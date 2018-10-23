Has anyone every read about those great big old dinosaurs that when the tip of the tail is chopped off, the message gets so slowly to the brain, that the time to respond to danger has long passed? Barton, Goergen, Sweet, and buddies are in the same predicament. Many headlines and articles in The World have outlined the dangers of the “Big One," not if, but when. Also The World has relayed much information as to the damaging environmental and social effects on our area by an LNG faciltiy and pipeline, but it is obvious that none of this information has gotten to the brains of these men — yet. Perhaps their brains have been so inflamed by the thoughts of all this money that Jordan Cove says will suddenly come here, that they can’t think of anything else. And for Sweet to say that accepting $20,000 from Jordan Cove et al, will not affect any of his voting is astonishing. Every time I see one of his big Sweet signs I wish I had enough money to buy signs to put next to his that say “Paid for by Jordan Cove/Pembina and the Pacifice Connector Pipeline”!
I was astonished to see two new very expensive colorful advertisements recently in my mail from Jordan Cove LNG, both of them full of dishonesty, for example “Safe, Clean, Respectful." Really? Shows pictures of a man fishing and another at a campfire. You’d think they had a measure on the ballot. And what about the places where this fracked gas comes from? What a sad thing to think we are helping destroy another area by polluting their water and causing many small earthquakes. Sweet says he needs to learn about LNG, etc. and it is obvious that he has a lot to learn. So do Barton and Goergen. They could have even read The World and learned a lot.
Does it seem to anyone that we are being bought and sold? No other places along the West Coast want this kind of development. Or maybe its called being bribed? How about a $5,000 grant to apply for for some community project? What about the other monies they have given out in our area? Doesn’t anyone smell a rat? Or have we all been brainwashed into thinking that Jordan Cove will not ruin our relatively pristine beautiful area just for money, mostly for a company in Canada?
Jolly Hibbits
Bandon