The three photos that I am sharing this week all have one theme: hospitals in Bandon, and that doesn't include the present hospital, which we old-timers still refer to as the "new" hospital.
The designation of old and new took on new meaning recently when I asked my pal Jim Proehl to research some information about the "old" hospital. I was thinking of the Leep Memorial Hospital downtown and he was searching for information about the hospital on top of the hill overlooking the Coquille River and the lighthouse.
The first picture I am sharing this week, courtesy of the museum, is the only one that I can find of the Emergency Hospital, but you have to look hard to see the sign behind the Racket Store sign on the right side of the photo. This building was located on the corner of Alabama and Wall Street, which today is the landscaped parking lot across from the Masonic building. This picture was taken in 1913.
I came across a large "For Sale" ad in the March 20, 1919, Western World for the Emergency Hospital, "Bandon, fully equipped, seven patient rooms, operating room, kitchen, etc. A Good opening. $500 will take it. Want to sell before April 1. Address: K.E. McKenzie, Bandon, Ore."
An article in the same issue of the paper confirms what I thought: she was related to the McKenzie family, who owned a large farm at the mouth of Elk river in Curry County.
It pointed out that Miss McKenzie intended to leave shortly after the first of the month for Alberta, Canada, where she planned on becoming interested in farming.
"Miss McKenzie before taking over the hospital here conducted a large hospital in San Francisco. She is a trained nurse of many years experience and her services here have been invaluable in medical circles."
At one time, Bandon had at least two hospitals, as I have also seen reference to a Bandon Hospital in the Fahy-Morrison building, and there was also a hospital on Garfield before the Fire.
The second photo, taken in March of 1980, shows what remains of the old Leep Memorial Hospital, which was just east of what is now the Wheelhouse Restaurant. At the right you can see the Bandon Fisheries building, which had been Bandon Seafood for many years. It was on the waterfront about where the Loft building is today.
At the time it was being torn down, the old hospital building was owned by Lee Roberts, who was living in a trailer on the property, along First Street, which remains vacant today.
An item in the Jan. 7, 1937, Western World tells the story of the remodeling of the former Red Cross headquarters building to serve as the first home of the R.V. Leep Memorial hospital, which was started by a crew of WPA workers. This was less than four months after the Fire had destroyed most of Bandon.
The building consisted of a 30x40 main section and a 16x16 lean-to, which included two three-bed wards and an operating room.
A public meeting would be held the following Friday where permanent officers were to be elected and plans made for opening the hospital. Each civic, patriotic and lodge organization in Bandon was asked to send a delegate to this meeting.
The old hospital had been replaced by the "new" hospital on the hill overlooking the river, which opened in 1960. In the next 20 years the old building was used as office space and housing before it was condemned by the city council and torn down.
I was born in the old Leep Memorial Hospital a little over two years after it opened, and ironically was a member of the city council which condemned it some 40 years later.
The third photo features George Barnes, left, administrator of the Southern Coos General Hospital (on the hill), and Melvin Boak, chairman of the board, as they celebrate making the last payment on the $203,000 bond which helped finance the construction of the hospital.
The district was organized July 27, 1955, for the purpose of providing modern hospital facilities for residents of the area. The first Board of Directors consisted of Carl Lorenz, Nyna Miller, James C. "Chet" Raines, Theresa Devereux and John Fetterman. In February 1956 the bond issue was approved by voters 571 yes, 330 no. Objections by a group of citizens of the newly formed district delayed sale of the bonds until 1958.
Bids were let in 1958, and Starr Builders was the low bidder in the amount of $275,369 to build the new hospital, which served the community for many years before being replaced by the present hospital at the end of 11th Street. I am not sure of the date when the new hospital opened nor the exact date when this hospital on the hill was torn down. I believe the vacant property is now in private, out-of-state ownership.
Total cost of building and equipping the hospital was $383,447, which included $50,000 in local donations.
I was elected to the board of directors of the district in November of 1962.
* * *
I heard from the daughter of a former Bandon woman, Betty Fedje, last week letting me know that Betty had undergone cancer surgery, but after 10 days in the hospital she is now in a skilled nursing facility working on walking and eating again. Her daughter, Bettyrae, is hopeful that she will soon be home.
Anyone wishing to send her a card can do so in care of Bettyrae Easley, 77925 Cherokee Road, Indian Wells, Ca 92210.
A talented musician, Betty was active in the Bandon Rotary Club during her years in Bandon, and she has many friends in the community.
* * *
In-city residents received their ballots last week for the City of Bandon measures, which will raise utility rates a total of $15 a month ($8 for water and $7 for sewer) and the deadline to vote is Sept. 15.
I am encouraging people to support these measures, which are important to other city services, including the police department.
There is a drop box at city hall where people can drop off their signed ballots.
* * *
I just saw a notice for the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. Itty Bitty Book sale this Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard outside the library's Sprague Room. Face masks will be required, and the sale will be canceled if it rains.
* * *
Bandon lost two residents recently, including 24-year-old Daniel Undell, son of Kerry and Keri Undell, who had appeared on the Sprague theater stage with both New Artists Productions and Bandon Playhouse. Daniel, who worked in Coos Bay as a surveyor, was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic lymphoma last fall. He was a member of Pacific Community Church, where he had also gone to school.
I remember taking a lot of pictures of him when he was in New Artists Productions and sharing them with his parents, who were such a loving and supportive family.
I also learned that Trish Spencer, who taught school here and was the wife of the late Harry Spencer, died last week at the age of 87. Trish taught school many years, including the last nine in Bandon. I got to know her as a tireless volunteer at the EAT (Everyone At Table) program. She will be missed.
