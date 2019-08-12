The first picture I am sharing was taken in December of 1966 as surveyors from the state survey Highway 101 in preparation for widening the highway to four lanes. The building in the photo was previously Chick Girard's garage, later Bandon Auto Repair, and is now the home of Chamber President Anthony Zunino's Freedom Graphics.
As explained in Western World, the project, which included the pouring of curbs and gutters along the north side of the highway, "will be a joint undertaking between the city and the state. The curb and gutter will run parallel with the parcel of land where the proposed new city hall is to be built.
"Manager of Utilities John Fasnacht explained that although the new highway will be four lanes, there will be no parking allowed on either side."
The present City Hall, mentioned in the article, opened in 1970. Previous to that, and since the Fire of 1936, the city hall had been in the building at 101 and Fillmore, now occupied by the Bandon History Museum.
The second photo was taken in March of 1965 as members of the Bandon Lions Club volunteer to build new concrete dugouts at the high school baseball field. In the back, barely visible, you can see the east end of the high school, which was destroyed in an arson fire in 1974.
The dugouts were replacing old wooden ones which had been there since the days of the Bandon Millers (a semi-pro baseball team from the 1940s and '50s) which had been destroyed by a wind storm in December 1965. Among those pictured are George Kronenberg (west end), Ernie Wehner, back to camera at left; Glenn Scofield (plaid shirt), Ralph Yockey and R.L. Parks, at right. Russ Conn, who spearheaded the project, is bending down at left, and teacher/coach Floyd Holloway, can be seen at right with a shovel.
I am not sure about the year of the third picture, but the negative envelope said "Men of the Year," which probably meant the Bandon Jaycees. At left is Tom Gant, who is celebrating his 90th birthday this week, and Ervin "Butch" Richert, who was in the BHS Class of 1956. Gant and his brother, Jim, both graduated in 1948.
* * *
Hasn't the weather been amazing? I can't remember a late July and August where we've had such warm days and virtually no wind. It appears that climate change is a positive for us ... unlike some already hot areas that are experiencing the warmest weather ever.
It was so great to see Facebook postings of people lying on beach towels on the sand, like they were in Southern California ... without the throngs of people.
This morning (Sunday), Reg Pullen, Jim Proehl and I hosted members of the South Coast Striders and others on a history tour. We had reminded people to be sure and dress warmly and bring their windbreakers ... and some of them did, but they weren't wearing them for long.
Part of the group went with Jim up Fillmore, and over to Ocean Crest and the high school and points along the way as they headed out, I think, to Coquille Point.
Reg and I started at the museum, and walked through Old Town, with me talking about the buildings and Reg giving us the history of the Indian tribes and where they had lived hundreds of years before Bandon was founded.
* * *
This Saturday, Aug. 17, I will be presenting a program on the 1950s, '60s and '70s by sharing negatives from the collection which I saved back in the early '80s as they were being hauled from Western World to the dump.
People are always fascinated by the fact that I was able to save so much of Bandon's history by simply telling the owners of Western World (I worked under 12 of them during my long career as reporter and sometimes editor of the paper) that I would take the negatives home, which I did .... boxes and boxes and boxes of them (more than 30,000).
Many years later (like 30 years) Jim Proehl and I began to scan them into the computer, and those are the photos that we will be showing Saturday, with the first program at 11 and then a repeat of the same program at 2, at the museum on Fillmore.
There is no charge to attend, and we will be encouraging people to share their stories as they see a photo that may jog their memory.
* * *
Last week, I listed several buildings that I had been told (by the planning department) had been purchased by a Coos Bay woman, Heidi Sause. But the owner of the Baja Imports building (which started out as my father's Gilmore service station in 1941) told me that they have not sold their building.
So I guess, for sure, she has purchased the Reese Electric building and the quilt shop just west of Face Rock Creamery, to go along with the duplex that she is finishing just south of the museum on Fillmore.
* * *
I am so glad to see that the Bandon Playhouse is alive and well. It's been two years since their last show, and it was fun to attend their Broadway Singalong show, Some Enchanted Evening, Saturday night at the Sprague.
The emcees for the show were long-time thespians Mike Dempsey and Cathy Underdown, with Crystal Landucci accompanying the singers at the piano.
Members of the chorus were Linda Baldwin, Kailynn Blackard, John Fink, Annie Giardinelli, Sally Jurkowski, Dylan Levrets, Lachlan Miller, Hallie Minkler, Nena Minkler, Merle Morrigan, Amy Moss Strong, Autumn Moss-Strong, Bobbie Neason, Maddie Pahls, Marley Petrey, Olwyn Reed, Daniel Undell and Gareth Williams. Daniel also accompanied on the guitar.
In charge of creative direction were Geneva Miller, Lachlan Miller, Amy Moss Strong and Autumn Moss-Strong.
The next big event for the Sprague is the Skylar Grey concert Friday, Sept. 6, presented by Bandon Showcase. Skylar is a big-name performer who just happens to be the daughter of Bandon's Candace Kreitlow.
I understand the tickets went on sale Tuesday, and by Wednesday noon, they were gone. Thankfully, David was able to purchase tickets for us. I certainly would not want to miss it.
* * *
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that because of low Chinook returns, they are cutting back to one wild fish per person per day, and five for the season, out of the Coos, Coquille, Elk and Sixes rivers.
* * *
It was fun to watch actress Alison Brie being interviewed the other night on Jimmy Kimmel (which someone posted on Facebook) as she described how she and her actor husband, Dave Franco, had been in Bandon to film their horror movie, The Rental.
She laughed as she told Kimmel that since Oregon allows recreational marijuana, she had purchased some and was a bit high when she and a friend went out to dinner that night at a small restaurant in town. She said that earlier in the day she was sitting on a bench, and each time she got up, she had to scoot across the bench. But she forgot that she was sitting on a chair, at a small table in the front window, when she started to get up to go to the restroom, and when she went to scoot "across the bench" she plopped down on the floor.
Alloro co-owner David Hayes confirmed that it was indeed at Alloro, where the humorous incident had occurred. While she didn't mention the name of the restaurant on the Kimmel show, she had high praise for the community, and I figured out very quickly where she had been that night as I knew they had eaten there regularly during the filming.
I guess the movie is a bit like A Quiet Place, so it may be too scary for me, but I am sure I will see it since part of it was filmed locally.