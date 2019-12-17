While attending the Port of Bandon's Christmas dinner in the Marketplace building Thursday, it reminded me of some pictures in my collection of old photos which showed the building in a much different era.
The first picture was taken in December of 1966 as local women were busy picking crab.
The article that accompanied the photo explained that Bandon Seafood, which had been part of Bandon for many years, had recently been sold to Cape Fisheries of Port Orford.
"Graydon Stinnett, who owned the old market, is now one of four partners in the operation which includes the Port Orford seafood plant as well.
"Since the sale the Bandon plant has been enlarged and modernized for a modern seafood processing plant.
"Today, it is a full-fledged crab-picking operation, which, on Tuesday of this week, produced 1,400 pounds of crab meat for sale on the California market. That represents over 5,600 pounds of live crab ... and that's a lot of crab. The live crab is presently being purchased in ports such as Gold Beach, Port Orford, Brookings and Crescent City, and trucked to the Port Orford and Bandon plants for picking.
"The Bandon operation, which is daily gaining momentum, employs 27 women, three full-time men, one part-time man and two clean-up boys who work three hours daily.
"With seafood more and more in demand these days, the future of the plant can only be bright and continue to get better," said the article.
As we well know, the building now belongs to the Port, where spaces are rented to vendors two days a week for the Old Town Marketplace. The front north part of the building is leased to Lori and Barry Osborne, who own Farm & Sea fish market.
After seeing an article about the harvesting of razor clams being shut down in our area, I decided to share this picture taken in August of 1962 of two well-known Bandon men, John Conrad Sr., left, and Ray Bates digging clams on the mudflats west of the Bullards Bridge.
Another of the pictures in that series featured John Conrad Jr., who may be one of those digging at far right.
A press release from the Oregon Department of Agriculture announced this week the closure of commercial and recreational razor clam harvest along the entire Oregon Coast after high levels of domoic acid were found.
In addition harvesting mussels is closed in southern Oregon from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border after high levels of the paralytic shellfish toxin were found during testing. Recreational harvest of bay clams and crabs remains open.
Before heading out, people are advised to check for the latest closure information by calling the ODA's shellfish safety hotline at 800-448-2474.
The third picture was taken in 1972 of Leisure Living By the Sea, which sold mobile homes, and was owned by Tom Campbell. I had other photos in my collection but I could not remember for sure the exact location of the business until I saw this picture, which clearly shows Ocean Crest Elementary School at back right. Leisure Living was located about where the building which houses Bart Stein's Edward Jones business, Bree's and an office of Juul Insurance sits today.
* * *
The decision by Judge Stone last week overturning the rate increase, which was helping to fund the operation of the water and sewer departments, was disheartening to say the least.
This will have a tremendous impact on our financial situation. Water and sewer are enterprise (business) funds and like any business should pay for themselves. It was because of that shortfall that the city council felt compelled to raise the rates, and we hope that our customers will support our next attempt at returning rate-setting authority to the council.
If we can't get the voters to allow us to set our own utilities rates, as every other city in the country is able to do, we will have to look at cuts in those departments funded by the general fund. We may have to reduce the number of police officers and staff at the library. The Barn and the Sprague Theater are also funded by the city's general fund and could suffer.
This is the painful reality of our sewer and water funds not being self-supporting.
Many of those who have moved to Bandon in the last couple of decades may not be aware that an initiative petition, started by Bandon businessman Francis Stadelman, and approved by the voters in the mid-90s, added a restriction to the city's charter that prohibited the raising of rates for our utilities, without a vote of the people. We felt we were in an emergency situation; but Bandon resident Rob Taylor sued us and Judge Stone ruled against the City.
This ruling will not have any impact on the passing of the bond issue in November, which will provide the funding to upgrade and maintain the water and sewer systems ... but not to operate it.
I have heard people say that if the council were granted the right to set rates, which had been the norm for many years, that rates would skyrocket. I think you can see that the rate increase was not drastic, nor would it be as members of the City Council don't want to pay exorbitant rates any more than our customers do.
I served on the City Council from 1977 until 1986 at a time when the council set its own utility rates ... and we were still lower than Coos-Curry Electric, Pacific Power and other cities (water and sewer), and I have no reason to believe that would change.
Further crippling the financial situation is the fact that the city's general fund property tax rate is 46 cents a thousand, compared to others in Coos County which are much higher, including Myrtle Point City, with a rate of $7.99 a thousand. The city rate for Powers is $7.39; it's $6.36 for Coos Bay; $6.18 for North Bend and $6.10 for Coquille.
We receive more revenue from the Transient Occupancy Tax for the general fund than we do from property taxes.
* * *
The November rainfall of 3.05 inches was the lowest in the last 15 years. The next low was in 2013 when 3.74 inches were recorded. The high in those 15 years was in 2006 when we had 18.10 inches of rain.
I can still remember one November when we had 30 inches of rain in that month alone, but so far I have not determined what year that was. I know I will come across it one of these days as I go through old copies of the Western World.
* * *
I saw in the minutes of the Southern Coos Health District that Dr. Douglas Crane is purchasing the Rauschert building, just north of the hospital, and will open a clinic there. In other news from the hospital, Dr. Noel Pense is returning (or has already returned) to Arizona. He has served as the hospitalist for the district. His father also previously worked for the district as a surgeon, but he left some months ago.
* * *
I love to see how beautifully decorated our shops are for Christmas, and I just hope that as you finish your shopping, you will think of our local merchants.