It is rare that people get the chance to undo past wrongs. Today, however, the people of Bandon do have the opportunity to reconsider and perhaps correct one small but still significant action taken by our forefathers in the City Council some 30 years ago, in 1990.
In May of that year the Council voted to approve the nearly completed construction of the Gorman Motel on Coquille Point, despite the fact that the Planning Commission had never granted a permit for its construction and had, in fact, denied such a permit five different times in the course of the building’s erection because of multiple violations of city and state building codes and planning laws. The Council’s action also overrode the protests of many Bandon residents at the time who passionately believed Coquille Point should be restored and maintained as a natural preserve without commercial development because of its commanding views of the ocean and sea stacks below and as a unique habitat for nurturing the seabirds and other wildlife of the area.
In 1989-80 there was widespread public debate over what to do with Coquille Point. It lay largely neglected and abandoned since Bandon’s great fire of 1936 destroyed the buildings that had been there before. Eyeing the large scale redevelopment and condo building then going on in “quaint” coastal towns and cities in California and further north here in Oregon (witness Lincoln City), developers eagerly dreamt of how they might capitalize on the Point’s unique ocean and wildlife views as an attraction for tourists.
Conservationists and a growing number of the public, on the other hand, were aghast at how that same development craze was destroying the very charm and life of the seaside towns and communities the developers sought to exploit. They ardently opposed that kind of development on the Point, and for a couple of years there were many discussions and proposals of how to save it by making it into a city or state park.
Finally, in 1991, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, for its own reasons of preserving the Point’s extraordinary views and seabird habitats, came through with its offer to annex the Point west of Portland Avenue as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Preserve. In doing so, it made the Point a buffer zone between the islands preserve and Bandon’s development east of Portland Ave. But the Gorman Motel had been built in the meantime, and since 1990 has stood out there like a sore thumb, a blemish to the grander vision.
Today’s Bandon’s Planning Commission is once again confronted with deciding what to do about the Point. The Keiser family and Steere Bandon Associates who own the “Bandon Beach Motel,” as it has been renamed since 2008, now propose tearing it down in order to build a new “hotel” that aims to be far more attractive than the old building. In addition to providing an information center for visiting tourists and bikers, the hotel promises to include a small cafe and public restrooms that would be open to all, Bandon residents or others visiting the Point, two matters that have proven very popular in earlier versions of the plan. The new proposal also attempts to correct or answer many of the technical planning and building code issues or other objections raised by earlier proposals submitted in the fall.
I am no expert in these technical matters, and I have to leave it to the commissioners to use their best judgment in making their call. Judging by the many letters of approval in this paper last week, it appears this hotel plan is widely appealing to the current public. But I am not personally convinced by the arguments used to dismiss opponents of the plan who raise serious questions about the geological soundness of the Gorman site for the heavy duty excavation and construction that will be needed. What shivers and disturbances will that work project under the ground that already shows a growing crack near the stairwell down to the beach? As it is now, Fish and Wildlife have to monitor those stairs carefully every year to make sure the footing remains sound. I ask the commissioners to be mindful of the fact that we live in a tsunami prone area that is subject to immeasurable pounding beating when offshore earthquakes are bound to occur.
And again, as I asked in an earlier letter to this paper in the fall concerning the last Keiser hotel proposal, I wonder why all the wonderful construction plans and benefits proposed has to be done right there on the old Gorman site, west of Portland Avenue. Why couldn’t it be done just as well across the street where the Keisers already own much of the land on both sides of 11th Street leading up to the Point from Beach Loop? Hotel construction further back from the headland would seem likely to have far fewer risks. Views of the ocean and sea stacks might not be quite as spectacular, but hotel guests would only need to venture out a few steps to take it all in with roar the sea in their ears and the salt air fresh in their faces, the way nature intended.
Taking down the eyesore of the old motel might be a great service to the city and people of Bandon, but surely the primary motivation for the Keisers and their investors in proposing the new hotel is to profit from the Point’s spectacular features, just as the developers of the 1980s hoped to do. That is quite understandable, but to my mind our community would be much better served by erecting a modest, low level visitors center that would provide information for tourists as well as restroom and snack facilities for refreshment. To allow a new hotel to be erected dominating Coquille Point in the Keiser's name seems like we would be selling off another of the city’s great assets. It reminds one of when the famous name of “Bandon Cheese” was confiscated by Tillamook when they bought our cheese factory. Does big money always have to win in these transactions?
Frank Quinn
Bandon