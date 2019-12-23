This week's rain, which has been a long time coming in a fairly dry year, made me think of stories of flooding that I read about in the December 26, 1940, issue of Western World. Ferry Creek, behind Chappell's Chevron, which can be seen at right, overflowed and flooded much of the downtown area. At left you can see the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, and down the street is the Gilmore Service Station (now the home of Baja Imports). This was before the two-story building, now owned by Heidi Sause, was built between the cheese factory and the service station. West of the Standard station, which is now a vacant lot, you can see Coast Lumber Yard, another building which has been torn down and is replaced by a vacant gravel lot. Just west of the Coast Lumber Yard is the Southwestern Motors sales room (now the home of The Laurel).
In the article about the storm, a subhead reads: "Ferry Creek On Rampage."
Here's what the article had to say: "The work done in Bandon by the state highway department in changing the course of Ferry creek, opposite the creamery and back of the Geo. Chappell service station, will have to be done over as the flood waters washed out the rip-rapped banks of the creek and cut behind the bridges. The bridges have been torn out by the state crew and will be replaced after the creek channel has been deepened or widened to provide greater escape during flood periods."
The article went on to say that winds reached 65 miles an hour, but "the winds came in brief periods when the short gusts almost took on cyclonic aspects."
Among the places that received damage was the oil well installation east of Bandon, which I will talk about in a forthcoming column. "At the oil well it ripped off one side of the newly enclosed engine room adjoining the derrick and a pile of loose lumber nearby was scattered in all directions. Some of the pieces were found a half-mile away.
"At the Stephan bakery building (now Cranberry Sweets) it blew in two windows on the second floor."
I'm sharing the second photo, taken during a Great Decisions class at Bandon High School in 1958, because the teacher (in back), Lloyd "Gabe" Gabriel, turned 98 on Dec. 2. He was one of my favorite teachers, and I have kept in contact with him and his wife, Ruth, who taught home economics at BHS, all these years. Ruth is 92.
A couple of those in the picture still live in Bandon, including John Gamble, right front, and Joy Swenston Tiffany, top left in dark v-neck sweater. Between she and Mr. Gabriel is Kay Yockey. At left, from foreground, are Linda Sutherland, Jane Chappell, Judy Nuttbrock and barely visible, I think, is Judy Newman. Sitting next to Gamble are Gary Johnson, Butch Bohles, David Lorenz, Larry Chalfan and one of the Morris boys.
The third picture, probably taken about 1971, is of one of the greatest basketball players ever to suit up in a Tiger uniform, Bayard Forrest. I still remember when the Forrest family moved to Bandon ... as I had been keeping the official scorebook for the basketball team for several years, and the previous year I think we lost every league game.
We were playing at Reedsport, and I was at the scorer's table alongside the home scorekeeper Noel Aasen, who was shocked when I started crying. I said, "you don't know what it is like to finally win a game," which turned out to be the first of many wins during the Forrest era. I can tell you no one was happier than our well-loved coach Butch Neff.
Bayard, who was listed on the program as 6-9, could look extremely intimidating as he leaped into the air to dunk the ball as you can see by this picture. I think that is his younger brother, John, No. 44. His older brother, Truett, also played for the Tigers.
Bayard is married to the former Peggy Ward, and the Forrest families, which includes sister Dorothy, all have homes in Pagosa Springs, Colo.
An article in the May 11, 1972, Western World talks about Bayard signing a letter of intent.
"Bayard Forrest, Bandon's much-sought-after basketball star, revealed yesterday that he has signed a Letter of Intent to play for Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, Ariz." where his older brother, Truett, was a freshman.
Bayard rewrote local and state records, and I can tell you it was a fun time to be the official scorekeeper for the BHS basketball team ... just one of my many volunteer jobs in those days.
Bayard was heavily sought after by Dick Harter, who coached the Oregon Ducks from 1971 to 1978, and was known for his smothering defensive unit, aptly named the "Kamikaze Kids." Because he knew of my association with the team and local sports, Dick took me out to dinner, hoping that I could help him recruit Bayard. But it wasn't to be.
Some of our constituents have publicly shamed us for trying to raise the utility rates. But I wonder what people would say if we didn't care enough about our utilities to protect them. Who would???
Among our many responsibilities, we were elected to make sure we provide safe drinking water, treat our raw sewage so it doesn't end up on the tidal flats and to ensure dependable electricity.
Please untie our hands .... so we can continue to do just that.
The council will be asking the voters in March for the authority to set our utility rates. As most of you know, an initiative petition was approved by voters in 1994 that prohibited the city from setting rates for its three utilities: electric, water and sewer. At that time, not only was our general property tax rate of 46 cents one of the lowest in the state (as it continues to be today), but our utility rates were already lower than most other utilities in the county even though we had set our own rates for years.
But in the ensuring years we have failed to keep up and as a result, we were unable to balance the water and sewer operating funds in the most recent budget. And that is why we decided to raise the rates enough to cover the deficit. We hoped that the community would understand. But a resident sued us and the court ruled in his favor. We are still faced with the daunting task of how to operate our utilities without the ability to set rates as do most other cities and utility districts in the country.
The ballot title that we approved last week has two clauses designed to assure our customers that we will not implement exorbitant rates: one is that the authority will sunset in three years (June 30, 2023), but more important, the charter will say that we are only authorized to set rates for similar categories of service for water, sewer and electric at a rate below the average of the utility rates for other cities and electric providers (Coos-Curry Electric and Pacific Power) in the county. The biggest, unspoken reason is that we councilors also pay the same utility rates.
We will be holding several public forum/workshops before the election. The public will be encouraged to come and ask questions. We hope you will support us!
Beating us up on Facebook does nothing to help us solve the problems of how to pay for our utilities, which belong to all of us!
Believe me, we so appreciate those of you who have reached out to us and pledged your support.
I was sorry to hear of the death of John Reichlein (Class of 1959) who died Dec. 19. He was married to the former Verlene Haga (Class of 1960). His brother Richard (Class of '63) died two years ago. His sister, MaryKay VanHooser said there will be a memorial service for John on Dec. 29 at the Greenacres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane (between Coquille and Coos Bay).