I love this first picture which is really out of a bygone era: a wigwam burner. This picture was taken at the Rogge Lumber Co. sawmill south of Bandon, which received statewide publicity in the spring of 1972 when owner Ken Rogge threatened to shut down his mill rather than pay stiff fines imposed by the Department of Environmental Quality.
An article in the April 6, 1972, Western World explains that "the fines concerned the operation of three wigwam burners, which were shut down at 4 p.m. on March 31 in accordance with an agreement between Rogge and the DEQ.
"When contacted for a statement Wednesday morning, Rogge said, 'We are in the process of obtaining a land-fill permit to dispose of the waste, but as of today we haven't received it yet.' He added that the waste is now 'being dumped at the mill site.'"
According to a later article, it appeared that two of the wigwam burners may have been at Rogge's sawmills in Port Orford.
Records showed that DEQ had requested compliance with the anti-air pollution requirements in February 1971. "A full year later, DEQ informed the company it would be fined $500 a day if a compliance plan wasn't submitted by Feb. 28. It was then that Rogge announced plans to shut down its sawmill operations completely. DEQ responded that the company would still face civil penalties unless it made satisfactory plans to dispose of wood wastes on hand at the time of shutdown."
Rogge operated sawmills in the area for over three decades and was highly regarded as a lumberman, a businessman and a human being.
In his book about Bandon, author Dow Beckham says: "The lumber industry and Coos County workers suffered a great loss when Ken Rogge died Sept. 20, 1986. Without his dynamic leadership the business that Rogge established 'wound down' and closed in the early 1990s."
The second photo appeared in the Jan. 10, 1974, Western World under the headline "Seaplane Rescued."
Crowds had gathered at the south jetty that Sunday afternoon to watch an unprecedented crossing of the Coquille River bar .... by an airplane.
The four-passenger amphibious Sea Bee craft, piloted by 28-year-old Charles R. Kelly of Coquille, had run out of fuel and was forced to land in the river channel, but quickly began drifting out to sea. By the time the Coast Guard arrived to rescue the stricken plane, it had drifted out past the second buoy and was moving rapidly out to sea.
Kelly, who drove truck for Lloyd Marshall Trucking, and his passenger, Wallace Kuykendall, signaled for help by waving an oar, which was sighted by a number of people along the jetty who called the Coast Guard.
It was only a coincidence, but it just happened that the 44-foot motor life boat from Brookings was en route to Coos Bay when it received the call, and it was less than 30 minutes before the seaplane was being towed across the bar and into the Bandon port dock.
The third picture was taken during the Cranberry Festival Beef Barbecue in City Park in 1962 as long-time cranberry grower and barbecue chairman Jimmy Olson, left, handed Harrison "Silver" Martindale a plate of food. Silver was the Bandon Cranberry Festival Association president and was largely responsible for keeping the festival alive during a time when it appeared that it might have run its course.
And 57 years later, it's still going strong.
Princesses that year were Laurel Steddom, Joan Lakey, Carolyn Cornwell, Carole Cameron (who was crowned queen) and Donna Barnekoff.
* * *
I love to share tidbits of history that I find as I pore through the old issues of Western World and the even older issues of the Bandon Recorder. I found this item from Jan. 14, 1937, which was only a few months after the Fire of 1936. The youngest children were going to school in the old gymnasium that was adjacent to the high school in East Bandon.
The headline read: "School Closed Two Days."
"The Bandon schools were forced to close Thursday on account of the extreme cold weather, and the children were instructed not to return until more moderate temperatures prevailed. On Monday morning, classes were resumed.
"School was dismissed during the forenoon Thursday when check revealed the temperature in the various rooms of the high school and temporary grade school were hovering around the 43 degree mark. Teachers and children were shivering despite the fact that they were wearing their winter coats. The heating plant was going full blast but buildings not constructed for weather such as was experienced Thursday could not hold the heat, especially the gym which is the improvised grade school."
It didn't say just how cold it had gotten, but if it was 43 degrees inside with the heat on, it must have been extremely cold outside.
* * *
Bandon made the news this week; unfortunately it involved what turned out to be a double homicide just north of town at a home on Weiss Estates Road which occurred around 6:30 Saturday morning.
Mike Lambert, 55, a resident of the home at 88577 Weiss Estates, went to a neighbor's house to report that he had been shot and stabbed. A Bandon police officer was the first to arrive on scene. Shortly personnel from the Coos County Sheriff's office arrived and went to the property where they found the body of 28-year-old Jasmine Mae Moon. According to her Facebook page, Moon was the mother of two young children and lived in Port Orford.
Two others, a man and a woman, were also in the house, and officers arrested Ashley Margaret Webber, 33, who is now in the county jail on two counts of murder after Lambert died early Saturday afternoon in Bay Area Hospital from his injuries. Police said they believe Webber was staying at the residence where the violence occurred.
Several people have indicated that Webber had not lived here for long, but said she had worked at several establishments, including a short time as a busser at Bandon Dunes and later as a bartender in town.
Police have not released the name of the other man at the residence except to say that they do not believe he was involved in the incident.
Another person said that Lambert may have moved to Bandon from Paradise, Calif., after the fire.
Amy Moss Strong had a detailed article at theworldlink.com, along with a photo of Webber.
* * *
I was sorry to learn of the deaths of two former Bandon High School students, including Sonja Hultin Cram (Class of 1958) and Jackie Mayse Crowder (Class of 1967), both of whom were natives of this area. Sonja and her husband Allen have lived in Bandon for many years and were active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Jackie was the daughter of Jack and Betty Jo Mayse and lived in Coos Bay.
* * *
People may have been surprised to see that our City Council meeting for April was set for April 13 rather than the first Monday in April, but that was because we all believed that the Oregon women would be playing in the national basketball championship on April 6. We all know what happened to that after everything was canceled because of Covid-19. We later decided to meet at 4 p.m. instead of our usual 7 and provide for on-line conferencing, Zoom or other methods of watching the meeting. Hopefully we will soon be back to normal, whatever that will look like. You can go to the city's website for more information as to how to access the meeting.
I do know that the latest CDC recommendation is for people to wear masks, including home-made cloth masks, when you go to the grocery store or other places where you could encounter large numbers of people. It's a great idea and is probably the best way to make sure you don't spread the virus to others in case you have it, but do not yet have symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In