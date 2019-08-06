American Legion Post 26 of Bandon Oregon will be celebrating their 100th birthday on Saturday Aug. 10. We are inviting all veterans and those interested in joining the American Legion to participate at this special event. The public is also invited.
The evening starts at 4 p.m. with a no-host bar. Then at 5 p.m. we will hold an American Legion birthday party with a guest speaker, recognition of new members, and introduction of Bandon's Volunteer of the Month Joe Addair.
We will be having a picnic style dinner consisting of pulled pork on a toasted bun, coleslaw, ranch beans and your choice of lemonade or iced tea. Free to members (American Legion, VFW, Auxiliary and spouses) all others $5 per plate. Join the fun and meet new people at the American Legion and VFW Hall located on Bates Road and Highway 42S in Bandon.
On July 30, President Trump signed Senate bill S504 "Let everyone get involved in opportunities for national service with the Legion Act." Thousands of honorably discharged veterans will be able to join the American Legion under the new legislation. If you served since Dec. 7, 1941 you are eligible.
July was a busy month for the VFW, Auxiliary, American Legion and the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard. All had worked hard preparing for the Fourth of July Parade. Our Honor Guard looked sharp as they led the parade flying our great flag. We had three entries in the vehicle category this year. Honor Guard Captain Gary Sands' trike, with the MIA/POW paint job, followed the flag bearers. Our 1953 Studebaker came next and followed Sgt. Nan Sands displaying the flags of all of our services. Our float, representing patriotism and our nation, displayed the Liberty Bell, Uncle Sam and again our military flags guarded by two of our Honor Guard members.
Then, July 30, The signing of the Legion Act. What a month.
We still have on Tuesday night (Ladies Night) at the Canteen and Friday dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. with karaoke by the FAM Productions at 7 p.m., open to the public.
Royce Kelley is the commander of the VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 in Bandon.