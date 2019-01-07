Yes, the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel is a “money-making opportunity (for the) owner." Gee, every business in town could fit that description. Shall they all be denied?
The proposed Coquille Point hotel renovation is much more than a “money grab." First of all, the construction is likely to be a seven-figure investment. Consider how many rooms they will have to rent for how many years before they recoup that investment - and remember there will also be ongoing costs (employee wages, maintenance, property taxes, etc.) chipping away at that return. Entrepreneurs, developers, investors are not inherently evil. The opportunity to take a financial risk in hope for a (lucrative) return is called “capitalism." Like it or not, it's the system we have.
I've lived in many beautiful places throughout the country. All of them have included some people who wanted to immediately stop all further development so it would remain just the way they like it. Often these folks turn out to be newer arrivals, looking to slam the door shut behind them. But they forget that a sustainable economy requires ongoing investment in infrastructure.
I for one appreciate the potential investment in Bandon. Replacing the current eyesore with an attractive building and amenities could be an economic benefit to the town as a whole. Any business owner would probably prefer to not have a new or upgraded competitor in town. That's natural. But most of them seem to understand that improving Bandon's ability to attract visitors benefits the entire town. When there's a bigger pie, there are more slices available.
Given the dead-end location of Coquille Point, it seems a bit misleading to claim that the addition of a cafe to the hotel will disrupt access to people's homes. And it's an interesting notion that the construction of a new hotel will cause disruption to the stability of the 11th Street steps. If there is indeed “continual movement of that area," who would likely have a greater stake in maintaining them – the owner of a dilapidated property who's not allowed to improve it, or the owner of a flourishing business for whom the steps are a guest amenity?
David Loehr
Bandon