I’m a father of two young children, husband to a Bandon school teacher and owner of the new, tourism-based business - Coos Boat Tours. After a successful first year operating river boat tours, I’ve purchased another boat and expanded my fleet to serve both Bandon and Coos Bay.
I’ve been inspired by what Michael Keiser has been able to accomplish with Bandon Dunes. It’s so rare for a community to have such a professional operation create not only living-wage jobs, but a philanthropic fund to help regional entities. The Wild Rivers Coast Alliance has been one, if not the biggest backer, of improving environmental concerns in our region. Due to their resolute commitment to professionalism and supporting all of Southwest Oregon, I stand as a stalwart supporter of Bandon Dunes and WRCA.
I speak for the working-age, working-class majority who make Bandon hum. We are underrepresented in these proceedings due to our work schedules and raising our families and we are the ones most affected by this hotel development. I communicate with many of my peers, and I can tell you without a doubt, we collectively want to see this type of investment for our town’s future.
Statewide, tourism comprises one third of our economy and is growing. Besides health care and education, it’s the only other major industry in the state that is growing. For tourism to meet its full potential in communities, it requires projects such as the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel to be positively embraced. Not only is this project replacing a blighted and antiquated series of buildings with a state-of-the-art new one, it’s an inspiring prospective investment in the area for continued growth that can only help the bottom line. That bottom line is feeding the hungry and creating more affordable housing for the many homeless families struggling to find permanent shelter. Both of those issues are paramount here. By permitting this hotel we are indirectly helping feed the hungry and house the homeless, making our community stronger.
Bandon Dunes is an icon to the sport of golf and in little over 20 years has become a national treasure. It’s the Kentucky Derby, Madison Square Garden, Westminster dog show, and Lambeau Field. It’s a big, big deal; a runaway success and thankfully here to stay. It's simply unimaginable to many of us that a municipality would reject such an entity’s expansion.
Furthermore, I find the environmental concerns brought forward to be petty in nature, lacking in any truly meaningful way. The environmentalists’ argument against this hotel are diminishing their credibility, which is otherwise needed for other more pressing causes.
I ask the Bandon Planning Commission to please approve this hotel development without delay. This project makes us all stronger.
Brian Kraynik
Owner/Operator, Coos Boat Tours
Coordinator, Coquille River Water Trail
Board Member, Coquille Watershed Association