As a new school year begins, we face the challenge of teaching our children in ways we never imagined. While we still do not know for sure what the new school year will bring, we do know that it’s possible that at least part of the school week will include students at home when they are normally in a school building. Some parents are concerned about their child’s academic progress with an online platform. Some parents are concerned about how to realistically help their child with the new technology. Most parents have to work, and are now faced with the task of finding adequate child care that is affordable.
Perhaps there is a solution. I’ve recently read of churches around the country opening up their buildings for this purpose. Churches are largely empty during the week. Large sanctuaries and fellowship halls could serve students who can remain distant from one another, but would have access to reliable internet, proper supervision, and adults who could help with technology and tutoring. We have many college-age students who attend SWOCC, and since young people are not in the high risk category for COVID-19 complications, perhaps they could be employed to serve in this way.
I realize that there are many considerations. Could a small hourly fee be charged in order to give tutors some incentive? For needy families, might scholarships might be offered by various community groups or individuals? I know that there must be legal ramifications, but there are churches nationwide that began doing this last spring, so I imagine that protocol has already been established.
There are dozens of churches in the county. Not all have the means to offer this service. Many are serving their community in other ways. But, perhaps there are a few that can see this as a way to minister to the community by meeting the needs of our local families, and in the meantime, set some minds at ease during an extremely stressful time in our nation’s history.
Debbie Shupe
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In