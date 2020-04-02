Concerning the Southern Coos Health District Board meeting on March 26, when three board members voted to fire CEO Amy Fine, I want everyone in town to know that Tom Bedell and I were never once informed of nor involved in any previous discussion concerning the firing of the CEO. In fact, four board members gave her good marks as a CEO when we voted 4-0 (David Allen was absent) to give her a 3-year contract and a raise.
Amy has been a wonderful CEO and is well liked by most of the staff. Those employees you mentioned in your article were disgruntled for a variety of reasons and did vent some of them at a special board meeting previous to March 26, but it mostly concerned their dissatisfaction with the New Electronic Health Records (EHR) system that we had had to begin using when the system which they did like informed us that it would no longer be supporting that system for clinic use.
It seemed apparent to me that some of those unhappy clinic employees found a listening ear in three board members. The Board manual clearly states that our mission as a Board concerns policy and budget, but not staff issues. The only staff member that we deal with should be the CEO — or at least that is the stated mission. If we are told something by a staff member, we should refer the issue to HR or the CEO.
That vote to fire came right at the end of an executive session when we went back into open session. Esther Williams started with “The Board has …” and I was alerted by her tone and said “not the whole Board," then David Allen read his prepared motion, and after about eight seconds, Edie Jurgenson seconded. There was indeed an uproar from the people in attendance, and without the required discussion, Esther called the vote. Again, neither Tom Bedell nor I had ever been included in any discussion concerning the firing of Amy Fine, and I asked when did the three of you decide this, but there was no answer. When I asked that question again at a subsequent meeting, I was told to ask that question at the next executive session and I said to put me on that agenda.
I did not and do not support this irrational decision by three members of the board, especially just as we are expecting the pandemic to reach Coos County. We now have to begin expensive searches for a new CEO and CFO while the hospital is closed to non-critical procedures, lab and imaging tests. The hospital had 43 days cash on hand as of the 26th of March and little is coming in. We still have payroll to meet and bills to pay.
There is a missing board member now that Tom Bedell has resigned and at some point that position will have to be filled. I would prefer that that person be someone who is really interested in serving and not just a friend of someone associated with the hospital. If that is you, please watch the paper for the process of filling that position.
By the way, I have worked in a supervised or supervisory position for 40 years with 17 different administrators. I know a good one when I see it.
Carol Acklin
Board Member
Southern Coos Health District
