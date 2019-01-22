As a business owner in the area, I am writing in support of the new Bandon Beach Hotel being proposed.
We so desperately need quality accommodations that exceed the current supply. The area in question has a rich history of this very activity, dating back to Bandon's very beginnings, and should be allowed to continue.
The proposal as resubmitted requires no variances and is designed to meet city or coastal zone needs. I can’t think of a reason that this project has been in review for so long.
Again, as an accommodation owner I ask that this project be approved without further delay. We so desperately need quality financially stable businesses supporting the economic activity generated by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. It's time to clean up and put to best use that area that has been neglected since the fire, most of it has remained a wasteland.
I am a lifelong Bandon resident and have seen the area constantly degraded over the years. Even the “Gorman Hotel” was a poor addition and I will be happy to see it gone, replaced with a tasteful, well-designed structure that is built to withstand the test of time.
Brett Johnson
Bandon