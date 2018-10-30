The issue of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) could have a profound impact on Bandon and its residents if not addressed appropriately. The Bandon Planning Department’s current plans raise few restrictions on what could be built. For example, the size limit is stipulated as 700 square feet or 50 percent of the primary house. There are many primary houses around Bandon which are not even 700 square feet. Are we to allow ADUs to exceed the size of many existing houses? That is way out of line.
Do residents have any means to review or object to the plans of next door or nearby neighbors who want to erect a structure which may be totally out of character with the existing neighborhood? Why should a neighbor and/or neighborhood have to put up with this?
Parking will inevitably be an issue. There should be a rule stating that cars will not be permitted to park on the lawn of the house with the ADU.
Will the zoning codes and ordinances currently in effect for that neighborhood continue to be enforced? We should not be making exceptions to current zoning regulations for the sake of ADUs.
The law passed by the State of Oregon gives Bandon and other communities the legal means to manage, control and restrict ADUs in their communities. I do wonder about the Bandon Planning Department’s reluctance to put reasonable and manageable guidelines and restrictions in place to address this issue. What is their motivation? Why are they taking this “anything goes” approach? What is driving this? This issue as written is not ready for prime time. It demands a lot more from the Planning Department and the Planning Commission before moving forward. We don’t want Bandon to become a ghetto of sheds, shanties and caddyshacks.
David Hellmann
Bandon