Jim Proehl is continuing to scan in negatives from my collection, and this is one he found in the last couple of weeks. It shows the former Gene Bifano's Market being torn down to make way for Security Bank in October of 1973. Today it is the home of Umpqua Bank on the SE corner of 11th and Highway 101.
When I was in grade school in the 1940s it was a special Christmastime treat to cross the highway from Ocean Crest Grade School to be treated to a Christmas goodie from Mr. Bifano, who played Santa every year.
Mr. Bifano immigrated to this country from his residence in Italy in June of 1921, moving to Bandon in 1934, and becoming a naturalized citizen in 1940.
When he first arrived in Bandon he worked as a janitor for the Bank of Bandon, which at that time was on First Street. He started a shoe-shine business which he ran until he was burned out in the fire of 1936. He moved to Coquille after the fire, but returned in the spring of 1941 where he leased and later bought the small store and motel from Ed Rauschert. He died of a heart attack in 1956.
Later Ron Anderson operated a saw shop in the building.
To the right of the building, you can see Kaping's Florist, which is now Bandon Floral and Gift.
I do not have an exact date for the second picture, but it was probably taken into the early or mid '60s before the first set of restrooms were built on the South Jetty in April of 1965.
The original restrooms, which replaced these fancy "outhouses" were built as a joint undertaking of the county, city and the Port of Bandon. The Port had donated part of the land to the county, who in turn constructed the building and hauled in many yards of rock to build a retaining wall between the beach and the parking area. The city furnished the water for the facility, which included a drinking fountain.
The restrooms were vandalized repeatedly over the years until the new concrete structure that is down there now was built, although I am not sure what year that was.
The City eventually took over the South Jetty park and the road leading to the jetty, which the county gladly relinquished as the repeated vandalism and upkeep of the road was a big financial burden.
The third picture I am sharing is that of Harvey Hiley, a Bandon native who died April 21 at the age of 92. Although his obituary has not yet appeared there was a lot of interesting information in an article in Western World in 1980 when he was featured in a "Meet Your Neighbor" column. Harvey and his late wife, Betty, had three children, Susan, Tracy and Rudy.
At the age of 17, Harvey joined the Navy and saw parts of the world. After two years in the Navy he returned to Bandon and completed high school.
As long-time supervisor of the Hydro Electric Department for the City of Bandon, Harvey began as a meter reader and groundman. Later he was a lineman which led to his being hired as supervisor.
Harvey was born in Bandon, and he remembered his parents telling how they came here in 1920 on the river boat Charm. His father worked at the Jack Albertson Mill, and he drove a team to haul sawdust. His mother, Ruth, found time to work on the election board and still raise seven children.
The last time I saw him was at Mary Capps Day at the museum Nov. 29, and although he was a bit frail, he was in good spirits. He was truly "one of the good ones."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In