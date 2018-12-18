The ADU ordinance proposed by the planning department has almost no restrictions on what kind of ADUs can be built in Bandon. The state of Oregon allows us to regulate Accessory Dwelling Units in Bandon. The state does not limit reasonable regulations of ADUs exclusively to siting and design, though our planning department says it does.
I have studied what other cities in Oregon do to regulate ADUs. I feel very strongly that we need to add restrictions to our ADUs so that the ADUs do not change the character of our city and so that Bandon remains the place we want to live.
The following are some of the restrictions and requirements that Bandon should have regarding ADUs:
1) The property owner must live in either the primary dwelling or the ADU as their permanent/primary residence. Without having this owner occupancy requirement, we have lost all control over our neighborhoods and could have two rental units on one lot.
2) The property owner may not, at any time, receive rent for the owner-occupied unit.
3) A detached ADU should be limited to 1 story.
We need to make sure that the ADU is smaller than the primary house so that we can retain the look of an R-1 neighborhood. Our Planning Commission did limit the size to 40% of the living space of the primary building or 650 square feet, whichever is less.
4) We need to put in more details regarding the siting of the ADUs to protect the privacy of the surrounding houses (neighbors) both on the lot with the ADU and in the surrounding neighborhood.
5) We need to have more restrictions requiring the ADU design to result in a building that blends in and conforms to the look of the primary house and fits in with the other houses in the neighborhood.
6) People who choose to have ADUS should have to pay SDCs and fees. These are real costs associated with adding ADUs to our old infrastructure. They are the ones adding the extra wear on our old infrastructure and they should be the ones to pay for that.
The planning department really talked up the ADUs as rental property while SB 1051 and HB 4031 are about need and not greed. These bills are about having ADUs as affordable housing for full time residential living. They are about solving a housing problem.
I have the same concern that others have expressed and that is the concern that the planning department will turn Bandon into a city of sheds, shanties, and caddy shacks.
The Planning Commission came up with several of the above restrictions and asked the planning department to use them when they revised the proposed ordinance. The planning department did not use these restrictions. The planning department brought back what they wanted and not what our Planning Commission asked for.
We need these restrictions to keep Bandon livable.
Judy Smilan
Bandon