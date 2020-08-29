Americans of all political persuasions are extremely concerned about the purposeful dismantling of the Postal Service by President Trump, Steven Mnuchin, and Louis DeJoy. This institution plays a critical role in our economy, democracy, social relationships, and our health. It must be preserved as a vital, well-functioning, public institution, and not allowed to fail financially or become a for-profit corporation.
If the USPS has been in financial difficulties, it’s in large part due to earlier efforts to undermine its financial viability with the unique requirement placed on it to pre-fund retirement benefits for the next 50 years! This is outrageous. It’s our responsibility as citizens and taxpayers to do whatever is necessary to see that the Postal Service thrives and continues providing the excellent service we have relied on. Our communities depend on it.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic, vote-by-mail is one of the best ways our citizens can safely vote to elect our leaders, certainly one of democracy’s most important foundations. There’s no truth to claims that voting by mail has had problems with fraud. It’s been working successfully in my state of Oregon for decades and is very popular with both Republicans and Democrats. This year I am relying on receiving my ballot and returning it safely with my vote counted in a timely manner, as always.
As patriotic American citizens and USPS Board of Governors, I hope you will see it as your non-partisan duty to remove from the Postal Service any persons seeking to undermine its effectiveness. It’s my understanding that the current Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is a Trump mega-donor who has had investment conflicts of interest, and absolutely no experience with the Postal Service. From his actions, it’s obvious that he’s been installed to sabotage the USPS, including its ability to handle voting by mail, which for some reason, President Trump is afraid of. Please fire DeJoy immediately, reverse the damage, and see that it is not repeated even after the election. And see that any management under him who are working to harm the functioning of our Postal Service and its hardworking employees are also removed ASAP.
No matter your political leanings, I am counting on your integrity, and your respect for our American democracy, to do the right thing and fight to preserve and strengthen our U.S. Postal Service!
Donna Leveridge-Campbell
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In