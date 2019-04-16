The first picture I am sharing was taken May 27, 1971, after a serious odor problem developed at the city's new sewage treatment plant.
Bill Donahue, who was city manager at that time, explained that the smell resulted because of failure of the sludge, produced by the plant, to dry properly. The crew in the photo, which included Don Dodrill on the backhoe, and Don Pierce, back to the camera, were busy removing the sludge, which was then tilled into the soil by a landscaper to take care of the problem. Others pictured, although you can't see their faces, are Bob Hiley and treatment plant operator Ed Ward.
I can remember a number of times over the years when those of us who lived near the plant would be "treated" to the terrible smell, but that hasn't occurred in a number of years, which is good.
But while we are on the subject of the treatment plant, it is important to remind people that the only thing that is allowed to be flushed down the toilet, besides the obvious, is regular toilet tissue ... not Kleenex, wipes, dirty paper diapers or anything else. The rags, as they are referred to, clog the pump and require a costly shutdown to remove them from the system. Often, you will see that packages of wipes are said to be "flushable." But that is not the case. Our treatment plant is more than 40 years old and simply can't handle the added load. And it's a costly fix.
I love this second photo, which was taken from what would now be the front lawn of City Hall, looking north toward town. You can see what is not there, including Peggy Backholm's Bandon Inn and Fred Carleton's office and commercial complex.
And if you're able to blow up the photo, you will see the Moore Mill truck shop, Moore Mill, Capps Motor Co., and the sign for Lloyd's Cafe, all things that either are no longer there or the use has changed.
I'm not exactly sure why shrubs are being planted in front of the Coquille Valley Co-op in June of 1965, but I do know who is in the third picture.
From left are Mayme Froland (who was owner of La Kris Motel), Dave Philpott, a member of the board of directors of the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op; BHS student Roxie Seat; Jim Hanna, manager of the co-op, and Ed Woodruff, president of the board of directors.
The location of this building was right along the highway, about where the new Face Rock Creamery is located.
* * *
Several things occurred this week that were definitely newsworthy. The first, a huge sink hole in Highway 42s about five miles east of Bandon, was covered thoroughly by Western World editor Amy Moss Strong. But in case you haven't read her story, posted on line, here is what happened: shortly before 10 o'clock Wednesday night, a 50-foot sinkhole, said to be at least 10 feet deep, opened up on the east lane off the highway.
The first car, driven by Susan Ford of Fat Elk Road was able to skirt around it, but her car apparently hit part of the highway, causing her vehicle to overturn, and roll over before coming to rest in a ditch, where her driver side airbag deployed. She was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance. She was able to turn on her hazard lights in an attempt to warn other drivers, but apparently not in time as an SUV, reportedly driven by Tommy Hunter of Coquille, ended up in the bottom of the hole. Fortunately, he was able to get out of his vehicle and was standing along the road when another car crashed into the hole and landed on top of the first vehicle.
There seems to be varying stories of how many people were transported to the hospital, but at least we know the injuries were not life-threatening. It could have been so much worse had Hunter not been able to get out of his vehicle. Photos which accompanied Amy's article on Facebook show the vehicles stacked up in the hole. It's a frightening scene to say the least. I am sure she will have those photos in the Western World this week.
Darrin Neavoll of ODOT sent out an email Saturday evening, which said that they were on track to have the road open on Monday (April 15). Earlier he said they needed to install a four-foot diameter pipe in the bottom of the washout, figuring it would take about 1,000 yards of material to get it back together.
* * *
Last Tuesday afternoon, we were advised that several areas of town, including Beach Loop and Seabird, were without electricity, and no one seemed to know why as we were sure it wasn't weather related.
It appears that a large bird, probably an Eagle, was carrying a Pacific Lamprey by its talons ... and dropped it on our electric lines, basically switching off two sections of town. Our hydro-electric superintendent Jim Wickstrom shared the photos with me, and I will try to share one with my column, but I don't know if it's possible. I would guess the Lamprey to be about two and a half to three feet long, and the picture shows it draped over the device that picked it out of the lines.
I can only imagine what it would be like to be driving, or heaven forbid walking, along Seabird and have a creature of that size dropped on your car window .... or your head.
* * *
The police department's new drug dog was put to good use recently during a traffic stop, involving two men out of Myrtle Point and Medford, when he was responsible for hitting on $10,000 in cash, which allegedly had the odor of a substance, suspected to be heroin, according to Sgt. Larry Lynch. A search warrant was also requested to search the car further.
The cash, seized as a civil forfeiture, was believed to be part of the sale or distribution of narcotics, and was turned over to the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team as part of the inter-governmental agreement between the two agencies.
* * *
In an attempt to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation to get some kind of a safety light/beacon at the Ninth Street crosswalk, City Manger Robert Mawson and I will be meeting with three ODOT engineers on Tuesday.
It is clear that the votes are there to scrap the Road Diet, but we will continue to meet with the state to address the biggest safety issue, which remains the Ninth Street crosswalk.
* * *
Another big decision by the City Council at its April meeting that drew quite a few comments on Facebook last week was the swimming pool issue.
From what I understand, of the 10 percent of the non-binding advisory surveys that were returned, 58 percent said it would be fine to build the pool in city park, while 42 percent said no.
I had talked earlier with two members of the pool committee, including the new president, who basically said "why don't you just tell us to develop our own property," and that is pretty much what we did. Another board member I spoke to said they had talked about it earlier and felt there would be far fewer restrictions if they developed their own property rather than being on city property. And I agreed.
As a Loop supporter, I recently received an email advising that they have two member-at-large positions on their board.
They added: "Our goal over the next three years is to break ground on our ten acres near the park. To that end we will be working aggressively to raise the funds necessary, grow public support and ensure long term viability of an aquatic center."
So if you're a Loop supporter and want to be on the board, let them know.
They have definitely taken the "high road."
* * *
Several events have been planned locally for Easter weekend. On Saturday, April 20, there will be an Easter parade on the pedway in front of Olivia's Cottage beginning at 10 a.m. for children, parents and grandparents. That afternoon, the Bandon Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 10 and under in City Park, beginning at 1.
* * *
I received a call from Southern Coos Hospital CEO Amy Fine this week to talk about the loss of Dr. Megan Holland, who is leaving the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center clinic.
A letter sent to her patients is not clear why she is leaving the clinic nor where she plans to open a new clinic, but Fine said the hospital's clinic would remain open with two family nurse practitioners, including Debra Guzman and Amy Hinshaw, to help care for Dr. Holland's patients. Dr. Noel Pense, the district's hospitalist, will also have a limited practice at the clinic, according to Fine, focusing on osteopathic manipulation. Dr. Babak Baharloo, the district's podiatrist, will also continue to work out of the clinic.
"We are looking for another MD or a DO to fill the position," said Fine. "We want to continue to take care of the community."
I have heard a number of people express concern about Dr. Holland leaving the clinic as she has many patients here and is highly regarded.
* * *
I attended the service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for Pete Goodbrod Saturday. It was a beautiful service, and the church was filled with the many friends Pete and Joan have made over the years.
The best part for me was seeing people like Ron Sutherland, Bill Burgher and Pete Richert, who I had not seen in quite a few years, even though I communicate with a couple of them via email. Of course, it was wonderful to see Michelle and Cindy, and Michelle's extended family.
It's sad that we only seem to see each other at funerals, or at an occasional all-school reunion, but the older we get, the more often that will happen. So we need to enjoy each other when we can.