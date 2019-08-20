The first picture I am sharing is the original restroom building at the South Jetty, which opened in April of 1965. The caption under the picture, which appeared in Western World, explained that the restrooms were a joint undertaking by the county, city and port commission.
The Port had donated part of the land to the county who in turn constructed the building and hauled in many yards of rock to build a retaining wall between the beach and the parking area.
As their portion of the project, the city furnished the water for the facility, which included a drinking fountain.
"The parking area surrounding the above facility will be paved by the county sometime this summer," said the article.
Not sure what happened, except that the restrooms were vandalized repeatedly during the ensuing years, but as we know today, the parking area was never paved.
Later, the City took over responsibility for the South Jetty area, and built the restroom facility that is there today. Vandalism is kept to a minimum by the fact that a park host lives in a trailer house adjacent to the facility.
The second photo was taken in 1966 when Nils Lau of Germany, at left, visited the Rogge Lumber Co. mill to learn about the lumber industry. At right is mill employee Bill Ellis.
The caption read that Bill was explaining the trimming operation while Nils was observing control of the machine by foot pedal and production techniques required for continuous flow of timber.
The article, which was part of a full page of pictures and stories about his visit, explained that "for six weeks, under the watchful eyes and careful guidance of lumber veterans Ken Rogge and Piercy Sweet, the youthful German visitor has watched, participated in and learned the various phases of mill operations involved from cutting, green chain and grading to local shipping and transportation methods."
It went on to say: "In the past few weeks this pleasant young man has proven himself an apt student and personable representative of the company and his country."
Later Nils Lau returned to the area, where he and his family lived at Floras Lake and he started Oregon Overseas Timber in Charlie Redmon's old hanger next to the airport. Later he enlarged his operation, just south of the airport on Kehl Lane, which today is run by his son, Ulrich Lau, with the assistance of long-time employee Jim Curran as mill manager.
Nils and his wife, Rita, returned to make their home in Germany.
I love this third picture, and although I had it in my collection for a long time, I was not sure who these little girls were. And I found out that the two, Sarah Elliott (now Lakey), and Mindy Boston were pages for the 1980 Cranberry Court, where Kelley Erdman was crowned queen. In this picture I believe they are escorting the Mystery King.
Although not pictured, the flower girl was Theresa Thompson and the crown bearer was Travis Lafayette.
The Mystery King was later revealed to be Russ Sommers (father of Barbara Dodrill and June Korenko).
* * *
Barbara Dodrill was one of three long-time Bandon residents who were celebrating August birthdays, with Barbara's 92nd on Aug. 18, Mary Capps celebrating her 95th with an open house at her Ocean Drive home on Aug. 17th, and Tom Gant, celebrating his 90th with a big crowd of golfers Saturday at the Bandon Crossings, where he's a regular.
Tom was born in Bandon; Mary was raised on the Boice ranch at Langlois, and Barbara and her late husband, Don, moved to Bandon in the late '40s.
My friend Marianne Pittman, who brought a beautiful bouquet from Esscents to City Hall Aug. 5 for my 80th, celebrated her birthday Aug. 19.
I forgot to mention that the night I celebrated my birthday at a city council meeting, our city recorder Denise Russell and the assistant city attorney Shala McKenzie Kudlac, were also observing Aug. 5 birthdays. What are the odds that all three of us would have the same birthday?
* * *
Not long ago someone asked me if I knew what had happened to former Bandon Police officer Ron Wampole, whose wife Sgt. Lisa Wampole of the Coos County Sheriffs office was killed in a car crash 20 years ago on July
20, 1999. At the time of her death, Lisa was a member of the Bandon City Council.
I saw a tribute to her on Facebook recently and asked if anyone knew what had happened to Ron as someone told me they thought he had gone to work for the FBI.
Actually, Skip Sumstine responded on the site and said that Ron had died August 31, 2015. He had gone back to live in upstate New York near his family, and had been awarded a contract to build log cabins in New York and New Hampshire for the state parks departments. On one of the sites, Ron took a serious fall and couldn't return to work. Eventually his condition worsened and he died.
He attached an email from Les Dolecal, who said she and her husband had been friends with Ron and Lisa when they all lived in Bandon. She described what had happened to him and how she had cared for him in his last days.
* * *
Speaking of big birthdays, one of my favorite guys, Chuck Salt, was honored by the Bandon Rotary Club Friday to celebrate his 90th birthday. Family members came to town to help Chuck celebrate, and I believe they also had a special event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
* * *
I was given a tour through Lloyds Friday evening by the new owners, Mike and Melanie Collins, who own The Blue Moon in Coos Bay. They have done a lot of work on the building, both structurally and cosmetically, including upgrading the restrooms and installing three large windows in the back area around the dance floor.
Mike told me they are hoping to open Aug. 31, which is good news for a lot of us who have been waiting for several years for something to happen there.
* * *
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) signed legislation recently that gives residents 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave and offers low income workers full wage replacement benefits in a historic first, according to the Oregonian, who said the legislation is reported to be the "most progressive family leave policy in the nation."
This will be a real blow to Oregon's small business owners, who comprise most of the businesses in the state.
As Margaret Thatcher said some years ago:
"The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."