I recently purchased the first picture I am sharing, which was an Associated Press photo from San Francisco. The caption was taped to the back of the photo, and here is what it said: "Coast Guard Station razed by forest fire. Bandon, Oregon., Sept. 29 (three days after the fire in 1936) -- Vivid evidence of how the forest fire which destroyed this coastal town swept right to the water's edge is given by this picture of the destruction of the Coquille River Coast Guard Station and boat house here. Guardsmen are shown looking over the ruins. Nine lives were lost (actually I believe most reports say 11) and more than 1,500 made homeless by the blaze, one of a number of fierce fires that threatened several communities in Southwestern Oregon."
The Coast Guard station was rebuilt in 1939 to much fanfare, as pundits heralded it to be one of the finest and most modern on the entire coast.
The second photo, probably taken sometime in the 1920s, shows stacks of white cedar logs ready to be shipped out of the port. I found an article in the Sept. 20, 1923, Western World which talks about progress in Bandon, and mentions the flourishing cedar business. An article in the Coos Bay Times says, in part, "Bandon right now is showing much activity. a number of new houses are being built. On Ocean drive especially are some very fine new homes. These houses face the ocean and command beautiful marine views and the street will be one of the most unique and attractive residence sections on the coast.
"The wharves are piled high with cedar which is shipped out from Bandon and the booms near the city are filled with cedar logs. Many men are employed in the cedar business hauling from the different camps and handling the product in the city."
The third picture, taken in the mid-1950s features BHS graduate Gwen Knox (Class of 1956) and teacher Ruth Gabriel, who taught home economics at the high school while her husband, Lloyd Gabriel, taught civics and other classes. The Gabriels have lived in Washington state for many years. He is 97 and his wife is 92.
I heard from them today and they are still doing well.
* * *
When it rains during the winter, I just say: "oh, no, not another day of rain." But when the weather forecast calls for rain in the middle of summer, I say a little prayer, knowing how dry things can get and the possibility of fire.
I just received the rainfall totals for July from Gerry Terp, and he recorded 0.31 inches, compared to just 0.01 the previous July. Hopefully, some rain will also be recorded in August ... as we begin to hear stories about big fires across the state.
* * *
Not long after being elected to the Bandon Port Commission, Brian Kraynik (owner of several sport boats that take passengers up and down the Coquille River) asked me if I had any articles from the old Western Worlds about the boat-building class in the old Coast Guard building. And I did.
I found several articles and photos dating back to 1972 when Francis Stadelman was in charge of vocational education for the school district.
During his first meeting as port commissioner, Brian made a motion to explore a partnership with the Bandon School District in an effort to bring back boat building and any skilled trades training the school district sees fit using Port resources. Vote in support was unanimous.
It would be neat to once again see the old Coast Guard building, and the boat ways, be a place where young people could learn the art of boat building.
A Nov. 27, 1975, article reports that students in the Tiger Boat Manufacturing Company, under the direction of Eric Leegard, had completed planking on its 36-foot commercial fishing boat. Six small boats were also under construction and being painted that week.
* * *
While reading the South Coast Strong supplement in The World last week I found a story that references Heidi Sause of Sause Brothers as having renovated the Front Street Provisioners building, which houses a restaurant.
Heidi also owns a number of buildings in Bandon, and is presently finishing a duplex on Fillmore just south of the Bandon History Museum. According to a spokesman in the Bandon Planning Department, Heidi has also purchased the Reese Electric building on Fillmore, the building on the corner of Fillmore that houses Baja Imports and the building just east of that where the quilt shop is now located.
She also owns the Alloro Restaurant building, and I believe she purchased the small cottage/bungalow across Highway 101 from the Face Rock Creamery that I owned at one time.
It will be interesting to see what she has in store for that area.
* * *
I saw an interesting article recently indicating that "On Saturday, Aug. 10, a group of Second Amendment rights defenders have invited Joey Gibson from the group Patriot Prayer to speak at a rally on the Coos Bay Boardwalk.
"The event is being hosted by Oregon Second Amendment Sanctuary, Patriot Prayer, The Rob Taylor Report and Coos County Watchdog. The rally will begin at 3 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. Following the rally a potluck will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center."
The article went on to point out that "Gibson has been in the news lately regarding his involvement in a May Day counter-protest held by his group Patriot Prayer that turned violent in Portland. The clash happened at the northeast Portland business Cider Riot, when counter protesters began fighting with patrons."
One of the sponsors, Rob Taylor, is a Bandon resident.
* * *
Bandon Showcase has announced its 2019-20 schedule, and I am definitely looking forward to all the shows, but one in particular.
The Sept. 6 show will feature five-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Skylar Grey (Holly Brook), who just happens to be the daughter of Candace Kreitlow of Bandon. She is also related to Jessica Neal, owner of the Broken Anchor, who is Candace's niece.
Skylar has written for Rhianna and collaborated with Eminem to great acclaim.
As a child, Grey performed professionally in a folk duo with her mother called Generations.
In 2004, at the age of 17, Grey signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group and a recording contract with Machine Shop Recordings under the name Holly Brook. In 2006, she released her debut studio album Like Blood Like Honey.
I can't wait to see her perform on the Sprague Theater stage. What a special treat!!
* * *
I've learned that the 48-year-old son of Bill Tiffany (Class of '64) and Dixie Olinger Tiffany (Class of '65) died recently on the operating table while undergoing heart surgery.