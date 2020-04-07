The first picture I am sharing has been used in my column before when I was talking about the Life Saving Station. Today I plan to talk about the school, which is on the right.
John Nielson wrote a very comprehensive story on the history of schools in Bandon, which appeared on the front page of the Oct. 24, 1957, Western World.
The Bandon School District was organized in 1887. There were 13 boys and girls of school age at that time. The first school house was a one-story frame building near the corner of what is now Edison Avenue and Fourth Street. (That is probably in the area where West Wind Court is located today). When the building was vacated it was sold to the Methodist Church.
The second building, which is the picture I am sharing in my column, was built in 1894 and occupied in 1895 as the school census was 212 students. It had to be built because of the increased number of pupils.
"This building was on a parcel of land that overlooked the Coquille River and the Pacific Ocean, and adjoined the property of the U.S. Coast Guard, then called the U.S. Life Saving Station. This school house was a two-story frame building that burned in the 1936 Fire." It had long since been abandoned as a school and was instead used by the community for other purposes.
"The third school was built in about 1909. This was a three-story frame building with a concrete basement. When I was on the school board, the directors concluded that it was a bad fire hazard to allow children to occupy the top story .... this part of the building was closed and improvements were made to the basement to take care of the pupils. This building burned in the 1936 Fire," said Nielson.
(This building was in the same vicinity where Ocean Crest Elementary School is located today).
"The fourth frame school building was built in 1912 and was known as the East side school. It was in the same area as the Quonset Hut, which was the seventh school, built in 1951. This was a two-story building with a concrete basement," he added.
The building, which survived the Fire, housed high school students, while the grade school students went to school in the adjacent gymnasium until the new grade school was built in west Bandon.
"The fifth school building is used for the grade school and was built in 1939 on the site formerly occupied by the third school. This is a one-story building with a basement and can be vacated quickly in the event of a fire."
Nielson goes on to talk about the sixth building, which was the high school built in 1949. He adds: "The fire hazards have been practically eliminated." Since this story was written in 1957, he, of course, knew nothing about the arson fire which destroyed that school in January of 1974. It was later replaced by the high school that is there now.
The seventh school building was the one-story Quonset Hut building used to teach the beginners, which was built in 1951. That has since been torn down and replaced by a similar looking quonset hut, without windows, used by the high school baseball team.
Had this story been written 20 years later, the eighth building would have been the present high school.
What is really interesting is the number of students who were in the Bandon schools in the 1940s and 1950s, compared to the school census today.
For example, in 1949 there were 661 students; in January of this year, there were about 660. By 1955 the enrollment had grown to 1,246 students. The Bandon School District was (and still is) a consolidation of seven school districts: Upper Bear Creek, Upper and Lower Two Mile, Upper and Lower Four Mile, Randolph and Prosper districts, all of which had schools at one time or another in the early days.
The second photo was taken in 1958 at the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op building, which was located on the same site where Face Rock Creamery is now. LeRoy Nelson, pictured, was one of the employees.
While going through the 1927 Western Worlds, I found an article about a new cheese factory, Bandon Cheese and Produce, which was built at the corner of Second (the highway) and Creek Street (just east of what is now the Station restaurant) and on the opposite side of the highway from the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, which was built later.
The building was financed by a newly incorporated firm known as the Bandon Investment Company. Officers and directors were D.H. Norton (father of Bob Norton), who owned The Golden Rule; J.E. Walstrom (Central Transfer); G. R. McNair (of McNair Hardware); Archie Rosa, banker; John Devereux, Chris Richert and Herbert Brown. Devereux and Richert were farmers, and Brown was the father of Vern Brown and grandfather of former mayor Judy Densmore, who built Sunset Motel. Herbert Brown served on the city council and was mayor in 1929.
The third picture was taken in 1970 and features Buck Rogers, owner of Buck's Sentry Market, which was south of town in the building now owned by Larry Hardin. Note that apples were four pounds for a dollar and a fresh pineapple was 69 cents.
* * *
It was the end of an era last week when the continuous foghorn was discontinued at the jetty on Friday. It will now be activated by VHF radio. Instructions to activate the Mariner Activated Sound Signal device: Fog Signal operates by keying the microphone five consecutive times on VHF Channel 83A.
Next week I will share an interesting story about the foghorn which I found in the 1915 Bandon Recorder.
* * *
I had mentioned last month that port commissioner Brian Kraynik had resigned, and I have since learned that Harv Schubothe, executive director of The Greater Bandon Association, has been appointed to replace him. Harv is a tireless worker on behalf of the community so he should be a good fit.
* * *
While going through the 1927 papers I learned that because of an epidemic of infantile paralysis (better known as polio) effective Nov. 17, 1927, the paper said "Bandon is under internal quarantine for all children under 21 years of age. The schools will not be closed but all those under 21 are prohibited from attending any public gatherings, such as parties, shows, dances, churches, etc.
"It is not advisable to close the schools as there are no active cases of infantile paralysis in town at this time. The only two suspected cases have passed the period of contagion. The rigid inspection maintained by the teachers of the local schools is believed more effective as a preventive measure than allowing the children to remain at home. Each morning the children are inspected and those showing the least signs of colds or sickness are immediately sent to the city health officer and they cannot return to school without a certificate from him.
"A guard is to be placed at the east entrance to Bandon for the purpose of preventing children under 18 to enter or leave the city. On the highway south, Curry County is already maintaining a guard and Bandon will cooperate.
"The three intermediate grades dismissed at the time the Boak boy (Rupert) became ill will be kept out of school for the balance of the quarantine period but the rest of the schools will continue on at present."
The order was signed by the City Health Officer, Dr. R. V. Leep.
