by the new highway. Later more than 100 people gathered in the Sunset Room at Lloyd's Cafe for a no-host luncheon.
Other locals in the picture include, to the right of me, Ernie Wehner (owner of the Wayside Motel), Max Howe (Standard Oil Co. dealer) and with his head bent, Robert G. Norton (owner of the Golden Rule department store).
"As the final surface of the highway will not be completed until next summer, Coos County Judge James Harrison urged that all motorists drive with care and use caution while traveling the new stretch of highway."
Bullards Bridge was completed in 1954 and replaced the Bullards Ferry, which had operated for many years. But it was not until six years later that Bandon people could travel Highway 101 to Coos Bay rather than having to travel the highway to Coquille, which is now 42S.
The third picture shows city manager, and former school superintendent, John Fasnacht during a tour of the water plant in July of 1967. The article that accompanied a series of pictures explained that the City of Bandon water department "is mostly responsible for a fire insurance reduction inside the city limits because of increased pressure."
The article goes on to say that the increased water pressure was made possible by replacing the old wooden water mains and installing more modern pipe in their place, with the work done by the city crew.
* * *
Bandon lost one of its best known native sons and dedicated public servants Thursday night with the death of Don Goddard, who celebrated his 96th birthday in June. Don was the longest-serving elected city official in Bandon, having served 24 years on the city council and later as mayor.
He continued to live alone at the home he and his late wife, Marge, shared for many years on Franklin Avenue. Marge died in October of 2006. Among his survivors are his son, Donny, and his daughter, Nancy Goddard Murphy, and their families.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe a Celebration of Life for Don will be held at the home of Donny and Anne Goddard later this month.
* * *
Business people and property owners in Salem and Eugene are fed up with the vandalism, drug dealing, feces and needles on the street and much of what is occurring in their communities as elected officials seem unable, or unwilling, to deal with the problems.
Two years ago, at a Salem City Council meeting, Salem Police Chief Jerry Moore spoke in favor of a proposed ordinance that would have outlawed daytime sitting and lying on city sidewalks. City councilors rejected the ordinance, and instead voted that the mayor establish a task force to study homelessness in downtown and North Salem ... which had gotten steadily worse.
Chief Moore said the ordinance would have given police a reason to approach someone who is homeless. The first thing police would do is attempt to get the person in touch with services, he said. He described some of the homeless who have camped in the city as "very service-resistant." He said those people "don't want to follow rules" or go somewhere "they know they can't do drugs or drink or whatever."
He said people are tired of it. "And those are the complaints and the calls that we get all the time."
Many of the downtown Eugene business people have formed a group to try and get Eugene officials to address the problems that they face daily. One business owner said he had been repeatedly vandalized and burglarized.
Recently, after a multi-agency search through a residential neighborhood, a man was apprehended in an area where he had apparently gone to deal heroin. A resident was interviewed by KVAL, but would not show her face for fear of retaliation. She said drugs are dealt regularly in her neighborhood, but the only time police respond are when drug dealing causes traffic problems. She said that to her it appeared that no once cared about the drug dealing.
Just to get an idea of how unlivable she feels Eugene is becoming "for the ordinary citizen," she is moving back to Portland... where liberal politics have allowed riots to become commonplace on the downtown streets.
* * *
The Gorse Action Group is presenting a special "Bandon Fire Awareness Night" program on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sprague Room at the library in City Park.
"Come learn about the science behind catastrophic fires and what we can do as a community to prevent fire and be better prepared should a quick moving fire knock at our doors," said a GAG spokesman.
* * *
I saw an interesting article in the Salem paper last week concerning the conviction of the former Oregon State Sheriff's Association executive director ... who happens to be the former sheriff of Curry County, John Bishop.
The 57-year-old man was sentenced to two years probation for embezzling more than $13,000 from the organization. Much of the equipment that he charged to the Association's credit card was for the Regis High School football team ... which he coaches.
Investigators said that Bishop was suspected of committing 17 thefts and computer crimes from 2017 to 2019.