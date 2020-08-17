I am so excited after just watching the culmination of the US Amateur Championship, hosted by Bandon Dunes, that it's going to be hard to settle down to write my column. But here goes.
The first two pictures that I am sharing this week are entwined in history, including the steamer Grace Dollar and the picture of the white cedar ties lining the dock waiting to be shipped to other ports.
An article in the Dec. 16, 1915, Western World tells of the importance of the white cedar business to the local economy.
The article starts out by saying, "Enough ties to build 136 miles of standard railroad track, 475,000 ties to be exact, were made within a radius of 12 miles of Bandon, hauled to the docks (pictured) and shipped from this city during the first 11 months of this year. The total value of this immense output was $200,000, and 5 ships, with carrying capacities of from 250,000 to 1,000,000 feet of lumber, were kept busy almost continually carrying the ties to California.
"Most of the ties manufactured here this year were nine foot lengths, made of white cedar and all were hewed by hand. Placed end to end this number of ties would reach 645 miles, or more than across the state of Oregon.
"In no other industry perhaps does so large a percentage of the total value of the product go to the actual producers as in the manufacturing and marketing of hewed ties."
The sum of $211,000 represented the business of three firms, including the Dollar company and the A.F. Estabrook company. "All of the Dollar ties, 75,000 in number, were shipped on the steamer Grace Dollar, the largest vessel that ever entered the local port.
"The Speedwell, with a capacity of 800,000 feet, and the Bandon and Fifield, each carrying 500,000 feet, handle the output of the Estabrook company.
"During the year the tie industry has provided steady employment for 420 men at good wages and there will be no let up in the business for years to come."
"The ties are exclusively made of Port Orford white cedar, a fine-grained pure white wood carrying a high percentage of oil of cedar which acts as a natural preservative. The railroad companies have found that ties made of this wood hold spikes well and are of practically lasting qualities, being good for an average of 18 to 20 years. The white cedar is a native of this section of the Oregon coast, this being the only section in the United States where it is found in commercial quantities -- a local monopoly."
The third picture I am sharing is of the late Hiemer Kiefer, one of Bandon High School's best-ever athletes, as he takes part in football practice in September of 1973. After graduating from high school in 1974, he moved to Eugene where he met and married his wife Joan, and they returned to Bandon to raise their two children. At the time of his death in October 2018 at the age of 63, Hiemer was just getting ready to retire as director of maintenance for the Bandon School District.
* * *
I spent every night this week watching the Golf Channel, which carried the last five days of the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, and I was blown away by the camera shots of the beautiful Bandon Dunes course, on which most of the rounds were played.
The TV coverage certainly highlighted the Resort and the entire area, including Bandon, in a very favorable light .... the spotlight. No only did our rock formations receive plenty of publicity, but the cameras also featured Circles in the Sand and Washed Ashore. And the announcers praised the Bandon community, as many of them stayed in locals motels.
But the real thrill was watching the young men as they battled so hard for the prestigious trophy. Tyler Strafaci, 22, was the eventual winner, made even more special for his family (his father was on the bag) by the fact that his grandfather, Frank Strafaci Sr. had won the same trophy 85 years ago in 1935.
Tyler joins other notables like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jack Nicholson who were Amateur champions.
Strong winds were a real factor the first five days; Saturday turned out to be warm and windless for the semi-final matches, and Sunday appeared to be pretty much the same until the dense fog rolled in midway through the back nine. It was so bad at one point that the USGA official stopped the match .... but miraculously a hole in the fog opened up a few minutes later so they could continue to play the last three holes.
This is the kind of positive publicity that no amount of money could buy.
* * *
People are reminded that there will be a drive-by 96th birthday celebration honoring Mary Capps at her home at 830 Ocean Drive, between 3 and 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Please consider donating whatever you would have spent on a card or gift to the Bandon Historical Society Museum. A donation box will be provided.
Another birthday will be celebrated for Barbara Dodrill, who is turning 93 on Tuesday (Aug. 18), with a drive-by party at her home at 850 N. Michigan. People are urged to drive by, honk, and wish her well, between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m.
People should also know that Jill Chappell Sumerlin's service will be Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1:30 at the VFW Hall followed by Jill's interment. As only 25 people can be in the VFW Hall at the same time, overflow crowds may have to stand outside the building in the parking lot. The family also stressed that masks will be required.
* * *
I can't wait for Danielle Benjamin to officially open her new restaurant Raven SaltWater Grille in the building, across from Alloro, which she recently bought from Nancy Evans. It will be nice to see the area thriving again as the building has mostly been closed for the last couple of years.
Danielle is a great chef and I can see by her Facebook page that she will have many delicacies on the menu.
* * *
Bandon continued to receive the type of publicity that is outside of the chamber's ad budget. This time there was a lengthy article in The Oregonian about the new movie, "The Rental," which was filmed in a vacation rental dwelling in Bandon.
The director, Dave Franco, called the thriller's Oregon coast location "beautiful and ominous."
"Franco also sang the praises of some Bandon businesses, including Foley's Irish Pub, Edgewaters and Mother's Natural Grocery, 'where the owner really treated us like family,' " according to the writer. I also know they ate a lot of dinners at Alloro as I often saw the film crew headed into the back dining room.
Franco is married to the actress Alison Brie, of GLOW fame, who plays Michelle in the film.
* * *
Nancy Evans, 74, sent out a press release last week letting the public know that she was running for mayor. Outside of touting things like the Saturday Street Sale (1974-75) and her involvement with the Bandon Historical Society, which took place decades ago, she told the public that "the current mayor has served on the City Council since the 1970s."
That, of course, is a complete fabrication (I have a better word for it, but I will save it for later). I left the City Council in 1986 after serving nine years, and was not on the City Council again until I was elected mayor in 2004 ... which is a span of 18 years when I was NOT on the City Council.
She sent me a note indicating she hoped we would have a "fair and fun" campaign. I responded to her by saying, "Looking forward to an honest campaign, based on my years of experience, both as a city official and in dealing with you on a number of issues through the years."
