The first picture I am sharing was taken in April of 1958 as the Assembly of God church built its new addition. The church has been located at 13th and Highway 101 for many years.
I have chosen the second picture because among those pictured is Dave Elliott (second from left), a long-time Bandon businessman and community volunteer, who died last week.
Dave owned Dave's TV and Radio Shack in Old Town, in a building on the corner of Baltimore and Second Street, still owned by the family. For the last several years, it's been operated by his daughter, Gerry Elliott, but it has been closed for the last few months as she cared for her father.
Dave was a long-time EMT on the local ambulance, and was also a member of the Bandon Volunteer Fire Department. Among his many survivors is his sister, Mary Boston, wife of Fire Chief Lanny Boston. Dave's wife Mildred died some years ago.
Others in the picture, taken in front of the old hospital on the bluff overlooking the lighthouse in April of 1958, are, from left, Ken Lee, Marge Boak, Melvin Boak and Bill Cook. Mel and Bill were members of the hospital board and Marge was a long-time teacher and librarian at the high school. Ken still lives in Bandon.
I wish I knew where this third picture was taken, but I am pretty sure it is in a local cafe, which may have been Bandon Cafe. This was taken in 1956 as former Oregon Governor Douglas McKay met with a group of Bandon leaders, including G. R. "Ray" McNair, left, and Jack Kronenberg, at right. Across the table, I can see Ed Capps, far right, and his son, Edgar L. Capps, in the center. I can't identify the guy in the foreground.
McKay was Secretary of the Interior under President Eisenhower from Jan. 21, 1953, until he resigned on March 9, 1956, to run for the US Senate, an election he lost by 50,000 votes.
McKay was Governor of Oregon from 1948 to 1952 and had also served as mayor of Salem and a state senator. He died of a heart attack in 1959.
Among his many interests, Jack Kronenberg built Wecoma Baths, the saltwater natatorium on Coquille Point, which opened in June of 1925.
An article in Western World explained that in addition to a business reason, Mr. Kronenberg also had a sentimental reason for building the natatorium. His oldest brother, Harry Kronenberg, had accidentally drowned in the Coquille River because he was unable to swim. That occurred in 1908 when the 19-year-old, home for the summer from college in California, was moving logs to a mill.
Jack was the father of Jean Kronenberg Rittenour of Portland, who owns a home in Bandon, and John Kronenberg, who lives in Portland.
I was sorry to learn that Jason James, 37, one of the twin sons of City of Bandon employee Steve James, was lost in a jet ski accident on the Rogue River last Sunday afternoon.
To my knowledge, his body has not yet been found. The accident occurred near Jim Hunt Creek, about five miles east of Gold Beach. According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff's Office, James and another man, Thomas Morris, 25, also of Gold Beach, had been testing out a pair of jet skis. James was attempting to help Morris, whose ski had quit running while in the middle of the river, when his ski reportedly flipped over, and he went under water. A bystander tried to help the two men, and also ended up in the water. Two members of the Cedar Valley/North Bank Fire Department, who live across the river, witnessed the event and paddled their kayaks over. They were able to assist two of the three people, but Jason James had gone under water in the current and disappeared.
Steve James is married to Lori Kreutzer, daughter of Carol and the late Ken Kreutzer.
Our prayers go out to the family.
Recently the City of Bandon received a check in the amount of $2,226.00 for the first quarter 2019 Marijuana Tax Distribution. Oregon law provides localities that have not opted out of the OLCC licensed production, processing, distribution or retail sale of recreational marijuana, a shared distribution of revenue generated from the State of Oregon's 17 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana items.
City Manager Robert Mawson said there are no restrictions on the money, so most of it has been budgeted to help support the Bandon Police Department's drug dog.
"If a dispensary opens within the City, we would be entitled to additional revenue from the State," Mawson said.
Two Myrtle Creek men were granted a permit to open a recreational dispensary in east Bandon in the building formerly occupied by Takashi Haruna and later by Gibson Graphics. To date, it has not opened.
As an interesting side note, once recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon, it was necessary to obtain a drug dog which was NOT trained to hit on marijuana, but rather on illegal drugs.
I checked the county elections website to see who had filed for the various seats on boards and commissions. Unfortunately it does not tell you whether the person filing for the seat is the incumbent, so in some instances I am just not sure. But here is what I found.
Five people: Ryan Sherman, Marie Simonds, A.J. Kimball, Breanna Quattrocchi and Greg Looney are running for the five vacant seats on the school board.
There will be a change on the Bandon Port Commission as commissioner Kelly Miles did not file for re-election. Instead Brian Kraynik filed for the seat. Incumbents Wayne Butler and Donny Goddard also filed for re-election to their respective seats.
On the board of Southern Coos Health District, incumbents Esther Williams and David Allen filed for their seats; Brian Vick did not seek re-election and two people, Edie Jurgenson and Maggie Lowery, are running for the vacant seat.
Running unopposed for the three seats on the Bandon Rural Fire Protection district are Amy Jenson, Stuart Hoggatt and Robert E. Dyer. Unopposed for the two seats on the Bandon Cranberry Water Control District are Kristina Campina and Gary W. Pullen.
I was so thrilled to see the University of Oregon women beat Mississippi State 88-84 for the chance to go to the Final Four ... for the first time in program history. Their next game will be Friday in Tampa, Fla., when they meet the winner of Baylor and Iowa, who play Monday night (April 1). Stanford and Notre Dame also play April 1 to see which team makes it to the Final Four.
Go Ducks!