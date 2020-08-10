I've often talked about the old high school, which was on the east side of town at the time of the Fire of 1936, and went on to serve the district until 1950 when the building was abandoned and students moved to the new school across town on Ninth Street. It was that "new" high school that was destroyed by arsonist Gary Lee Duncan in 1974, and later replaced by the present high school. After the Fire, the gym served as the grade school until 1939 when the present Ocean Crest Grade School was built on the site of the elementary school which burned in the Fire.
The high school was built in 1915 at a cost of $25,000 for construction and equipment. The average attendance in 1957 was 650 students in the district, both grade school and high school. More than 60 years later, in 2019, the enrollment stood at 674 students.
I am not sure when this photo was taken, but it was probably in the late '40s. I do know that even after the high school building was demolished, the gymnasium was still used by the school district. When I was in high school in the mid to late '50s, we were bused across town for PE classes. And we also held our high school dances in that building.
Although some of the history books say that the Quonset Hut (east side elementary school) was built on the same site, that is not true. It was built on the same property, but not on the same site. This area is part of the present high school baseball field, about where right field is now.
The second photo was probably taken in the late 1960s or early '70s when Shell Oil Co. had its large gas tanks on the property just west of the First Baptist Church. The tanks have long since been removed, and the property is for sale.
In the foreground, you can see Bandon Police Officer Sid Dominy taking notes at the scene of an accident. At the foot of the hill you can see the roof of the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, now the site of Face Rock Creamery.
The third picture was taken in October of 1979 at the Ocean Spray Cranberries plant south of Bandon during the harvest.
Pictured are Ocean Spray employees Bob Propeck, at left, and Gary Chrismon.
The accompanying article in Western World, which I wrote, said: "The record-breaking cranberry crop, which was predicted for this area in early forecasts, may not quite materialize, but it will probably come close to 100,000 barrels, said Ocean Spray Cranberries Manager Pam McGinty.
"The largest crop ever harvested locally was 101,212 barrels back in 1972, but after that it dropped to 87,000 barrels before it started climbing upward again towards last season's harvest of 92,756 barrels, said Mrs. McGinty.
"The berries are trucked into the plant in large tote bins by the individual growers, and then travel through a screening process before being shipped to freezers in other areas where they are held until such time as they are processed by Ocean Spray canneries in other berry-producing states such as Washington."
McGinty said at least 95 percent of the berries were water-picked, and she had heard no complaints about the availability of water for the harvest.
"The 94 growers who belong to the local Ocean Spray cooperative own close to 900 acres, although not all are currently in production. Growers are paid in the neighborhood of $20 a barrel (100 pounds) for their berries, and this year's price is expected to be a little higher than last year's, said McGinty."
An article which appeared in November of 2018 in WW explained that of the 700 Ocean Spray growers in the United States, 60 of them are in Oregon (mostly on the South Coast). Independent growers have also formed their own co-ops.
A statistic from the US Department of Agriculture website said the price per 100-pound barrel in 2017 averaged $57.60 for fresh cranberries and $29.10 per 100-pound barrel for processed cranberries. I could not find corresponding figures for the local crop.
The price has continued to fluctuate over the years. "The cost per barrel received by some growers fell from approximately $30 in 2011 to $10 in 2016, the Agricultural Marketing Service said in the Federal Register. Meanwhile, prices have risen since then, the agency said."
Qualifying rounds for the U.S. Amateur championship, being hosted this week by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, began Monday (Aug. 10) on Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses, and continues through Sunday.
The last five days of the event will be televised. People can sign up for Peacock, the streaming service of NBC, by going to www.peacocktv.com/freesignup. It requires creating an account, but it takes only about a minute and there is no cost. The tournament will also be broadcast on the Golf channel Wednesday through Sunday. For those of you with Dish TV, the Golf channel can be found on channel 401.
The schedule follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 to 4 p.m., Peacock; 4 to 6 p.m., Golf; Thursday, Aug. 13, 3 to 4 p.m., Peacock; 4 to 6 p.m., Golf; Friday, 3 to 4 p.m., Peacock; 4 to 6 p.m., Golf Channel; Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., Golf Channel, and Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
I saw an interesting article in The Oregonian Sunday, which contained a list of the 10 zip codes in Oregon with the most COVID-19 cases per capita, and all but two of them were in Eastern Oregon, and none were on the coast.
As of Aug. 2, the 10 towns (with the county in parenthesis) were Boardman (Morrow), Hermiston (Umatilla), Umatilla (Umatilla), Warm Springs (Jefferson), Nyssa (Malheur), Stanfield (Umatilla), Pendleton (Umatilla), Ontario (Malheur), Milton-Freewater (Umatilla) and McMinnville (Yamhill).
It appears that social gatherings account for the increase in cases in most of these areas where people apparently choose not to abide by the social distancing and mask requirements.
For example, the numbers for Boardman equate to 98 per 10,000 people, or one out of every 100 residents have been infected.
I am sure that none of you are immune from the constant barrage of scam calls, but lately the number of calls I've received has begun to border on harassment. In a 24-hour period, I received nine calls, starting just after 8 a.m. Since I don't answer numbers that I am not familiar with, I simply hit "Can I call you later" on my Smartphone, and if it turns out to be a legitimate call, I return it immediately.
Occasionally I answer, and it generally has to do with mortgage insurance. It is interesting that if you don't answer and then try to call the number, you will often get a recording which indicates it is not a valid number???
I read this week that Oregon will require face coverings for people working in office settings, but when that will take place has yet to be determined.
Currently, office settings fall under state orders that require masks in indoor spaces when 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained between people.
I personally was led to believe that was already a state requirement, and from a recent post on Facebook, others thought so too.
It's confusing, to say the least. Hopefully people will do what they can to stop the spread of the virus, and help Coos County and other coastal counties remain off the Governor's "watch" list.
