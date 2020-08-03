To see how many positive changes have occurred in Old Town over the years one needs only look at the first two pictures I am sharing, found in "A Master Plan for Historic Bandon," dated September 1982, which was during my time on the City Council. The photos were probably taken in the '70s. The first picture was the former Arcade Tavern building on the corner of Chicago and Second. Today the building is owned by Bill and Louise Moore and houses Eichelberger and Company real estate office, as well as D'Lyn's Studio and Creative Crafts. On the Chicago side is Pablo's Corner.
At left, you can see the new city hall, which opened in January of 1970. Across the street was the long-time home of Black Horse Boutique, one of my all-time favorite shops.
The second picture shows what the area across from Lloyd's looked like in those days. The art gallery building and the barber shop next door is where Second Street Gallery and Coastal Mist are now located.
The third picture is Reg Pullen with his four-point buck, taken in 1966. Not sure if the long-time port commission chairman is still a hunter, but I know he's one heck of a fisherman.
* * *
Earlier this week I had a long talk with Don Crowe, the general manager of the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, to find out exactly what measures they are taking for those coming into the Resort for the 120th U.S. Amateur Aug. 10-16.
And I learned that it is extensive.
They have a large tent set up on the property, where everyone who comes to the Dunes, including players, staff, caddies, parents, USGA staff, and TV personnel will be tested. But before they even arrive on site, each person has to have tested negative in their home state before leaving. The tests, which are being taken here, are being over-nighted to Portland for immediate results. Anyone showing symptoms after two negative tests will be administered another COVID-19 antigen test. These results are provided in 20 minutes and will enable them to quickly determine the severity of the situation. All testing is done through the resort's third party lab and will not use Coos County resources. There will also be daily temperature checks and a series of questions that must be answered by each person associated with the tournament.
The Dunes has 93 Lexus vehicles which will be used to transport golfers and parents to and from Eugene and North Bend airports in addition to various locations on and off the resort.
All are following stringent safety protocol. Having just been out there Friday I can tell you everyone is masked up and they are making sure that those meeting the public are wearing masks. When they are on site, the golfers who are playing on one course will all eat in one restaurant and cannot go into the others; the same for the golfers who are playing in the tournament on the other course, they will be assigned a specific place to eat and they will not be allowed into the other restaurants. Each group will remain in its own bubble for preventive measures.
As to the number of people who are expected to be on site, the number is between 650 and 700. Don pointed out that that is actually less people than are on site during a usual summer weekday.
And yes, they have discussed their plans extensively with the Coos County Commissioners, Coos Health and Wellness, Coast Community Health Clinic (Dr. Hank Holmes will be assisting if needed) and the Governor’s office. Since it is in the county commissioners’ jurisdiction, they are the ones who have granted permission for the tournament to proceed with the strict precautions that are being taken.
I feel that Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has gone way beyond what many across the country are doing .... to keep not only those on site safe, but also the community at large, including their employees.
* * *
You can imagine how thrilled I was when Jeff Moore called me last week to say that he and a group of men from Holy Trinity Catholic Church's Knights of Columbus group were cleaning the grounds of the post office. He texted me Sunday to say that they will be working Monday (Aug. 3) beginning at 10:30 a.m. and again on Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m., for anyone who wants to lend a hand.
I know that others have stopped by to assist, including Barry Winters, who just happened to have his big trailer hooked up to his pickup, and took away a load of brush and weeds that the crew had cut.
I believe Amy will have a story about the group, online and in the Bandon pages in the World on Saturday.
Thanks to Jeff and his crew for their hard work. And I know the community thanks them, too.
* * *
Jeff Botelho, a cycling industry professional with 17 years in bicycle retail, purchasing, marketing and inventory management, has purchased South Coast Bicycles from Karl Maxon at 805 Second Street (Highway 101 and June) and has officially taken over effective Aug. 1. Jeff is from Paso Robles, Calif. Welcome to the community.
* * *
I can certainly understand how Amy must have felt when she learned that Western World would not longer be publishing a newspaper each week .... as has been done for more than 100 years. And it hit me equally as hard.
My grandfather, the late L. D. Felsheim, was a partner in the Western World when he arrived in town in 1912. Shortly he bought out the other man and continued to operate the Western World until 1962 when he died of a heart attack on the 9th green at Bandon Westmost Golf Course at the age of 75. I had gone to work as news editor in 1959 and my uncle, Lou Felsheim, and I carried on after the death of my grandfather.
Warren Strycker later bought the paper and my uncle retired. Over the years I worked for 12 different owners but for many of those years I was the one constant ... like Amy has been for many years and Melody before her.
While going through some old papers this week I found a letter from Roland L. Parks, school superintendent and secretary of the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, dated Jan. 16, 1981, when I was the WW editor.
I am going to share some of what he said.
"During the 15 years I was superintendent of schools, I have relied on the Western World and Mary for literally hundreds of news releases giving out needed information to the community. No one could ask for better cooperation and its editor, Mary, in the many dealings we have had together. Looking back over those many years I cannot recall a single incident of dissension. Mary, you have been the mainstay of the paper. I have often thought as seeing various phases of the media that you could have gone to the top in many fields but thank goodness you choose to stay in Bandon."
At the bottom, he says "Not a Letter to the Editor." But after all these years, and Rollie long gone. I think he would have been happy for me to share it ....and sad to hear that Western World was no longer printing a paper.
I certainly would not have had all the neat old pictures that I'm shared over the years.... had it not been for Western World. This is truly a sad day, particularly for people like Amy Moss Strong, Melody Juarez and me who gave so many years of our lives to our favorite weekly newspaper.
* * *
The Oregon State Police are looking for anyone in Coos, Douglas or Lane counties who may have had their vehicles crashed into on Saturday. Officers finally arrested a 47-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., Kevin Simpson, who was driving a stolen vehicle. He told the police that he believed he had struck 26 different vehicles during his intentional "hit and run spree" which was first reported on Highway 101 just north of North Bend. One person was hospitalized in one of the incidents. Anyone who may have witnessed something or been involved is asked to contact the OSP Southern Command Center at 541-269-5000 and leave information for Trooper Douglas Laird.
