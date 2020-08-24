I can still remember the string of burglaries and vandalism that hit the city in the mid-'70s, including this break-in at Buck's Sentry Market in September of 1973. Paul Esselstyn looks at the big hole that was kicked in the door where several hundred dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen. In the same week, Sailor Joe's Galley (later Bandon Boatworks) on the South Jetty was vandalized. Three juveniles were apprehended in connection with the burglary. Buck's Sentry Market was owned by Buck and Nadya Rogers and was located in the large building at the south city limits now owned by Larry Hardin, where Brian Vick operated his antique business.
I still remember taking the second picture in April of 1972 in the cozy living room of a beloved Bandon couple, Noah and Neva Davison, as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Bandon and had six children, including four who were still living at the time (son Earle, and daughters, Lillian Bowman, Elinor Bowman and Marjorie Andrade).
The couple farmed until 1938 when Davison built and operated Davison's Market in downtown Bandon for 15 years before turning it over to Earle, who operated the store under the name Bandon Market. It was located across Delaware from McNair Hardware (now Bandon Brewing Co.) and just south of what is now Dr. Sharen Strong's office. The site is now a parking lot adjacent to the Chevron station.
In March of 1974, just two months after Bandon High School burned, Bandon Market was destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire was never determined although two local men, Bill McNeil and Ron Goodell, reported to the police that they had chased an unidentified person from the vicinity of the store down to the waterfront. But no one was ever found. And there was no sign of forced entry.
Less than a year later, in January of 1975, McNair Hardware was destroyed by fire, caused when a burglar was using a blow torch to open the safe, and the spark caused a subsequent fire.
In my As I See It column of Jan. 30, 1975, (yes, I have been writing a column on and off for over 45 years) I mention that the McNair fire was the fourth of what may have been arson fires, as Perry Bros mill had also had an arson fire around that time.
How many of us remember when we had both Sears and Montgomery & Ward catalog stores in Bandon? The third picture, which was also taken in 1973, features the Sears Catalog Sales store, operated for many years by Mary MacDonald (and also Anne Smith) in the building which now houses Fast Mart, across the highway from McKay's Market and just south of La Kris Motel.
With at least two elections coming up, people are reminded that rather than chance their ballots to the U.S. Postal Service, it is always secure to put their ballots in the drop box at City Hall. The ballots will be picked up twice a week during the voting window and at 8 p.m. on election day This ensures the voter that the ballot would be received in time to be counted.
Speaking of the election, I am urging people to support the two ballot measures on the Sept. 15 ballot, which are Measure 6-179 and 6-180. The City is NOT asking for rate-setting authority, which I read in a recent Facebook post, but rather for a specific rate increase: $8 a month for water ($11 outside city limits) and $7 a month for sewer ($11 a month outside city limits).
When the voters turned down our request for rate-setting authority last spring, many said that had we asked for a specific amount, they would have supported it. And we are hoping that the voters will understand the need and vote yes for both measures.
We have a perfect example of what it can mean financially to the city taxpayers because we are not able to set our rates.
A letter from the bond rating company, Moody's Investors Service, explained that they were downgrading our bonds from A2 to Baa1 because, in part, we are "largely restricted from raising rates without voter support. Favorably, new management hired at the beginning of 2020 is working to materially improve financial controls," said Moody's, referring to Bandon's new city manager and finance director.
Moody's stressed the factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating:
1. Substantial and sustained improvement in reserves across government operations and particularly in the general fund;
2. Legal change that allows for regular rate increases for the enterprise funds, which support the city's general operations.
It is clear that the 20-year-old initiative that prohibited the city from raising its utility rates without a vote has had a significant negative impact on our finances and our ability to seek grants or a favorable bond rating.
It's always sad when a city manager or a hospital administrator does not work out for whatever reason. I've read some snarky posts lately about our problems. But it helps to put it into perspective,.
In the past 42 years, Bandon has had five city managers. The industry-standard is 3 to 5 years for a manager to remain with a city. Of the last four, one 20-year manager retired after a stellar career with the city, two were brought to us by the Prothman Company, a well-respected city manager recruitment company, and the fourth, who also came via Prothman as a candidate for the City of Coquille, is doing a great job for the City of Bandon. This is evidenced by my earlier post, quoting from the Moody's letter.
There will always be people who will tear down local government and the people who try every day to do the right thing, and for them I actually feel sorry as the kind of hatred I've seen lately can be very stressful to maintain.
I was finishing up my last drop of delicious Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry drink the other night when I happened to notice what looked like a familiar face on the back of the bottle.
Sure enough it was Ocean Spray grower Steve Gant, who was described as "A third generation cranberry grower ... working alongside 700 other farm families as part of the Ocean Spray Cooperative ... Farmer owned since 1930."
It was such a treat to see a local man on my Cran-Raspberry bottle ....
I know it's a thankless job, but my hats are off to the merchants and business owners who are doing their part to encourage people to wear masks when they come into their stores. I see a lot of compliance, although like all of you, I've hard of the confrontations as people try to get others to comply.
These are not easy times, and we will get through them, but the statement that we hear often is true: We are all in this together .... and the more that people wear masks and keep their distance from each other, the sooner we will be back to some kind of normal.
Even if you don't necessarily believe in it, isn't it worth it not to have our business community moved back to phase one? So far, Coos County is in a much better position casewise than most other Oregon counties, and certainly much better off than most of the Eastern Oregon counties.
And for those who are fearful, it is really up to each of us to determine "our own individual risk tolerance for exposure to infectious disease."
We all need to do what we feel is best to take care of our health and the health of our loved ones.
