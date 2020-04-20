I love the first picture I am sharing this week of the old grandstand at the Bandon High School football field, known as Dave Miller Field, named for the many contributions of the long-time Moore Mill & Lumber Co. owner, D.H. Miller. Mr. Miller died in March of 1966 at the age of 82 after years as a pillar of the community.
When the stadium was built many years earlier, the lumber was donated by Moore Mill, for the structure, which was built by volunteers. By the time this photo was taken in 1979, it was way past its prime and ready to be torn down.
Several years earlier, in September of 1977, I had addressed the condition of the stadium in my As I See It column prior to a visit by the Workmen's Compensation Department structural engineer, who was to determine whether the stadium was any longer safe for occupancy by the Tiger fans. Not to mention those of us who had climbed the ladder on the back part of the building to access the roof-top press box.
Riddled by termites, dry rot and post beetle rot, the stadium was nearly condemned in 1976 after inspectors revealed that it was in very poor condition, according to then superintendent, Irv Easom. The only reason it survived is because the inspector said he did not have the authority to condemn it.
The main concern was that the pinnings holding up the roof might give way, sending the roof, and its press box occupants, down onto the fans below.
I had really begun to question the safety when I saw the large number of people on the roof that Saturday in 1977, not to mention the heavy TV equipment, remembering back three years earlier when only a limited number of people had been allowed on the roof .... and wondered in my column what had happened to those restrictions.
Maintenance supervisor Bill Haynes had explained that there was no way to correct the structural damage, which started at the base and spread throughout.
Some felt the district should not "rock the boat" because "football is pretty important in Bandon."
My question was: "How could anything be more important than the safety of a large share of the community?"
Clearer heads prevailed, and the structure was torn down, later to be replaced by the metal risers on the south side of the field and the metal structure on the north side.
Those of us who loved the old wooden structure would have to agree that it could never be replaced and we still relive many of the exciting games played on that field over the years.
The second photo was taken in June of 1960 during the grand opening of the new Style Shop on the corner of 10th and Highway 101. Owners Belle Shortridge and Gertrude Greenwell had moved from the small location downtown (next to the Masonic building) to the larger, redecorated building formerly occupied by Bandon Appliance & TV near the Western Bank..
Today that is part of the larger building being remodeled by Pacific Properties of Coos Bay.
The Style Shop was later owned by Marvin and Carol Manes, and then by Max and Mary Peabody. This photo was taken before the lounge was built on the south end of Gerry's (later Fraser's) Restaurant (now Asian Garden) and you can see the south end of Ocean Crest School on the right side of the photo.
The third photo was taken in June of 1962 as Archie Rosa, seated with wife Esther, retired from Western Bank after 39 years with the bank. Pictured with the Rosas is W.J. Sweet, long-time officer of the bank, which began as Bank of Bandon in 1904.
Archie's father, R.H. Rosa, moved to Bandon in 1874. He operated a store at Randolph until 1883 when he built his sawmill south of the mouth of Ferry Creek, which he operated until 1911. R.H. Rosa was elected to the Oregon State Legislature in 1876. Archie was one of four children born to R.H. Rosa and his wife, the former Viola Lowe.
Archie had gone to work for Bank of Bandon as a bookkeeper in 1917, and he had worked there continuously except for a period from 1933 to 1939, when he worked as an appraiser for the Federal Land Bank for one year, and then worked for W.J. Sweet in Sweet Timber Co. He and his wife, the former Esther Solve, had one daughter, Betty, who was married to Wesley Jarvis.
* * *
It's been a bad year for the City of Bandon financially, made a lot worse lately by the fact that no TOT (transient occupancy tax) is being collected by our local motels and vacation rental dwellings. In some jurisdictions, that would not seem to be a big problem, but considering that last year the city received about $600,000 in TOT dollars, compared to just a little over $200,000 in property taxes (from a .46 cent a thousand tax rate), it is a big hit. For many years, the TOT has been a large part of the city's revenues, collected from a six percent tax on lodging. Of the money collected, 20.7 percent goes to the Chamber of Commerce.
Coos Bay and North Bend recently increased their TOT to 9 percent, and it is time that the City of Bandon looked to increase our tax as it becomes harder and harder to balance the budget.
Although the current 6 percent tax does not come under the state restrictions that came about after Bandon first instituted its TOT many years ago, any new revenue would come under the law, which mandates that 70 percent of the tax has to go to tourist-related functions while the other 30 percent can go into the city's general fund. It may well be that some of the costs associated with operating the Barn, the Sprague Theater and the Trolley could be paid for with TOT dollars, as well as maintaining the visitor center building, which is owned by the City.
* * *
People keep asking me when the "shelter at home" restrictions might be lifted by the state, and I can truthfully say I do not know. What I do know is that the Governor is looking at the rural areas of Oregon, which are certain to open sooner than the metropolitan areas, but thus far, she has not given any date certain.
I know that many are hoping that hospitals will once again be allowed to handle non-essential surgeries as many struggle just to stay alive.
Each week, hundreds of elected officials are on a conference call with the League of Oregon Cities, the governor's office, the Oregon Health Authority, Small Business Association and other key players.
Better late than never, but the CDC has now advised people to wear masks when out in public, particularly in places like grocery stores where they may encounter larger numbers of people.
The wearing of masks seems like a small price to pay for the health and safety of us all. And I believe it could help us open our businesses sooner if we wear masks, religiously wash our hands and practice social distancing. And if you do have a compromised immune system, you need to do what is necessary to protect yourself from Covid-19 which may mean not going out in public. Those can be individual choices based on your health. But it cannot be "one size fits all."
* * *
Several weeks ago I promised to share an interesting article about the fog horn which I had found in the Aug. 24 1915, issue of the Bandon Recorder.
"The fog horn at the lighthouse had inopportunely gone wrong and a whistle was brought into play as a substitute. The tug was still outside and Guardsman Jameson with a hand bell was on the far end of the south side jetty to make what noise he could to help the boats outside keep their bearings. James Walstrom also brought out a shot gun in the hope that its repeated discharges would be of service. The shots of the guns served to call people from the city who thought a wreck must be the occasion. But the fog lifted, soon lessening the cause of alarm. Both the Brooklyn and the tug remained on the outside all night and came in with the Saturday morning tide."
Jim Walstrom was the father of Margaret (Mrs. Robert) Norton, mother of the late Barbara (Mrs. Jack) McMahon.
* * *
I was sorry to learn of the death of Janell Leach Ebert, a member of the Class of 1968, who passed away April 14 in Portland from complications of leukemia. Janell, who was the daughter of Marvin and Esther Leach, was the last surviving member of five children, including Elwyn, Karlan, Loren and Lans. She and her husband Terry, had two children, who survive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In