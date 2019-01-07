People giving, people serving, people helping, people cooking, people cleaning, people sharing, people unified, people donating, people supporting ... a true COMMUNITY effort to make the Holiday Meals Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners a success again this year.
We served 400 people at Thanksgiving and 400 again on Christmas day. We could not have done this without YOU, and we thank each and every person who contributed to our annual meal.
We are grateful for your thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity. We especially would like to thank the City of Bandon (Jeff Norris), Lord Bennett’s, the Minute Café, Pastries and Pizza, McKays, Pahls Family Dentistry, Ocean Spray and the Bandon Western World/Coffee Break.
Bandon Holiday Meals team